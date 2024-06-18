ESS Crosses the Border to Brockville, Cornwall This Weekend

By Curtis Berleue

(Brockville, ONT) | Some of the most anticipated events on the Empire Super Sprints schedule each year are always the trips north of the border into Canada. 2024 is no different, and this coming weekend is the first of three border crossings for full-point events for the season.

Saturday, the tour will invade the Brockville Ontario Speedway for their first of two trips to the track, and Sunday will be the lone stop in 2024 at the Cornwall Motor Speedway. A strong contingent of ESS regulars is expected to take on some of the toughest Canadian locals.

Leading the charge north is current points leader Jason Barney, who, in addition to the success he’s been enjoying so far in 2024, will be tough to beat as he is a former winner at both Brockville (2017) and Cornwall (2018) in ESS action.

Two time and defending champion Jordan Poirier sits second in points headed into the weekend. The Quebec native and local favorite also has had success at both tracks in the past, notching an ESS win at Cornwall in 2017.

All persons entering the pits on Saturday at Brockville should be reminded that a digital waiver must be signed per the tracks insurance, and no paper waiver will be available at the track. The waiver can be found at https://bos.speedwaiver.com . Additionally, all teams looking to purchase medium tires should get their order to Shawn Donath no later than Thursday as only a limited supply will be available at the track this weekend.

The official order of events for both nights, along with pricing for each event can be found on both tracks’ website and Facebook pages, along with on the Empire Super Sprints social media channels.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), Twitter (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, PJC Spray Foam, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Fondations 4 Saisons, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., FX Caprara, ASI Racewear, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Bicknell Racing Products, DirtTrackDigest.com and LC Design.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Saturday, June 22– Brockville Ontario Speedway – Brockville, ONT ($2,000 to Win)

Sunday, June 23 – Cornwall Motor Speedway – Cornwall, ONT ($2,000 to Win)

Wednesday, July 3 – Can Am Speedway – LaFargeville, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)