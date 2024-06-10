Westbrook at Ohsweken

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (June 7, 2024) – Braemar Buildings and Plazek Auto Recyclers presented Touch-a-Truck and Tractor Night on Friday at Ohsweken Speedway on Friday; Dylan Westbrook, Lance Erskine, Kyle Wert, Ken Hair took A-Main wins.

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars

Josh Hansen and Dylan Swiernik brought the 24 car field to the green flag for the 360 Sprint Car A-Main. A caution came out before the first lap could be completed due to and Eric Gledhill spin. The restart of the race was successful and Hansen led the first lap. Swiernik finally got around Hansen for the lead of the race on lap ten. Calamity struck for Cole MacDonald as he spun to a stop and brought out a caution on lap eleven. Matters got worse for MacDonald on the restart as he flipped on the backstretch after colliding with D.J. Christie.

Swiernik maintained his lead after the restart, but Dylan Westbrook had marched steadily forward from row nine and overtook Swiernik for the lead with two laps to go. The win was Westbrook’s third straight at Ohsweken to start the season. Rounding out the top five were Swiernik, Hansen, Matt Farnham, and Ryan Turner.

Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars

Caleb Wood started on pole with Steve Murdock next to him for the 20 lap Crate Sprint Car A-Main. The start saw an immediate red flag thrown due to Tom Pellezari flipping. Pellezari was unharmed but the damage to his car was too severe to continue. The restart was clean with everyone settling into the race nicely. Wood led the first seven laps, but relinquished the lead on lap eight to a hard-charging Lance Erskine.

With just a few laps left to go, Erskine had to navigate through traffic with great finesse. His precision driving led to him securing his first career win in the Crate Sprint Car division after working his way up through the ranks in the Micro Sprint division. Next to cross the finish line were Murdock in second, Jesse Costa third, Darrell Pelletier fourth, and Ashton VanEvery fifth.

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks

Adam Plazek started on pole alongside Aidan Nigh to take the green flag for the 20 lap Thunder Stock A-Main. Lap one started out with a caution flag, restacking the field for a restart. Plazek led the first lap, but a red flag was thrown on lap two due to Lyle White flipping on the backstretch. White’s race car was severely damaged and could not carry on further. Jim Lampman capitalized on the restart and become the new race leader.

Lap six saw Kyle Wert become the new race leader after he hunted down Lampman. Wert proved to be the driver to beat as he pulled away from the field easily and took a very well-earned victory. Finishing behind Wert were Lampman second, Ryan Beagle third, Dave Bailey fourth, and Ron Loggie fifth.

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks

The front row of the grid featured Aiden Maynard and Christopher French to begin the 15 lap Mini Stock A-Main. Jeremy Cooper quickly jumped from third on the grid to race leader before the first lap was complete. Lap three had a caution flag, bringing the field back together for a restart. Mason Anderson took advantage of the restart and took the lead, however Ken Hair took that spot away from him on the next lap.

A caution flag came out on lap ten, setting up a five lap dash to the finish. Hair maintained his lead after the restart, holding off the field to take his first Ohsweken win of the season. Rounding out the top five were Anderson in second, Alex Riley third, Dusty DeBoer fourth, and Nick Erskine fifth.

Up Next at Ohsweken Speedway

Renway Energy & McKeough Supply present the Race of Champions Sportsman Shootout on Friday, June 14 featuring the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, HRW Automotive Mini Stocks, and RoC Dirt Sportsman Modified Series. Visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca for more information.

Ohsweken Speedway Statistical Report

Friday, June 7, 2024

Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada

Braemar Buildings & Plazek Auto Recyclers

Total Entries: 114

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars (24 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 25 laps – NT

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[18]; 2. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[2]; 3. 88H-Josh Hansen[1]; 4. 7NY-Matt Farnham[4]; 5. 15-Ryan Turner[5]; 6. 12DD-Darren Dryden[9]; 7. 28-Jordan Poirier[6]; 8. 94-Todd Hoddick[12]; 9. 45-Nick Sheridan[3]; 10. 71-Mike Bowman[14]; 11. 19D-Allan Downey[20]; 12. 9-Liam Martin[15]; 13. 77T-Tyeller Powless[11]; 14. 0-Glenn Styres[8]; 15. 87X-Shone Evans[7]; 16. 84-Mike Lichty[16]; 17. 68-Aaron Turkey[13]; 18. 46-Kevin Pauls[24]; 19. 17X-Cory Turner[10]; 20. 21-Alex Therrien[21]; 21. 7-Eric Gledhill[19]; 22. (DNF) 5-DJ Christie[17]; 23. (DNF) 10C-Cole MacDonald[22]; 24. (DNF) 11-Jamie Turner[23]

Hard Charger – Dylan Westbrook +17

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – 1:52.423

1. 45-Nick Sheridan[2]; 2. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[4]; 3. 15-Ryan Turner[5]; 4. 28-Jordan Poirier[8]; 5. 9-Liam Martin[3]; 6. 84-Mike Lichty[6]; 7. 11-Jamie Turner[1]; 8. 10C-Cole MacDonald[7]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – 1:55.701

