Danny Dietrich Pockets 10K PA. Sprintweek win at BAPS

Danny Dietrich won the 30 lap PA, Sprintweek feature at BAPS Motor Speedway Sunday night over Anthony Macri, Kyle Reinhardt, Freddie Rahmer and Tyler Ross.

BAPS Motor Speedway

Newberrytown, PA

PA Sprintweek

36 cars

Cars were put into two groups for qualifying, with the first comprising heats one and two, and the second making up heats three and four. Kody Hartlaub (5th car out to time) set quick time in the first group and overall on the 4/10-mile oval at 16.118 seconds. Skylar Gee (16th car out) was second quick, followed by Anthony Macri (4th), Chase Dietz (12th) and Tyler Ross (2nd). Danny Dietrich (3rd car out) was quickest in the second group, followed by Billy Dietrich (4th), Cameron Smith (7th), Kyle Reinhardt (10th) and Dylan Norris (17th).

Heat one (started): 1. Macri 39m (1) 2. Ross 5 (2) 3. Hartlaub (4) 4. Tim Wagaman Jr. 27 (3) 5. Mark Smith 19R (5) / 6. TJ Stutts 11 (8) 7. Brett Strickler 38s (6) 8. Gordon Senft III 9 (9) 9. Reese Nowotarski 10x (7)

10-lap heats saw the fastest qualifier (4th starter) who finished in the top five and the heat winner in the redraw. Macri led the distance and won going away. Nowotarski was done for the night after slowing to a stop one lap in.

Heat two (started): 1. Dietz 2D (1) 2. Freddy Rahmer 8 (3) 3. Jonathan Preston 22P (2) 4. Kyle Moody 99m (5) 5. Gee 99 (4) / 6. JJ Loss 67 (6) 7. Kenny Edkin 75E (8) 8. Jordan Givler 90 (7) 9. Steven Kisamore 77K (9)

Dietz led wire to wire. Rahmer got by Preston for second on lap two.

Heat three (started): 1. D. Dietrich 48 (4) 2. C. Smith 75 (1) 3. Norris 17 (2) 4. Aaron Bollinger 19 (5) 5. Logan Rumsey 41 (3) / 6. Gerard McIntyre Jr. 33 (7) 7. Lucas Wolfe 5w (6) 8. Jessie Attard 53 (9) 9. Chris Arnold 23A (8)

C Smith led early over Norris, D. Dietrich, Bollinger and McIntyre. On lap two, D. Dietrich worked by Norris for second, while Rumsey took the fifth and final transfer from McIntyre. D. Dietrich used the high side of turn four to shoot into the lead with two to go.

Heat four (started): 1. Reinhardt 91 (1) 2. B. Dietrich 8D (4) 3. Devon Borden 23 (2) 4. Kody Lehman 41K (3) 5. Domenic Melair 55 (6) / 6. Tony Jackson 88 (7) 7. Jordan Strickler 38 (9) 8. Tanner Brown 22 (8) 9. Dallas Schott 55D (5)

Reinhardt led wire to wire. Borden rode in second, until Jackson spun with four to go. B. Dietrich fit his car between Borden and the fronstretch wall coming out of four to gain second. Lehman got by Melair for fourth. Schott suffered a failure in the right rear on the last lap.

B main (started): 1. Stutts (1) 2. Schott (2) 3. McIntyre Jr. (3) 4. Wolfe (7) / 5. Attard (11) 6. Loss (4) 7. Edkin (8) 8. J. Strickler (9) 9. Arnold (13) 10. Senft III (10) 11. Givler (12) 12. B. Strickler (6) 13. Kisamore (14) 14. Jackson (5) DNS – Brown, Nowotarski

The 10-lapper took the top four to the feature. Jackson spun before a lap could be completed, collecting Senft and Givler. Jackson would retire, but the other two restarted. The top four were set on lap one, but B. Strickler was pressuring Wolfe for the final transfer most of the way. On the last lap, he tried to squeeze under Lucas in turn three, but made contact and spun.

A main (started): 1. D. Dietrich (2) 2. Macri (4) 3. Reinhardt (1) 4. Rahmer (10) 5. Ross (8) 6. Gee (3) 7. B. Dietrich (5) 8. Dietz (7) 9. M. Smith (18) 10. Hartlaub (6) 11. Wagaman Jr. (14) 12. Moody (16) 13. Bollinger (15) 14. Borden (13) 15. Rumsey (19) 16. McIntyre Jr. (23) 17. Lehman (17) 18. Stutts (21) 19. Wolfe (24) 20. Schott (22) 21. Melair (20) 22. Norris (11) 23. Preston (12) 24. C. Smith (9)

The 30-lapper saw D. Dietrich leading early over Macri and Reinhardt. Preston spun on the second lap, brining the caution. After C. Smith spun four laps in, D. Dietrich led Macri, Reinhardt, Gee and Ross back to green. The last 26 laps went green. Up front, Dietrich and Macri were hitting the top of turns one and two and the bottom of three and four. Eventually, everyone was cruising on the bottom. Rahmer moved slowly forward, and was into fourth with thirteen to go. M. Smith was the hard-charger, moving up nine spots. Dietrich took home $10,000 for his win.