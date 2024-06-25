Huset’s Speedway Management Thanks First Responders and Neighbors for Assistance During Flooding Last Weekend

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (June 24, 2024) – Huset’s Speedway management extends its most sincere gratitude to the fans, teams and sponsors that supported the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by MENARDS as well as to the first responders and local neighbors who helped during the severe flooding that postponed the event last weekend.

Mother Nature refused to cooperate all week with multiple days of rain leading into one of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series crown jewel events. The weather cleared enough to get in Wednesday’s Huset’s Hustle opener, which showcased 55 of the top sprint car drivers in the nation, before intense rain invaded the area late Wednesday night and continued through Saturday.

Several inches of rain drenched the already saturated ground, which created flooding that began in the early hours of Friday morning. At 2 a.m. that morning, Huset’s Speedway management, the Huset’s Speedway security team and local law enforcement went door to door to each campsite and race team on the property notifying campers of the potential for flooding, and advising that campers vacate the area. At 3 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for Minnehana County.

Huset’s Speedway management is grateful for the support of the Brandon and Split Rock Fire and Rescue teams for their help evacuating the balance of people who remained in their campers Friday morning. Also, a huge thank you is extended to the Minnehana County Sheriff’s Office and the Brandon Police Department for their assistance along with many good Samaritans who brought equipment to help campers recover their personal belongings.

Flooding has started to slowly recede at the track and Huset’s Speedway management is assessing the property damage this week.

An announcement about the rescheduling of the final night of the Huset’s Hustle as well as the two nights of the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by MENARDS that were postponed last weekend will be released this week.

The next scheduled weekly program at Huset’s Speedway is July 7 for Metro Construction Night featuring the Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars and Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series.

