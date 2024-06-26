Cedar Lake Doubleheader Kicks Off World of Outlaws Wisconsin Stretch

By Alex Nieten

NEW RICHMOND, WI (June 25, 2024) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars are set to head back to the “Badger State” for an extended stay.

New Richmond, WI’s Cedar Lake Speedway welcomes The Greatest Show on Dirt this weekend for two nights of action (June 28-29). Located less than an hour east of Minneapolis, the Wisconsin dirt track will extend its streak as the most visited track in the state with the Series, adding visits 53 and 54 this Friday and Saturday.

The weekend ignites a five-race stretch in Wisconsin for the World of Outlaws. After the Cedar Lake doubleheader and a weekend off, the nation’s best Sprint Car drivers head to Beaver Dam Raceway on Wednesday, July 10 for the $20,000-to-win Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial. Then, it’s off to Wilmot Raceway on July 12-13 for the Federated Auto Parts Larry Hillerud Memorial Badger 40.

BUY CEDAR LAKE TICKETS HERE

WATCH LIVE ON DIRTVision

Let’s look at the weekend’s top storylines:

BADGER GASSERS: There’s a trio of drivers on the 2024 World of Outlaws roster that have gotten quite comfortable on the ovals of Wisconsin. And it happens to be this year’s three winningest drivers – David Gravel, Sheldon Haudenschild and Donny Schatz.

Schatz leads the way with nine career Wisconsin wins. Five times the 10-time champion has come out on top at Cedar Lake, most recently claiming a 2016 visit. Only Sammy Swindell and Brad Sweet’s seven Cedar Lake wins are ahead of Schatz.

Six of Haudenschild’s 41 career victories have come within Wisconsin’s borders – tied with Missouri as the state he’s won in most often. A majority of those triumphs (five) have come courtesy of Beaver Dam Raceway, but he’s made one visit to Cedar Lake Victory Lane in 2019. The Wooster, OH native also hasn’t missed the top 10 in his last 13 Cedar Lake visits.

The majority of Gravel’s Wisconsin winning has been done at Wilmot Raceway, where’s he come out on top four times. Last year, Gravel finally broke through for what had been an elusive Cedar Lake checkered flag. Before the win, the current point leader had posted seven runner-up finishes at the 3/8 mile. Gravel’s 2024 win tally already sits at nine as he continues to chase his first championship.

HOME STAND: There’s likely no driver more welcoming of the Wisconsin swing than Bill Balog. He’s originally from Alaska but has worn the cheese head for the last several years and will get to work out of his own shop during the upcoming stretch.

The “North Pole Nightmare’s” career is full of success at the trio of tracks on the agenda. It all starts with Cedar Lake this weekend where he’s bagged five Interstate Racing Association victories. He’s also been in the top 10 with the World of Outlaws on seven occasions at Cedar Lake with a best of sixth in 2013. Last year, Balog grabbed his first career Simpson Quick Time with The Greatest Show on Dirt courtesy of Cedar Lake.

After a strong stretch to close out May that included five top 10s in six races highlighted by an Attica podium, Balog’s rookie campaign has hit a slump with one top 10 in the last five. A multi-week stretch at familiar tracks offers up an excellent opportunity to build some momentum.

BROCK’S BREAKTHROUGH: Two years ago, Cedar Lake became the sight of a popular World of Outlaws winner.

Jonestown, PA’s Brock Zearfoss broke through for his first Series victory as a full-time competitor. He had already won with The Greatest Show on Dirt in 2017 at Williams Grove Speedway, but the Cedar Lake triumph featured another special layer. It was his first with his family-owned team that he took on the road with the World of Outlaws. It was validation. It was proof he belonged.

Zearfoss heads back to Cedar Lake in the middle of his fourth campaign with the nation’s best Sprint Car drivers. He’s collected eight top 10s so far in 2024 and ready to see if Cedar Lake brings another magical moment.

FEELS LIKE THE FIRST TIME: Zearfoss isn’t the only competitor to experience an important first at Cedar Lake. The track is also home to Logan Schuchart’s first ever World of Outlaws victory.

Eight years ago, Schuchart snagged his first career win in his 198th Feature start. Like Zearfoss, the night supplied a measure of reassurance. After making the bold jump to the grind of the World of Outlaws in 2014, Schuchart took Shark Racing to Victory Lane. Since then, he’s added another 40, currently good enough for 19th all-time.

