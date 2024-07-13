Ordway Wins Opening Night of the Great Lakes Supermodified Classic

MARNE, MI (July 12, 2024) — Mike Ordway Jr. won the opening night of the Berger Great Lakes Classic Supermodified Weekend with the ISMA/MSS Supermodifieds Friday night at Berlin Raceway. Ordway dodged two early race accidents that took out multiple cars in route to the victory. Moe Lilje, Mark Sammut, A.J. Lisiecki, and Trent Stephens rounded out the top five.
Berger Great Lakes Classic Supermodified Weekend
ISMA/MSS Supermodifieds
Berlin Raceway
Marne, Michigan
Friday, July 12, 2024
Feature:
1. 61-Mike Ordway Jr
2. 32-Moe Lilje
3. 78-Mark Sammut
4. 88-A.J. Lisiecki
5. 19-Trent Stephens
6. 11E-Kyle Edwards
7. 55-Rich Reid
8. 22-Mike McVetta
9. 25-Kenyon Zitzka
10. 3-Kenny Sharp
11. 15-Dave Helliwell
12. 14-Kody Swanson
13. 7-Otto Sitterly
14. 74-Johnny Benson Jr
15. 92-Larry Lehnert
16. 97T-Charlie Schultz
17. 96-Tyler Shullick
18. 8-Bobby Holmes
19. 36-Josh Sokolic
20. 5-Jeff Bloom