AFTON OFF FRIDAY; MAKEUP DATE TBD

By Marty Czekala

AFTON, N.Y. – Due to the Afton Fair this weekend, track management at Afton Fairgrounds Speedway had to drop the CRSA Sprints Friday. A full racing program is still planned at the track.

CRSA and track officials are working on a new date for the Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series event. Stay tuned to CRSASprints.com and CRSA’s Facebook and X pages for a schedule update.

“The Future Stars of Sprint Cars” now turn to July 27 for their next race at Fonda Speedway for the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge. Can’t make it to the track? Tune in on FloRacing.

