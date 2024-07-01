Brown scores $6,000 at Knoxville; Will return to Sprint Car Capital of the World July 6

By Fully Injected Motorsports

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (July 1, 2024) – Brown’s weekend may have commenced on the wrong foot, but things improved in a hurry for the Higginsville, Missouri, native, eventually concluding the last weekend of June with a triumph at the Sprint Car Capital of the World on Saturday, June 29. Brown, ace of his own Casey’s, FVP, Andy’s Frozen Custard, Impact Signs Awnings and Wraps, Mt. Dew Overdrive, Ditzfeld Transfer, Hawk Hunting, No. 21 sprint car, launched his winning effort from fifth on the grid, taking command from Emerson Axsom following a restart with four to go.

Although it was Brown’s first win of the season, the victory was the 66th of his career at Knoxville Raceway, kicking off preliminary competition with the second-fastest qualifying time followed by a runner-up finish during heat race competition. Impressive enough, the team was forced to swap engines after qualifying time trials – a slight hiccup in a solid evening effort.

As noted, Brown’s weekend got underway on the wrong foot, eventually missing main event competition with High Limit Racing at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri, on Friday, June 28.

“Overall, a great night for this Casey’s | FVP team. Our preliminary effort was almost flawless, and although we were forced to swap engines after qualifying, the guys were ready and prepared and did a phenomenal job in getting that completed,” Brown stated. “The car was really maneuverable all night long. A little bit of chaos there at the end with Austin (McCarl) and Chase (Randall) getting together, but that set up the late restart that we needed. The plan was to do the opposite of what Emerson Axsom did..he went to the bottom and I ripped the top to get it done.

“That was a much needed win for this team. It wasn’t an easy start to the season, but the guys continued to come to work with a great attitude. Chad Morgan, Justin Lawyer, Dustin Brenneman, Lath Hicks…super proud of their efforts and I’m excited to give Knoxville another go this weekend.”

ON DECK:

Brian Brown and Brian Brown Racing will continue their 2024 campaign with a return visit to Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, July 6.

2024 BBR STATISTICS:

Wins: 1

Top-Fives: 6

Top-Tens: 15

2024 HIGHLIGHTS:

Opened 2024 campaign with fourth and seventh-place finishes against World of Outlaws at Volusia Speedway Park (DIRTcar Nationals) on February 7-8. Finished eighth in the Jason Johnson Classic (World of Outlaws) at Arrowhead Speedway in Colcord, Oklahoma, on Saturday, April 6. Finished ninth at Salina Highbanks Speedway in Salina, Oklahoma, on Saturday, April 20 (High Limit Racing). Finished fifth in High Limit Racing start at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa, on Friday, May 10. Finished second in Knoxville Raceway start on Saturday, May 11. Finished seventh at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday, May 18. Finished eighth and fifth in two-day Knoxville Raceway visit on Friday and Saturday, May 31-June 1. Recorded back-to-back top-tens in I-70’s Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race; fourth and ninth. Finished ninth in John Trone Tribute at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday, May 24. Finished fourth and ninth in High Limit Racing’s Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race at I-70 Speedway in Odessa, Missouri, on Friday and Saturday, June 7-8. Finished sixth with the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday, June 15. Finished eighth at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota, on Sunday, June 16. Earned first victory of the season at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, June 29.

ABOUT CASEY’S:

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,300 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

ABOUT FVP:

FVP is built on a commitment to quality and delivered with unmatched service. FVP products are specifically engineered to provide OE quality that is equal or superior in performance to national brands at a competitive price.

The FVP brand started with competitively priced OEM quality batteries, filters, and radiators for cars, trucks and specialty vehicles. FVP now proudly offers a full line of batteries for all of your automotive, RV, boating, commercial and lawn & garden needs. FVP also offers a wide array of condensers, hub assemblies, motor oil, oil filters, cabin air filters, fuel filters, transmission filters, antifreeze, DEF, and chemicals.

FVP products are verified, proven, and built to the industry’s highest quality standards. Visit http://www.FVPparts.com to learn more.

ABOUT BRIAN BROWN RACING:

Brian Brown Racing is a professional winged sprint car team that is based in Grain Valley, Mo. Brian Brown, who is the owner and driver, has amassed 200+ total feature victories, as well as six track championships at the famed Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa. For more information, visit http://www.brianbrownracing.com.