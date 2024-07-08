Spithaler Holds off Peterson For Wayne County Win

By Aaron Fry

Defending Ti22 Performance FAST On Dirt champion, Brandon Spithaler, waged a torrid battle with current tour leader, Zane DeVault last night at Wayne County Speedway. Spithaler would emerge victorious in the 30-lap Rick Susong Memorial after DeVault tangled with lapped traffic while leading the race.

The action began with thirty-one-winged 410 sprint cars signed in for the night. Spithaler laid down the quickest overall lap in ARP Fasteners qualifying with a 14.548 to pace flight B. Cody Bova led flight A with a lap of 15.000. Heat race action saw Dale Blaney, Ricky Peterson, Leyton Wagner and Chris Myers picking up wins. The B Main was won by Jamie Myers.

The 30-lap main event was brought to green by Cody Bova and Zane DeVault and the pair drag raced to turn one. DeVault would lead the early stages but third starting Spithaler was there to do battle. Travis Philo was the first of three serious contenders out of the event, then, pole starter Bova got some help finding the inside implement tires on the back straight, doing serious damage to his car.

A late race restart found DeVault, Spithaler, Peterson, Wagner and Gunn all battling for the lead up front. Spithaler and DeVault swapped the lead before DeVault pulled away to a 10-car length lead. With victory on the horizon, he approached slower traffic, only to make contact and spin into the guardrail in turn three.

Back under green for the final seven laps, Spithaler fended off the challenge of Ricky Peterson with Leyton Wagner completing the podium. Tyler Gunn and Henry Malcuit rounded out a very strong top five. Dale Blaney, Chris Myers, Jordan Ryan, Darin Naida and Dylan Kingan completed the top ten.

Next up for the Ti22 Performance FAST tour is this coming weekend, a Hoosier state doubleheader. Friday, July 12 at Circle City Raceway near Indianapolis and Saturday, July 13 at Paragon Speedway. Watch for event details to be posted in the coming days.

BOX SCORE

FAST On Dirt – Event #5

Wayne County Speedway ; Orrville, Ohio

Saturday, July 6, 2024

31 Entries

ARP Fasteners Qualifying

Flight A (Heat 1 and 2) : 1. 20B-Cody Bova 15.000, 2. 4-Zane DeVault 15.073, 3. 5T-Travis Philo 15.122, 4. 2-Ricky Peterson 15.245, 5. 32-Dale Blaney 15.252, 6. 7DK-Dylan Kingan 15.363, 7. 5-Jeremy Weaver 15.636, 8. 6J-Jonah Aumend 15.936, 9. 23jr-Jack Sodeman Jr 16.184, 10. 1-Jamie Myers 16.211, 11. 3TN-Tyler Newhart 16.285, 12. 7-Troy Kingan 16.379, 13. 2x-Gage Etgen 16.522, 14. 1A-Mark Aldrich 16.823, 15. 2-Joe Adorjan 17.143, 16. 9H-Lance Heinberger 17.229

Flight B (Heat 3 and 4): 1. 22-Brandon Spithaler 14.548, 2. 91-Tyler Gunn 14.794, 3. 38-Leyton Wagner 14.997, 4. 25R-Jordan Ryan 14.999, 5. 70-Henry Malcuit 15.115, 6. 38K-Chris Myers 15.234, 7. 7N-Darin Naida15.259, 8. 9z-Duane Zablocki 15.520, 9. 5E-Bobby Elliott 15.615, 10. 6-Bob Felmlee 15.812, 11. 11-Shawn Hubler 16.036, 12. 35-Jared Zimbardi 16.204, 13. 8T-Tanner Tecco 16.479, 14. 91x-Aaron Middaugh 16.854, 15. 13-Jeremy Duposki 18.422

NAPA of Fremont – Heat 1: 1. 32-Blaney[2] ; 2. 5T-Philo[1] ; 3. 20B-Bova[4] ; 4. 5-Weaver[3] ; 5. 3TN-Newhart[6] ; 6. 23jr-Sodeman[5] ; 7. 2-Adorjan[8] ; 8. 2x-Etgen[7]

ALLmobility of Dayton – Heat 2: 1. 2-Peterson[1] ; 2. 4-DeVault[4] ; 3. 7DK-D.Kingan[2] ; 4. 7-T.Kingan[6] ; 5. 1-J.Myers[5] ; 6. 6J-Aumend[3] ; 7. 1A-Aldrich[7] ; 8. 9H-Heinberger[8]

All Pro Cylinder Heads – Heat 3: 1. 38-Wagner[1] ; 2. 22-Spithaler[4] ; 3. 70-Malcuit[2] ; 4. 7N-Naida[3] ; 5. 5E-Elliott[5] ; 6. 8T-Tecco[7] ; 7. 11-Hubler[6] ; 8. 13-Duposki[8]

Victory Fuel – Heat 4: 1. 38K-C.Myers[2] ; 2. 91-Gunn[4] ; 3. 25R-Ryan[1] ; 4. 9z-Zablocki[3] ; 5. 35-Zimbardi[6] ; 6. 6-Felmlee[5] ; 7. 91x-Middaugh[7]

MSD Ignitions – B Main: 1. 1-J.Myers[4] ; 2. 6-Felmlee[2] ; 3. 35-Zimbardi[5] ; 4. 8T-Tecco[8] ; 5. 23jr-Sodeman[6] ; 6. 2-Adorjan[9] ; 7. 2x-Etgen[13] ; 8. 6J-Aumend[7] ; 9. 11-Hubler[11] ; 10. 13-Duposki[15] ; 11. 91x-Middaugh[12] ; 12. 9H-Heinberger[14] ; 13. 1A-Aldrich[10] ; 14. 5E-Elliott[1] ; 15. 3TN-Newhart[3]

Ti22 Performance – A Main: 1. 22-Spithaler[3] ; 2. 2-Peterson[6] ; 3. 38-Wagner[4] ; 4. 91-Gunn[8] ; 5. 70-Malcuit[11] ; 6. 32-Blaney[5] ; 7. 38K-C.Myers[4] ; 8. 25R-Ryan[12] ; 9. 7N-Naida[15] ; 10. 7DK-D.Kingan[10] ; 11. 8T-Tecco[20] ; 12. 23jr-Sodeman[21] ; 13. 9z-Zablocki[16] ; 14. 6-Felmlee[18] ; 15. 35-Zimbardi[19] ; 16. 2-Adorjan[22] ; 17. 7-T.Kingan[14] ; 18. 4-DeVault[2] ; 19. 1-J.Myers[17] ; 20. 5-Weaver[13] ; 21. 20B-Bova[1] ; 22. 5T-Philo[9]

Helms & Sons Construction – Hard Charger: 8T – Tanner Tecco +9