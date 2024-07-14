Kayla Roell Wins at Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, IN (July 13, 2024) — Kayla Roell won her first career sprint car feature Saturday night at Lawrenceburg Speedway. Roell, from Dillsboro, Indiana, charged from seventh starting position for the victory over Max Adams, Scotty Weir, Shawn Weserfield, and Garrett Abrams.
Lawrenceburg Speedway
Lawrenceburg, Indiana
Saturday, July 13, 2024
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Qualifying
1. 4J-Shawn Westerfeld, 14.839[7]
2. 63-Max Adams, 14.848[5]
3. 5K-Kayla Roell, 14.899[2]
4. 71B-Braxton Cummings, 15.090[9]
5. 76-JJ Hughes, 15.143[3]
6. 73-Zach Lamb, 15.330[8]
7. 20C-Chad Freeman, 16.102[6]
8. 22-Brian Heitkamp, 17.009[4]
9. 5W-Kyle Willis, 17.467[1]
Qualifying 2
1. 47-Scotty Weir, 14.767[1]
2. 21B-Ryan Barr, 14.870[4]
3. 20-Tyler Kendall, 14.934[2]
4. 97-Austin Nigh, 15.344[7]
5. 32-Garrett Abrams, 15.530[5]
6. 23D-Bryce Dues, 15.713[8]
7. 41-Owen Barr, 16.436[3]
8. 4-Andrew Heitkamp, 16.628[6]
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 63-Max Adams[3]
2. 76-JJ Hughes[5]
3. 4J-Shawn Westerfeld[4]
4. 5K-Kayla Roell[2]
5. 71B-Braxton Cummings[1]
6. 73-Zach Lamb[6]
7. 20C-Chad Freeman[7]
8. 5W-Kyle Willis[9]
9. 22-Brian Heitkamp[8]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 20-Tyler Kendall[2]
2. 47-Scotty Weir[4]
3. 21B-Ryan Barr[3]
4. 32-Garrett Abrams[5]
5. 97-Austin Nigh[1]
6. 23D-Bryce Dues[6]
7. 41-Owen Barr[7]
8. 4-Andrew Heitkamp[8]
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 5K-Kayla Roell[7]
2. 63-Max Adams[1]
3. 47-Scotty Weir[3]
4. 4J-Shawn Westerfeld[5]
5. 32-Garrett Abrams[8]
6. 21B-Ryan Barr[6]
7. 76-JJ Hughes[2]
8. 71B-Braxton Cummings[9]
9. 97-Austin Nigh[10]
10. 23D-Bryce Dues[12]
11. 41-Owen Barr[14]
12. 20C-Chad Freeman[13]
13. 5W-Kyle Willis[15]
14. 20-Tyler Kendall[4]
15. 73-Zach Lamb[11]
16. 22-Brian Heitkamp[17]
17. 4-Andrew Heitkamp[16]