1. 7NY-Matt Farnham[1]; 2. 0-Glenn Styres[2]; 3. 12DD-Darren Dryden[4]; 4. 68-Aaron Turkey[3]; 5. 71-Mike Bowman[6]; 6. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[5]; 7. 7-Eric Gledhill[8]; 8. 21-Alex Therrien[7]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – 1:56.876

1. 88H-Josh Hansen[1]; 2. 87X-Shone Evans[2]; 3. 17X-Cory Turner[4]; 4. 94-Todd Hoddick[3]; 5. 77T-Tyeller Powless[8]; 6. 5-DJ Christie[6]; 7. 19D-Allan Downey[7]; 8. 46-Kevin Pauls[5]

Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars (32 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps – NT

1. 88-Lance Erskine[3]; 2. 2M-Steve Murdock[2]; 3. 52-Jesse Costa[8]; 4. 4B-Darrell Pelletier[4]; 5. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[6]; 6. 7-Caleb Wood[1]; 7. BS39-Brett Stratford[7]; 8. 777A-Tyler Willard[15]; 9. 74-Rob Neely[5]; 10. 71-Brent Begolo[12]; 11. 14-Larry Gledhill[10]; 12. 72-Tanner Podwinski[9]; 13. 20-Johnny Miller[11]; 14. 20L-Treyten Lapcevich[24]; 15. 97-Sheldon Bender[16]; 16. 16X-Keegan Baker[22]; 17. 99-Joshua Hill[19]; 18. 94-Ryan Fraser[27]; 19. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[18]; 20. 51-Trevor Young[13]; 21. 2-Travis Hofstetter[17]; 22. 98-Jonah Mutton[23]; 23. 28T-Cameron Thomson[20]; 24. 24K-Kiana Teal[25]; 25. 11W-Brennen Hagar[28]; 26. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[21]; 27. 777T-Cameron Olm[26]; 28. (DNF) 5-Tom Pellezari[14]

Hard Charger – Treyten Lapcevich +10

B-Main [Started] 12 laps – 3:10.818

1. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[1]; 2. 16X-Keegan Baker[3]; 3. 98-Jonah Mutton[4]; 4. 20L-Treyten Lapcevich[7]; 5. 24K-Kiana Teal[2]; 6. 777T-Cameron Olm[5]; 7. 94-Ryan Fraser[11]; 8. 11W-Brennen Hagar[6]; 9. 3-Devon Bacher[9]; 10. (DNF) 53-Logan Shwedyk[8]; 11. (DNF) 27-Niko Hansen[10]

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – 2:03.941

1. 2M-Steve Murdock[1]; 2. 88-Lance Erskine[3]; 3. 52-Jesse Costa[5]; 4. 20-Johnny Miller[6]; 5. 28T-Cameron Thomson[2]; 6. 98-Jonah Mutton[4]; 7. (DNS) 27-Niko Hansen

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – 2:05.742

1. 74-Rob Neely[2]; 2. 72-Tanner Podwinski[1]; 3. 71-Brent Begolo[3]; 4. 777A-Tyler Willard[4]; 5. 99-Joshua Hill[5]; 6. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[6]; 7. 11W-Brennen Hagar[7]; 8. (DNS) 94-Ryan Fraser

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – 2:08.703

1. 7-Caleb Wood[1]; 2. 4B-Darrell Pelletier[3]; 3. 51-Trevor Young[2]; 4. 14-Larry Gledhill[6]; 5. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[5]; 6. 16X-Keegan Baker[4]; 7. 20L-Treyten Lapcevich[7]; 8. 53-Logan Shwedyk[8]

Heat Race 4 [Started] 8 laps – 2:06.069

1. BS39-Brett Stratford[3]; 2. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[2]; 3. 5-Tom Pellezari[1]; 4. 97-Sheldon Bender[4]; 5. 2-Travis Hofstetter[6]; 6. 24K-Kiana Teal[5]; 7. 777T-Cameron Olm[7]; 8. 3-Devon Bacher[8]

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks (25 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps – NT

1. 19-Kyle Wert[11]; 2. 28-Jim Lampman[9]; 3. 84RK-Ryan Beagle[19]; 4. 49-Dave Bailey[14]; 5. 97-Ron Loggie[18]; 6. 28D-Donny Lampman[24]; 7. 41-Adam Plazek[1]; 8. 11-Gofast Teeple[7]; 9. 96-Steve Shaw Sr[20]; 10. 55-Mike Thorne[10]; 11. 108-Zach Bleich[15]; 12. 23-Trevor DeBoer[16]; 13. 13-Kacey Huffman[8]; 14. 93K-Mike Klazinga[13]; 15. 37-Robert Hoskins[12]; 16. 17W-Travis Whittal[22]; 17. 24-Blake Bomberry Jr[5]; 18. 427-Tim Phalen[6]; 19. 03-George Grosul[25]; 20. (DNF) 43-Kyle Andress[3]; 21. (DNF) 8-Ryan Dinning[17]; 22. (DNF) 69G-Brian General[23]; 23. (DNF) 07-Scott McPhail[21]; 24. (DNF) 88-Aidan Nigh[2]; 25. (DNF) 14-Lyle White[4]

