The 11th TYLER WOLF MEMORIAL FAN AND RACE TEAM INFORMATION

CHICO, Calif., July 11, 2024…On Friday, July 19, we will honor, celebrate, and remember former sprint car champion Tyler Wolf at Silver Dollar Speedway. The Sprint Car Challenge Tour and the Hobby Stock division are scheduled to entertain our passionate fans of dirt track racing.

On October 28, 2012, Redding driver Tyler Wolf’s fast-rising sprint car career was halted when he lost his life after hitting the turn two wall at Calistoga Speedway. Wolf was the youngest 410 Sprint Car Track Champion at Silver Dollar having won the title in 2011 at just 19 years old. To honor him, the Silver Dollar Speedway started the Tyler Wolf Memorial in 2013.

Former winners of this event include 2013 Andy Forsberg, 2014 Rico Abreu, 2015 Jonathan Allard, 2016 Kyle Hirst, 2017 Kyle Hirst, 2018 Tanner Thorson, 2019 Sean Becker, 2021 Andy Forsberg, 2022 Tanner Carrick, 2023 Landon Brooks.

This year, the race will intertwine with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour (SCCT) Speedweek that starts in Oregon and concludes at Placerville Speedway on Saturday night July 20.

Chuck Wolf will offer a $200 bonus for fast time. Chuck is also bringing a new batch of Tyler Wolf memorial shirts to sell Friday night of the race.

The Hobby Stock belt is up for grabs. With the cancellation of July 4th, we will conclude the second and final Silver Dollar Speedway Hobby Stock belt to the overall combined point winner of this race, and a previous race held June 28th.

RACE INFORMATION

The pit gate will open at 2 PM. Mandatory driver’s meeting at 5 PM.

SCCT engine heat 5:30 PM. Hot laps 5:45 PM. SCCT Qualifying 6:10 PM. Hobby Stock Hot Laps 6:30 PM. SCCT Heat races 7 PM. (times subject to change)

RACE HAULERS

Race Teams: Please use the Costco entrance area once again to access the pit area. Take the Martin Luther King Pkwy and turn in between Costco and the Water District building. Please no parking in reserved spots. ALL Hobby Stock drivers please park on the outskirts of turns three and four.

FAN INFORMATION

The front gate will open at 5 PM. Tickets can be purchased at the front box office starting at 5 PM. Here is the direct link to buy tickets in advance of Friday’s race. There is a slight charge to but the ticket on-line at https://silverdollar.ticketspice.com/tyler-wolf-memorialscct

The pricing for this event at the front box office is as follows: Adults (18 – 64) $25.00, Seniors (65 +), Juniors (13-17), Military with ID are $20.00. KIDS 12 and UNDER are FREE. As always, FREE PARKIING.

LODGING and CAMPING

The Oxford Suites in Chico is now your home away from home for race fans visiting the Silver Dollar Speedway. The Oxford Suites are located just two miles from the racetrack and is surrounded by plenty of places to eat and shop while in Chico. Reservations can be made online using promo code: SPEEDWAY at www.oxfordsuiteschico.com or by calling the Hotel directly at 530-899-9090.

First come, first serve for camping this weekend. We are using the pit road area by the pit gate entrance. No camping inside is allowed. A member from SLC Promotions will come by your motorhome to receive payment. The cost is $50 per night. Please do not stop by the fairground’s office.

ABOUT FLOSPORTS

For fans unable to attend, Flo Racing will be streaming this event live. Founded in 2006, FloSports is a subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ vision is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv