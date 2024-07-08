Varin Wins ESS CNY Speedweek Finale

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (July 7, 2024) — Danny Varin won the finale of Central New York Speedweek with the Empire Super Sprints Sunday night at Weedsport Speedway. Matt Tanner, Jonathan Preston, Jordan Poirier, and Larry Wight rounded out the top five.
CNY Speedweek
Empire Super Sprints
Weedsport Speedway
Weedsport, New York
Sunday, July 7, 2024
Feature:
1. 01-Danny Varin
2. 90-Matt Tanner
3. 22-Jonathan Preston
4. 28-Jordan Poirier
5. 99L-Larry Wight
6. 28f-Davie Franek
7. 17-Sam Reakes IV
8. 87-Jason Barney
9. 17x-Corey Turner
10. 96x-Chad Phelps
11. 98-Joe Trenca
12. 41-Dalton Rombouth
13. 0-Glenn Styres
14. 79-Jordan Thomas
15. 10v-Billy VanIngewen
16. 53-Shawn Donath
17. 4P-Chase Moran
18. 36c-Logan Crisafulli
19. 33-Lacy Hanson
20. 3-Parker Evans
21. 10-Kelly Hebing
22. 13e-Evan Reynolds
23. 3z-John Smith IV
24. 4-Emily VanInwegen
25. 88c-Chad Miller
26. 46-Ryan Coniam