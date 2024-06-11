Eleventh Annual Illinois SPEEDWeek Approaches for POWRi National Midget League

Belleville, IL. (6/4/24) One of the most highly anticipated event weeks for the POWRi National Midget League is rapidly approaching with the Eleventh Annual Illinois SPEEDWeek from June 13-16, with four nights of open-wheel action throughout the Land of Lincoln ultimately culminating in the crowning of a week-long league champion.

Starting on Thursday, June 13th the POWRi National Midget League invades Coles County Speedway to kick-start the week of Illinois action as the National Midget League then travels to the ‘baddest bullring’ of Jacksonville Speedway on Friday, June 14th.

Then in the penultimate event, the POWRi National Midget’s Illinois SPEEDWeek visits Mighty Macon Speedway on Saturday, June 15th before wrapping up the week of racing with the POWRi Illinois Speedweek Champion crowned at Lincoln Speedway on Sunday, June 16th.

Thursday, June 13 – Coles County Speedway

POWRi National Midget League | 11th Annual Illinois SPEEDWeek Night One

Pits Open – 4:00 PM

Drivers Registration – 3:30-5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting – 6:00 PM

Hot Laps – 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow

www.colescountyspeedway.com | 10743 E County Rd 900 N Matoon, IL | (314)412-8489

Additional event information including support divisions is available at https://www.myracepass.com/events/496374.

Friday, June 14 – Jacksonville Speedway

POWRi National Midget League | 11th Annual Illinois SPEEDWeek Night Two

Pits Open – 4:00 PM

Drivers Registration – 3:30-5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting – 5:45 PM

Hot Laps – 6:15 PM

Racing to Follow

www.jacksonvillespeedway.com | 110 N Westgate Ave Jacksonville, IL | (217)371-3653

Additional event information including support divisions is available at https://www.myracepass.com/events/496377.

Saturday, June 15 – Macon Speedway

POWRi National Midget League | 11th Annual Illinois SPEEDWeek Night Three

Pits Open – 3:00 PM

Drivers Registration – 3:00-5:00 PM

Drivers Meeting – 5:30 PM

Hot Laps – 6:00 PM

Racing to Follow

www.maconracing.com | 205 N Wiles St Macon, IL | (314)267-4944

Additional event information including support divisions is available at https://www.myracepass.com/events/496380.

Sunday, June 16 – Lincoln Speedway

POWRi National Midget League | 11th Annual Illinois SPEEDWeek Championship Night

Pits Open – 3:00 PM

Drivers Registration – 3:00-5:00 PM

Drivers Meeting – 5:30 PM

Hot Laps – 6:00 PM

Racing to Follow

﻿

www.lincolnspeedwayil.com | 1408 Short 11th St Lincoln, IL

Additional event information including support divisions is available at https://www.myracepass.com/events/496383.

All POWRi participants must be POWRi licensed members to receive benefits which include POWRi Member Participant Accident Insurance, annual point fund money, and contingency awards. POWRi Memberships are available online at https://www.myracepass.com/sanctions/1011/registrations/6909.

All-encompassing exclusive content, LIVE and ON-Demand Streaming, and original programming all on a growing network is just a click away with Start2Finish | www.s2ftv.com.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, and on Facebook at POWRi.