Schuchart could use the boost of another Cedar Lake triumph this weekend. He’s winless through 30 events in 2024 and recently got hit with heartbreak at Knoxville, crashing while battling for the lead. The Hanover, PA native is yet to return to Cedar Lake Victory Lane, but he’s been in the top five in three of his last five attempts including a runner-up last year.

BOUNCING BACK: The most recent points races didn’t go according to plan for Carson Macedo and Jason Johnson Racing. The potent pairing wound up with finishes of 21st and 16th at Knoxville two weeks ago, ending a remarkable 17-race top five streak. The weekend knocked them from second in points and only 10 markers behind the top spot to third and 76 points back of the lead.

Macedo did rebound with a fourth-place run during the one completed night of BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by Menards week, but the event offered only show-up points.

Cedar Lake serves up the opportunity for Macedo and the JJR crew to get back on the right track as they chase a title. The Californian is yet to win at the Wisconsin facility, but he’s been banging on the door. Four of his 11 Cedar Lake attempts have resulted in podiums including a pair of runner-ups. He’s also started on the pole three times and led laps in four Features.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Friday-Saturday, June 28-29 at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, WI

ON THE INTERNET

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

X – @WorldofOutlaws

Instagram – @WoOSprint

Facebook – WorldofOutlawsSprintCarSeries

YouTube – WorldofOutlaws

DIRTVision – Platinum annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (30/76 Races):

1. David Gravel – Big Game Motorsports No. 2 (4168 PTS)

2. Donny Schatz – Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing No. 15 (-56 PTS)

3. Carson Macedo – Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 (-76 PTS)

4. Giovanni Scelzi – KCP Racing No. 18 (-86 PTS)

5. Michael Kofoid – Roth Motorsports No. 83 (-142 PTS)

6. Logan Schuchart – Shark Racing No. 1S (-186 PTS)

7. Sheldon Haudenschild – Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing No. 17 (-244 PTS)

8. Bill Balog – B Squared Motorsports No. 17B (-458 PTS)

9. Brock Zearfoss – Brock Zearfoss Racing No. 3Z (-670 PTS)

10. Landon Crawley – Sides Motorsports No. 7S (-800 PTS)

NOS ENERGY DRINK FEATURE WINNERS (12 Drivers):

9 Wins – David Gravel

7 Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild

2 Wins – Donny Schatz, Carson Macedo, Giovanni Scelzi, Tyler Courtney

1 Win – Brad Sweet, Brent Marks, Rico Abreu, Brady Bacon, Michael Kofoid, Corey Day

FEATURE LAPS LED (19 Drivers):

224 Laps – David Gravel

166 Laps – Sheldon Haudenschild

159 Laps – Carson Macedo

94 Laps – Giovanni Scelzi

54 Laps – Rico Abreu

47 Laps – Donny Schatz

34 Laps – Brady Bacon

33 Laps – Kyle Larson

25 Laps – Brad Sweet

23 Laps – Michael Kofoid

17 Laps – Logan Schuchart

15 Laps – Ryan Timms

13 Laps – Anthony Macri

11 Laps – Bill Balog

9 Laps – Parker Price-Miller, Corey Day, Tyler Courtney

3 Laps – Brent Marks

1 Lap – Kalib Henry

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS QUICKTIME AWARDS (13 Drivers):

7 Quick Times – David Gravel

6 Quick Times – Carson Macedo

3 Quick Times – Giovanni Scelzi, Sheldon Haudenschild

2 Quick Times – Brent Marks, Michael Kofoid

1 Quick Time – Landon Crawley, Brian Brown, Aaron Reutzel, Brady Bacon, Donny Schatz, Daryn Pittman, Cory Eliason

HEAT RACE WINNERS (30 Drivers):

17 Heat Wins – David Gravel

14 Heat Wins – Carson Macedo

12 Heat Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild

10 Heat Wins – Giovanni Scelzi

8 Heat Wins – Michael Kofoid

7 Heat Wins – Rico Abreu

6 Heat Wins – Brock Zearfoss

5 Heat Wins – Donny Schatz

4 Heat Wins – Brent Marks

3 Heat Wins – Bill Balog, Tyler Courtney

2 Heat Wins – Brian Brown, Landon Crawley, Corey Day, Logan Schuchart

1 Heat Win – Justin Peck, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Bill Rose, Ryan Timms, Danny Sams III, Kyle Larson, Emerson Axsom, Anthony Macri, Tim Shaffer, Garet Williamson, Nick Omdahl, Scott Bogucki, Austin McCarl, Brad Sweet, Spencer Bayston

