SEVEN FEATHERS CASINO GOES ALL-IN WITH DOUGLAS COUNTY DIRTRACK TO PRESENT THE SHOWDOWN ON THE RIVER KUBOTA HIGH LIMIT RACING EVENT

By Brian Walker

Mooresville, N.C. (July 15, 2024) — Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville, Oregon is a top 20 Pacific Northwest property and is one of the fastest growing destination resorts in the region. It seems like the perfect partner to the fastest growing dirt track series in the country.

Seven Feathers Casino Resort will be the presenting sponsor of Kubota High Limit Racing’s Showdown on the River at Douglas County Dirtrack in Roseburg, Oregon. The Monday, August 26th race will be the sole appearance for the High Rollers state of Oregon this season and will kick-off a five-night Pacific Northwest swing for the national sprint car tour.

“All of us at Douglas County Dirtrack are absolutely ecstatic to host Kubota High Limit Racing. This event will be the biggest sprint car event Oregon has seen in several years,” said Brian Crockett, General Manager of Douglas County Dirtrack. “Partnering with Seven Feathers Casino Resort is a perfect fit and we’re proud to showcase their venue to the sprint car fanbase. We couldn’t be happier to have all of this come together.”

Douglas Country Dirtrack is a short 20-minute drive from Seven Feathers Casino Resort, the perfect spot for race fans to stay while in town for the race. Beyond the 300 well-appointed room, the resort features table games, slot machines and video keno and poker. The resort appeals to all ages with live music, fitness center, indoor pool, full-service spa, world-class RV Resort, and a nationally recognized travel center.

“We are thrilled to support Showdown on the River at Douglas County Dirtrack,” said Harold Phillips, Director of Marketing at Seven Feathers Casino Resort. “Local community events such as this has a profound positive impact for all of Douglas County.”

For more information or to book a room for your trip to the Douglas County Dirtrack at Seven Feathers Casino Resort, email info@sevenfeathers.com or call 1-800-548-8461. You can follow @7featherscasino on X and Instagram.

While the majority of the series’ High Rollers will make their debut at Douglas County Dirtrack in August, young Corey Day visited Victory Lane at the 3/10-mile dirt oval with the NARC King of the West Series on June 16 of last year.

Tickets for the August 26 Showdown on the River presented by Seven Feathers Casino and Resort can be purchased here. All reserved tickets purchased online will receive a free pit pass upgrade at the track on race day.

If you cannot join Kubota High Limit Racing and Sevent Feathers Casino Resort at the track, you can watch every lap live on FloRacing, the exclusive broadcast partner of Kubota High Limit Racing.