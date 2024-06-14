MACEDO OUTGUNS NARC FIELD AT DOUGLAS COUNTY DIRTRACK FOR FFDM VICTORY

By Ben Deatherage

(6/13/24 ) Roseburg, Oregon … Cole Macedo scored a hard-fought victory in the second round of the Fastest Five Days In Motorsports when the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series invaded the Douglas County Dirt Track. He took the lead on lap three of the 30-lapper aboard the Tarlton Motorsports Maxim and fought off the multi-challenges of Justin Sanders to score his third win of season.

When the initial green flag waved, Sanders set the standard for the 23-car field, piloting the Farmers Brewing Company #2X KPC. Macedo wasn’t about to let him run away and pestered the leader until he won a drag race down the backchute for the race lead.

“When (Justin Sanders) and I race together, being the top two in points, it is going to be a pretty good race,” stated an ecstatic Macedo in victory lane. “There were key points to that race that made it all happen, I knew the bottom wasn’t going to be there for too long so I told my crew chief Drew Warner that I was going to the top and luckily I got there first and my car was absolutely phenomenal.”

Lapped traffic made things interesting and put much pressure on the frontrunners to make the appropriate decisions to get past slower cars. Sanders mounted a late race charge on Macedo and got within three-car lengths before getting hung up behind two back markers which effective slowed his charge. Macedo held on to score his fourth career NARC victory and his first at the Roseburg 3/10-mile clay oval. He earned a $5000 payday.

Sanders was credited with second place and Tanner Holmes rallied late to finish third after starting his Shane DeWald Trucking #18T XXX after starting 12th.

Dylan Bloomfield was consistently throughout the contest aboard Vertullo Racing Starr Property Management #83V Maxim and scored fourth. Chase Johnson had an impressive 13th to fifth outing to round out the top five finishers in his Toyota of Marin, Walnut Creek, and Sunnyvale #24 Maxim.

Justyn Cox started 10th and finished sixth. NARC rookie driver Gauge Garcia earned the Keller Motorsports team the Williams Roofing Hardcharger honors with a 22nd to seventh place performance. He pocketed an additional $500 from Topp-It Express.

2017 NARC champion Bud Kaeding was eighth, followed by Caeden Steele and Bailey Hibbard.

Tanner Carrick was the ARP Quick Qualifier and earned an additional $500 money from Shane DeWald Trucking.

Heat winners were Dominic Scelzi, Macedo, and Carrick.

Scelzi, Robbie Price, Dominic Gorden, John Clark, and Brian Boswell were all involved in red-flag incidents, but all walked away unhurt.

HOOSIER RACING TIRES A-FEATURE (30 LAPS): 1. 21-Cole Macedo [3]; 2. 2X-Justin Sanders [1]; 3. 18T-Tanner Holmes [12]; 4. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield [5]; 5. 24-Chase Johnson [13]; 6. 42X-Justyn Cox [10]; 7. 2K-Gauge Garcia [22]; 8. 29-Bud Kaeding [9]; 9. 121-Caeden Steele [11]; 10. 1-Bailey Hibbard [17]; 11. 83T-Tanner Carrick [4]; 12. 02-Ashton Torgerson [16]; 13. 53-Jesse Attard [14]; 14. 9T-Camden Robustelli [19]; 15. 15-Nick Parker [18]; 16. 5K-Kinzer Cox [15]; 17. 26-Billy Aton [21]; 18. 12J-John Clark [20]; 19. 10-Dominic Gorden [7]; 20. 21P-Robbie Price [6]; 21. 7-Tyler Thompson [8]; 22. 41-Dominic Scelzi [2]; 23. 75-Brian Boswell [23]

METTEC TITANIUM LAP LEADERS: Justin Sanders 1-2; Cole Macedo 3-30

WILLIAMS ROOFING HARDCHARGER: Gauge Garcia +15 (22nd to 7th)

BROWN AND MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS HEAT ONE (8 LAPS): 1. 41-Dominic Scelzi [1]; 2. 10-Dominic Gorden [3]; 3. 29-Bud Kaeding [2]; 4. 83T-Tanner Carrick [4]; 5. 5K-Kinzer Cox [6]; 6. 15-Nick Parker [8]; 7. 9T-Camden Robustelli [5]; 8. 2K-Gauge Garcia [7]

KIMO’S TROPICAL CAR WASH HEAT TWO (8 LAPS): 1. 21-Cole Macedo [4]; 2. 7-Tyler Thompson [6]; 3. 42X-Justyn Cox [2]; 4. 121-Caeden Steele [1]; 5. 24-Chase Johnson [3]; 6. 02-Ashton Torgerson [5]; 7. 26-Billy Aton [7]; DNS 75-Brian Boswell

SYSTEM 1 PRO IGNITION HEAT THREE (8 LAPS): 1. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield [1]; 2. 21P-Robbie Price [2]; 3. 2X-Justin Sanders [4]; 4. 18T-Tanner Holmes [6]; 5. 53-Jesse Attard [3]; 6. 1-Bailey Hibbard [7]; 7. 12J-John Clark [5]

BEACON WEALTH STRATEGIES & RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL TROPHY DASH (6 LAPS): 1. 2X-Justin Sanders; 2. 41-Dominic Scelzi; 3. 21-Cole Macedo; 4. 83T-Tanner Carrick; 5. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield

ARP QUALIFYING QUICK TIME: Tanner Carrick, 12.533 (23 Cars)