Copeland Scores Second WST/SCCT Speedweek Victory

ROSBURG, OR (July 17, 2024) — Colby Copeland won the third round of WST/SCCT Speedweek Wednesday night at Douglas County Speedway. The victory was Copeland second of the week with the tour. Corbin Rueschenberg, Dominic Gorden, Levi Klatt, and Garen Linder rounded out the top five.
WST/SCCT Speedweek
Douglas County Dirt Track
Roseburg, Oregon
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Qualifying
1. 92-Andy Forsberg, 13.274[2]
2. 25S-Seth Standley, 13.413[7]
3. 22-Garen Linder, 13.476[5]
4. 5R-Ryan Rocha, 13.556[4]
5. 1-Bailey Hibbard, 13.570[1]
6. 21-Shane Hopkins, 13.577[11]
7. 75-Tony Gomes, 13.682[6]
8. 5V-Colby Copeland, 13.753[19]
9. 35KM-Tyler Thompson, 13.858[16]
10. 94-Corbin Rueschenberg, 13.884[20]
11. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield, 13.949[14]
12. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte, 13.969[18]
13. 10-Dominic Gorden, 14.053[21]
14. 14-Mariah Ede, 14.111[10]
15. 77-Levi Klatt, 14.140[23]
16. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez, 14.316[8]
17. 33-Kyle Alberding, 14.415[22]
18. 40-Kyle Woodcock, 14.422[13]
19. 12-Steven Snawder, 14.487[15]
20. 75X-Brian Boswell, 14.561[12]
21. 4D-Pat Desbiens, 14.703[9]
22. 21X-Johnny Burke, 14.959[17]
23. 34-TJ Richman, 15.021[3]
24. 26F-Shane Forte, 15.381[24]
Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)
1. 1-Bailey Hibbard[1]
2. 10-Dominic Gorden[3]
3. 35KM-Tyler Thompson[2]
4. 92-Andy Forsberg[4]
5. 33-Kyle Alberding[5]
6. 4D-Pat Desbiens[6]
Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)
1. 94-Corbin Rueschenberg[2]
2. 25S-Seth Standley[4]
3. 21X-Johnny Burke[6]
4. 21-Shane Hopkins[1]
5. 14-Mariah Ede[3]
6. 40-Kyle Woodcock[5]
Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)
1. 77-Levi Klatt[3]
2. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[2]
3. 75-Tony Gomes[1]
4. 22-Garen Linder[4]
5. 12-Steven Snawder[5]
6. 34-TJ Richman[6]
Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)
1. 5V-Colby Copeland[1]
2. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[2]
3. 5R-Ryan Rocha[4]
4. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[3]
5. 26F-Shane Forte[6]
6. 75X-Brian Boswell[5]
Dash (6 Laps)
1. 77-Levi Klatt[3]
2. 5V-Colby Copeland[2]
3. 22-Garen Linder[1]
4. 1-Bailey Hibbard[6]
5. 25S-Seth Standley[4]
6. 94-Corbin Rueschenberg[7]
7. 92-Andy Forsberg[8]
8. 5R-Ryan Rocha[5]
A Main (30 Laps)
1. 5V-Colby Copeland[2]
2. 94-Corbin Rueschenberg[6]
3. 10-Dominic Gorden[9]
4. 77-Levi Klatt[1]
5. 22-Garen Linder[3]
6. 21-Shane Hopkins[15]
7. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[10]
8. 35KM-Tyler Thompson[12]
9. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[11]
10. 92-Andy Forsberg[7]
11. 21X-Johnny Burke[13]
12. 33-Kyle Alberding[17]
13. 26F-Shane Forte[20]
14. 14-Mariah Ede[18]
15. 34-TJ Richman[23]
16. 5R-Ryan Rocha[8]
17. 25S-Seth Standley[5]
18. 4D-Pat Desbiens[21]
19. 75X-Brian Boswell[24]
20. 12-Steven Snawder[19]
21. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[16]
22. 75-Tony Gomes[14]
23. 1-Bailey Hibbard[4]
24. 40-Kyle Woodcock[22]