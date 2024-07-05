Shane Golobic Wins at Placerville

PLACERVILLE, CA (July 4, 2024) — Shane Golobic won the winged 360 sprint car feature Thursday night at Placerville Speedway. Golobic, from Freemont, California, took the lead from Dylan Bloomfield on lap 14 of the 25-lap feature event and drove away to a 0.782 second advantage at the finish. Bloomfield, Tony Gomes, Michael Faccinto, and Austin Wood rounded out the top five.
Placerville Speedway
Placerville, California
Thursday, July 4, 2024
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 17W-Shane Golobic
2. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield
3. 7C-Tony Gomes
4. X1-Michael Faccinto
5. 2A-Austin Wood
6. 10-Dominic Gorden
7. 94-Greg Decaires
8. 17P-Justin Peck
9. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez
10. 35KM-Tyler Thompson
11. 1F-D.J. Freitas
12. 38-Colby Johnson
13. 1-Chance Grasty
14. 24S-Izaak Sharp
15. 94R-Corbin Rueschenberg
16. 21-Shane Hopkins
17. 7P-Jake Andreotti
18. 92-Andy Forsberg
19. 45-Jake Morgan
20. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte
21. 33T-Jimmy Trulli