TOYOTA DASH APPEARANCES (49 Drivers):

23 Dashes – David Gravel

22 Dashes – Carson Macedo

19 Dashes – Giovanni Scelzi, Sheldon Haudenschild

16 Dashes – Michael Kofoid

14 Dashes – Donny Schatz

10 Dashes – Bill Balog

8 Dashes – Rico Abreu

7 Dashes – Landon Crawley, Logan Schuchart

6 Dashes – Brock Zearfoss

5 Dashes – Brent Marks, Tyler Courtney

4 Dashes – Brian Brown, Emerson Axsom

3 Dashes – Aaron Reutzel, Anthony Macri

2 Dashes – Brad Sweet, Brady Bacon, Cole Duncan, Cole Macedo, Kalib Henry, Garet Williamson, Corey Day, Daryn Pittman

1 Dash – Justin Peck, Zeb Wise, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Bill Rose, Ryan Timms, James McFadden, Logan McCandless, Ayrton Gennetten, Danny Sams III, Kyle Larson, Skylar Gee, Kody Hartlaub, Chase Dietz, Tim Shaffer, T.J. Michael, Craig Mintz, Brandon Spithaler, Sye Lynch, Cale Thomas, Kaleb Johnson, Nick Omdahl, Parker Price-Miller, Scott Bogucki, Austin McCarl

MICROLITE LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINS (23 Drivers):

2 LCS Wins – Logan McCandless, Bill Balog, Brock Zearfoss, Garet Williamson

1 LCS Win – Austin McCarl, Corey Day, Kasey Kahne, Koty Adams, Jace Park, Anthony Macri, Landon Crawley, Kevin Newton, Brenham Crouch, Sheldon Haudenschild, Brandon Rahmer, David Gravel, Nate Dussel, Cole Macedo, Zeth Sabo, Brooke Tatnell, Donny Schatz, Brent Marks, Cory Eliason

KSE HARD CHARGER AWARDS (20 Drivers):

5 Hard Chargers – Logan Schuchart

4 Hard Chargers – Donny Schatz

2 Hard Chargers – Carson Macedo, Aaron Reutzel, Michael Kofoid

1 Hard Charger – Jace Park, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Brock Zearfoss, Chase Randall, Chris Windom, Noah Gass, Austin McCarl, Giovanni Scelzi, Sheldon Haudenschild, Danny Dietrich, Landon Crawley, Sye Lynch, Bill Balog, Scotty Neitzel, Garet Williamson

PODIUM FINISHES (18 Drivers):

16 Podiums – David Gravel

14 Podiums – Carson Macedo

10 Podiums – Michael Kofoid, Donny Schatz

9 Podiums – Sheldon Haudenschild

6 Podiums – Giovanni Scelzi

4 Podiums – Rico Abreu

3 Podiums – Brad Sweet, Tyler Courtney

2 Podiums – Brent Marks, Bill Balog, Kyle Larson, Aaron Reutzel

1 Podium – Justin Peck, Anthony Macri, Brady Bacon, Cole Macedo, Parker Price-Miller, Ryan Timms

TOP 10 FINISHES (57 Drivers):

