Williams Grove Summer Nationals Slated July 26 & 27

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – After a week off for Summer Break on July 19, Williams Grove Speedway will roar back to life on July 26 and 27 with the two-day, C & D Rigging World of Outlaws Summer Nationals.

The Friday/Saturday event will be the first contest of the season at the track that will pit the outlaws against the Pennsylvania Posse sprint cars.

Action both nights will get underway at 7:30 pm.

Friday’s main event will be 25-laps in distance and pay $12,000 to win plus a $5,000 bonus to be declared Morgan Cup champion.

The original running of the 2024 Morgan Cup fell victim to rain in May and will now be part of the July 26 racing program.

The Saturday main event will go 30-laps for $20,000 to win.

Connecticut’s David Gravel will lead the outlaws contingent into Williams Grove as the series point leader with nine wins.

Logan Schuchart and Rico Abreu split the Summer Nationals last season with Abreu taking the big money on Saturday for his first-ever oval victory.

Adult general admission for both shows is $40 with students ages 13-20 admitted for just $20 both nights.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Fireworks will be part of both big racing programs.

Keep up with all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Facebook, Instagram and X.