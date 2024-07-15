Out-of-State Teams to Receive $1,000 Minimum to Start Novelis Supermodified Feature on Saturday, July 20

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (July 11, 2024) – Oswego Speedway is excited to announce a special incentive for out-of-state teams participating in the two-day Super Spectacle this weekend, July 19 and 20. Any team from outside New York State that competes in Saturday night’s Novelis Oswego Supermodified feature with the same car used on Friday will be guaranteed $1,000 to start.

This offer is part of Oswego Speedway’s commitment and dedication to supporting the traveling ISMA/MSS teams and promoting greater participation in tail wing Novelis Supermodified events.

The two-day Super Spectacle will feature a packed schedule of top and tail wing racing action, beginning with the ISMA/MSS Supermodifieds Winged Challenge on Friday night, July 19. This race, rescheduled from its original June 29 date, offers a lucrative purse of $7,000 to win and a minimum of $1,200 to start. An early roster indicates a full field of the Winged Supermodifieds, subject to the outcomes of this weekend’s events at Berlin Raceway.

Saturday, July 20, promises to be just as exciting with the second fan-favorite Autograph Night of the year. Spectators will have the chance to meet all of the drivers from the Oswego Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Supers divisions. This night of racing is being proudly presented by Compass Federal Credit Union, and Rock Stream Retreat, while Holiday Inn Express & Suites and NBT Bank will present Friday’s all top wing program for ISMA/MSS and the 350 Supers.

A 2-day GA ticket is available for $45. The ticket can be purchased by visiting the Speedway website and clicking “Buy Tickets.”

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.