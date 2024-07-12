SANDUSKY UP NEXT FOR MUST SEE RACING

From Must See Racing

July 11, 2024 – Holly, Michigan – After two failed attempts to get the Must See Racing event at Sandusky (Ohio) Speedway held, the Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Perfit-Parts will attempt to get the event off the ground Wednesday August 24.

Two previously scheduled MSR events were cancelled this spring due to saturated grounds. The area received record amounts of rain for the month of April. Now both the MSR National Series and the Maxima Racing Oils Midwest Lights Series will join forces for a mid-week twin-bill of winged sprint car racing. This will be the first time the MSR National Series has competed at Sandusky Speedway for the first time since August 25, 2019.

The MSR Wednesday night event will kick off a busy weekend that will conclude Friday July 26 and Saturday July 27 with the annual Hy-Miler Super Modified Nationals. ISMA-MSS Super Modifieds will roll into town to conclude one of the most iconic open wheel weekends in Northern Ohio.

The early expected entry list for this event is now over 20 cars and may be one of the strongest fields seen in a while. Eight states and Canada make up the expected entry list.

Current MSR champion Joe Liguori headlines a list of expected entrants that also includes former MSR champions Charlie Schultz, Jimmy McCune, and defending series champion Jason Blonde.

Seven-time USAC Silver Crown champion and three-time Little 500 champion Kody Swanson is expected to compete in his first winged pavement sprint car race since 2015.

Other drivers expected to compete include Adam Biltz, Jeff Bloom, Shane Butler, Tom Geren, Davey Hamilton Jr., Rick Holley, John Inman, Bobby Komisarski, Ryan Litt, Kevin Mingus, Tommy Nichols, Johnny Petrozelle, Dorman Snyder, Joe Speakman, and Macy Williams.

The expected list also includes Bobby Santos III who won the first two MSR events of the season including the $5,000 to win event at Lancaster, New York in June. Santos is also coming off a $10,000 victory this past Saturday night at Dacono, Colorado. He will be looking to add even more money to his bank account.

MSR officials also announced today that the Midwest Lights Series have been invited to participate in Friday night’s event along with the ISMA-MSS Super Modifieds. The Midwest Lights Series now competes two times in three days. It will be a busy three days for the Midwest Lights Series to say the least. A full field of Midwest Lights Series competitors is expected both days.

