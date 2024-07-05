The Sprint to the Second Half of the Kubota High Limit Racing Season Begins at Portsmouth

From High Limit Racing

We’re halfway home, everybody! It’s been a remarkable opening half to Kubota High Limit Racing’s inaugural national campaign, and none of it would be possible without the tremendous support from the race fans, our dedicated teams and competitors, the best tracks in the country, and our loyal partners.

As we enter the two-week summer break,16 High Rollers who originally committed to the series remain full-time on tour. We’ve had 10 different winners this year and already paid out just shy of $2 Million dollars in purse money to race teams, plus $29,000 to the DURST Dice Roll program between fans and drivers.

More than $30,000 has been donated to charities thanks to our angel donor, as well as drivers, fans and businesses matching the donations.

Brad Sweet currently leads Tyler Courtney and Brent Marks in the championship standings, while a whopping five drivers are within 100-points for the final High Stakes Charter position. We hope to see you in the second half of the season as we grow closer to crowning a champion!