Sams becomes first repeat winner during Ohio Sprint Speedweek

By Brian Liskai

DRESDEN, Oh. – Danny Sams III became the first repeat winner during the Ti-22 Performance FAST On Dirt 42nd Annual Ohio Sprint Speedweek Thursday, June 13, in a very thrilling 30-lap feature. Just like two days prior at Hilltop Speedway where he scored the win, Sams utilized the high line to retake the lead with just two laps to go to score the $5,000 pay day at Muskingum County Speedway.

Sams, from North Port, Florida, bolted out to the lead at the drop of the green with Connor Morrell, Cale Thomas, Travis Philo and Cap Henry in tow. Thomas slid into second on lap four and started to narrow the gap to Sams before a caution flew on lap nine. With clean air Sams pulled away from Thomas as Henry began to close on the lead duo.

At the half-way point Sams’ lead was nearly two seconds as he prepared to enter heavy lapped traffic. Thomas and sixth starter Henry closed quickly and Thomas slid into the lead on lap 19 but Sams fought back to regain the top spot two laps later with six laps to go the crowd were on their feet for a tremendous three car battle for the lead with Henry getting a two for one move to take the top spot on lap 25 just before the caution flew.

On the restart Sams immediately jumped to Henry’s outside and applied pressure edging in front once again on lap 28. Sams blasted the cushion the final two laps to score the win over Henry, Thomas, Philo and Zane DeVault.

“I was doing my best Haudenschild impression out there. That caution came out….lapped cars are just so tough tonight…I was like I’m not giving up yet. I waited all the way down the back stretch to go to the high side….made the right move when it counted. I can’t thank my mom and dad enough, Rocky…we’ve been up all day chancing engines…we’re wore out. This will give us a good boost. This win is even bigger than Tuesday because I had to race for this one. I can’t believe we’re even here right now. We didn’t even make the show last night…didn’t even get close. Just the rebound these guys have is just absolutely incredible. All glory to God,” said Sams beside his RV Locks & More, Dirt Crowd.com, Schaeffer’s Oil, Shop D3.com backed #24D.

A second place run pads Henry’s lead for the coveted Ohio Sprint Speedweek championship.

“I knew where he (Sams) was going on that restart. He’s been killing the top all week. I hadn’t run up there all day. I knew I had to go up there but the bottom was working. I’ll take this and have a good point night,” said Henry of his Jeff Ward Motorsports backed sprint car.

The 42nd Ohio Sprint Speedweek resumes Friday, June 14 at the recently re-opened Millstream Speedway near Findlay, Ohio before wrapping up at Atomic Speedway near Chillicothe, Ohio Saturday for a big $10,000 to win finale.

Muskingum County Speedway

Ti-22 Performance FAST On Dirt

Ohio Sprint Speedweek Night #7

Feature (30 Laps): 1. 24D-Danny Sams III[2]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry[6]; 3. 23-Cale Thomas[4]; 4. 5T-Travis Philo[3]; 5. 4-Zane DeVault[8]; 6. 48-Danny Dietrich[5]; 7. 22D-Cole Duncan[9]; 8. 28M-Conner Morrell[1]; 9. 99-Skylar Gee[12]; 10. 73-Scotty Thiel[13]; 11. 29-Zeth Sabo[10]; 12. 5AU-Brock Hallett [7]; 13. 45-Devon Borden[14]; 14. 17-Dylan Norris[16]; 15. W20-Greg Wilson[24]; 16. 5M-Max Stambaugh[21]; 17. 34-Sterling Cling[22]; 18. 19H-Joel Myers Jr[20]; 19. 16-DJ Foos[15]; 20. 9-Trey Jacobs[11]; 21. 59-Bryan Nuckles[23]; 22. (DNF) 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[17]; 23. (DNF) 4*-Tyler Street[19]; 24. (DNF) 2-Ricky Peterson[18]

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 5M-Max Stambaugh[3]; 2. 34-Sterling Cling[1]; 3. 59-Bryan Nuckles[5]; 4. W20-Greg Wilson[13]; 5. 60-Jordyn Charge[6]; 6. 25-Chris Myers[7]; 7. 79-Max Guilford[10]; 8. 10X-Reese Nowotarski[8]; 9. 22G-Riley Goodno[4]; 10. 29M-Logan McCandless[12]; 11. (DNF) 81-Lee Jacobs[14]; 12. (DNF) 15-Mitch Harble[11]; 13. (DNF) 70-Henry Malcuit[2]; 14. (DNS) 15K-Creed Kemenah; 15. (DNS) 1-Nate Dussel

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 28M-Conner Morrell[1]; 2. 4-Zane DeVault[2]; 3. 99-Skylar Gee[3]; 4. 45-Devon Borden[5]; 5. 5T-Travis Philo[4]; 6. 5M-Max Stambaugh[6]; 7. 60-Jordyn Charge[7]; 8. 79-Max Guilford[9]; 9. W20-Greg Wilson[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 33W-Cap Henry[2]; 2. 22D-Cole Duncan[1]; 3. 24D-Danny Sams III[4]; 4. 16-DJ Foos[3]; 5. 2-Ricky Peterson[7]; 6. 34-Sterling Cling[5]; 7. 25-Chris Myers[8]; 8. 15-Mitch Harble[9]; 9. (DNF) 70-Henry Malcuit[6]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 48-Danny Dietrich[1]; 2. 29-Zeth Sabo[2]; 3. 5AU-Brock Hallett[4]; 4. 17-Dylan Norris[3]; 5. 4*-Tyler Street[7]; 6. 22G-Riley Goodno[6]; 7. 10X-Reese Nowotarski[9]; 8. 29M-Logan McCandless[5]; 9. 81-Lee Jacobs[8]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Cale Thomas[4]; 2. 9-Trey Jacobs[1]; 3. 73-Scotty Thiel[5]; 4. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[3]; 5. 19H-Joel Myers Jr[7]; 6. 59-Bryan Nuckles[6]; 7. (DNF) 15K-Creed Kemenah[2]; 8. (DNS) 1-Nate Dussel