27 Top 10s – Giovanni Scelzi

26 Top 10s – Donny Schatz, David Gravel

25 Top 10s – Michael Kofoid

24 Top 10s – Carson Macedo

23 Top 10s – Logan Schuchart

19 Top 10s – Sheldon Haudenschild

15 Top 10s – Bill Balog

8 Top 10s – Brock Zearfoss, Tyler Courtney, Rico Abreu

6 Top 10s – Brad Sweet

5 Top 10s – Brent Marks, Anthony Macri, Aaron Reutzel

4 Top 10s – Cole Macedo, Landon Crawley, Corey Day, James McFadden, Brian Brown

3 Top 10s – Cole Duncan, Skylar Gee, Ryan Timms

2 Top 10s – Chase Randall, Kraig Kinser, Cale Thomas, Brady Bacon, Garet Williamson, Kyle Larson

1 Top 10 – Justin Peck, Kasey Kahne, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Zeb Wise, Cory Eliason, Jacob Allen, Chris Windom, Joe B. Miller, Ayrton Gennetten, Emerson Axsom, Scotty Milan, Troy Wagaman Jr., Danny Dietrich, Chase Dietz, Brandon Spithaler, Kalib Henry, Tim Shaffer, Zane DeVault, Sye Lynch, Travis Philo, Trey Jacobs, Scotty Thiel, Mark Dobmeier, Kaleb Johnson, Parker Price-Miller, Daryn Pittman, Scott Bogucki, Austin McCarl, Tim Kaeding

2024 WORLD OF OUTLAWS SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE & WINNERS:

No. / Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Wed, Feb 7 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brad Sweet (1)

2. Thurs, Feb 8 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / David Gravel (1)

3. Fri, Feb 9 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Tyler Courtney (1)

4. Sat, Feb 10 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Sheldon Haudenschild (1)

5. Mon, March 4 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Donny Schatz (1)

6. Fri, March 15 / Cotton Bowl Speedway / Paige, TX / Brent Marks (1)

7. Sat, March 16 / Cotton Bowl Speedway / Paige, TX / Giovanni Scelzi (1)

8. Sat, March 23 / Kennedale Speedway Park / Kennedale, TX / Carson Macedo (1)

9. Sat, March 30 / 81 Speedway / Wichita, KS / Rico Abreu (1)

10. Fri, April 5 / US 36 Raceway / Osborn, MO / David Gravel (2)

11. Sat, April 6 / Arrowhead Speedway / Colcord, OK / Sheldon Haudenschild (2)

12. Fri, April 12 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / David Gravel (3)

13. Sat, April 13 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Donny Schatz (2)

14. Fri, April 19 / Paducah International Raceway / Paducah, KY / Sheldon Haudenschild (3)

15. Sat, April 20 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN / Brady Bacon (1)

16. Wed, May 1 / Jacksonville Speedway / Jacksonville, IL / David Gravel (4)

17. Fri, May 3 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Sheldon Haudenschild (4)

18. Sat, May 4 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / David Gravel (5)

19. Wed, May 8 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, PA / David Gravel (6)

20. Fri, May 17 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / Michael Kofoid (1)

21. Sat, May 18 / Sharon Speedway / Hartford, OH / David Gravel (7)

22. Fri, May 24 / Atomic Speedway / Chillicothe, OH / David Gravel (8)

23. Sat, May 25 / Atomic Speedway / Chillicothe, OH / Sheldon Haudenschild (5)

24. Mon, May 27 / Fremont Speedway / Fremont, OH / Carson Macedo (2)

25. Fri, May 31 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Sheldon Haudenschild (6)

26. Fri, June 7 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, ND / Giovanni Scelzi (2)

27. Sat, June 8 / Ogilvie Raceway / Ogilvie, MN / Sheldon Haudenschild (7)

28. Fri, June 14 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / David Gravel (9)

29. Sat, June 15 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Corey Day (1)

30. Wed, June 19 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Tyler Courtney (2)

For the full 2024 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car schedule, CLICK HERE.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink® Sprint Car Series is brought to fans across the country by many important sponsors and partners, including: NOS Energy Drink (Official Energy Product), DIRTVision (Official Live Broadcast Partner), Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), iRacing (Official Online Racing Game), Milton Hershey School (Official Education Partner), Racing Electronics (Official Radio Supplier), Simpson Performance Products (Preferred Safety Gear Partner), SIS Insurance (Official Insurance Provider), Toyota (Official Vehicle), and VP Racing (Official Racing Fuel); Contingency sponsors include: ARP (Automotive Racing Products), Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, Evolve Transporters, Federated Auto Parts, KSE Racing Products (Hard Charger Award), Lifeline USA, Micro-Lite LLC, MSD, Quartz Hill Records, Stone Country Records, Smith Titanium Brake Systems, and WELD Racing. Manufacturer sponsors include, FIREBULL, and Intercomp, and Sea Foam.

Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws®, based in Concord, NC, is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Late Model Series. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision® also broadcasts all World of Outlaws events over the Internet to fans around the world. Learn more about the World of Outlaws.