Hard Charger – Donny Lampman +18

Heat Race 1 [Started] 10 laps – 3:21.523

1. 41-Adam Plazek[1]; 2. 28-Jim Lampman[11]; 3. 55-Mike Thorne[12]; 4. 14-Lyle White[4]; 5. 11-Gofast Teeple[7]; 6. 427-Tim Phalen[6]; 7. 13-Kacey Huffman[10]; 8. 24-Blake Bomberry Jr[5]; 9. 88-Aidan Nigh[2]; 10. 43-Kyle Andress[3]; 11. 07-Scott McPhail[9]; 12. 69G-Brian General[13]; 13. 03-George Grosul[8]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 10 laps – 3:14.727

1. 97-Ron Loggie[9]; 2. 19-Kyle Wert[1]; 3. 49-Dave Bailey[5]; 4. 8-Ryan Dinning[8]; 5. 23-Trevor DeBoer[7]; 6. 108-Zach Bleich[6]; 7. 84RK-Ryan Beagle[10]; 8. 96-Steve Shaw Sr[12]; 9. 93K-Mike Klazinga[4]; 10. 37-Robert Hoskins[3]; 11. 17W-Travis Whittal[2]; 12. (DNF) 28D-Donny Lampman[11]

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks (33 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 15 laps – NT

1. 5K-Ken Hair[13]; 2. 4A-Mason Anderson[5]; 3. 17-Alex Riley[20]; 4. 23-Dusty DeBoer[9]; 5. 64-Nick Erskine[18]; 6. 11J-Jeff Elsliger[6]; 7. X-Jeremy Cooper[3]; 8. 2-Matt Nuell[17]; 9. 14L-John Lubeck[12]; 10. 32-Gillian Hils[19]; 11. 01-Tristan DaSilva[21]; 12. 1A-Ashton Dickie[15]; 13. 4-Wayde Thorne[7]; 14. 9-Tim DeBoer[11]; 15. 54-Christopher French[2]; 16. 20J-Nathan Joyner[10]; 17. 1-Jason Tolton[14]; 18. 66X-Martin Schroder[23]; 19. 16-Fabio Olivieri[22]; 20. 46-Spencer Riddell[26]; 21. 20A-Aiden Maynard[1]; 22. 11-Mike Giberson[25]; 23. 17R-Blair Rousselle[28]; 24. 228-Kris Lawrence[24]; 25. (DNF) 7-Matt Young[27]; 26. (DNF) 32L-Grayden Lyons[8]; 27. (DNF) 6X-Mike Sarantakos[4]; 28. (DNF) 21X-Mark Bazuin[16]

Hard Charger – Alex Riley +17

B-Main [Started] 6 laps – NT

1. 01-Tristan DaSilva[2]; 2. 16-Fabio Olivieri[1]; 3. 66X-Martin Schroder[6]; 4. 228-Kris Lawrence[8]; 5. 11-Mike Giberson[5]; 6. 46-Spencer Riddell[12]; 7. 7-Matt Young[13]; 8. 17R-Blair Rousselle[3]; 9. 12-Don Deagle[10]; 10. 64E-Doug Erskine[7]; 11. 79-Steve Miller[9]; 12. (DNF) 81D-Crystal Soules[11]; 13. (DNF) 76-Shawn Taylor[4]

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – 2:51.504

1. 4A-Mason Anderson[11]; 2. 23-Dusty DeBoer[15]; 3. X-Jeremy Cooper[9]; 4. 20A-Aiden Maynard[1]; 5. 4-Wayde Thorne[13]; 6. 11J-Jeff Elsliger[12]; 7. 54-Christopher French[8]; 8. 32L-Grayden Lyons[14]; 9. 6X-Mike Sarantakos[10]; 10. 20J-Nathan Joyner[17]; 11. 16-Fabio Olivieri[16]; 12. 17R-Blair Rousselle[6]; 13. 11-Mike Giberson[7]; 14. 64E-Doug Erskine[5]; 15. 79-Steve Miller[3]; 16. 81D-Crystal Soules[2]; 17. (DNF) 7-Matt Young[4]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 5K-Ken Hair[4]; 2. 2-Matt Nuell[12]; 3. 32-Gillian Hils[14]; 4. 9-Tim DeBoer[1]; 5. 14L-John Lubeck[3]; 6. 1A-Ashton Dickie[6]; 7. 64-Nick Erskine[13]; 8. 17-Alex Riley[15]; 9. 21X-Mark Bazuin[10]; 10. 1-Jason Tolton[5]; 11. 01-Tristan DaSilva[11]; 12. 76-Shawn Taylor[9]; 13. 66X-Martin Schroder[7]; 14. 228-Kris Lawrence[8]; 15. 12-Don Deagle[2]; 16. (DNF) 46-Spencer Riddell[16]

