Jac Nickles scores first GLSS win at Limaland

From Gerry Keysor

LIMA, Ohio (July 19, 2024) — After being postponed twice due to weather, the ‘Run For The Rabbit’, the annual event honoring the memory of Limaland favorite Travis “The Rabbit” Miller, was held at Limaland Motorsports park Friday night under beautiful weather conditions.

The second feature of the night was the GLSS Ohio CAT Sprint Car 25 lap A Main honoring the memory of Travis Miller, who competed in the 360 Sprint Cars until he passed away in 1999.

Wapakoneta, Ohio’s Devon Dobie in the No. 23 and Jac Nickles in No. 31 would lead the 21-car field to the green flag with Dobie taking the early lead. Nickles would slip past Dobie to grab the top spot on lap 2, before action was slowed a lp later for a 3-car pileup in turn 2 that saw the No. 20i of Kelsey Ivy tip onto it’s side, bringing out the red flag.

Ivy would walk away unharmed. As racing resumed, Kasey Jedrzejek would power by on the outside of Nickles in turn one, looking to grab his second straight Limaland victory in the Ed Neumeister owned No. 11N.

Nickles would keep Jedrzejek in striking distance, while having to hold off challenges from the No. X of Mike Keegan. On lap 20, Nickles found his opportunity to slip past Jedrzejek on the inside of turn 4, taking the lead and cruising to his first GLSS victory. Jedrzejek would finish second, with No. 71H Max Stambaugh third, Keegan fourth and No. 22H Randy Hannagan fifth.

Great Lakes Super Sprints

Run for the Rabbit

Limaland Motorsports Park

Lima, Ohio

Friday, July 19, 2024

Qualifying

1. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 11.710[7]

2. 24-Kobe Allison, 11.879[5]

3. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 11.914[1]

4. 22H-Randy Hannagan, 11.930[3]

5. 20I-Kelsey Ivy, 11.952[6]

6. 2S-Matt Foos, 12.164[2]

7. 37-Noah Dunlap, 12.399[4]

Qualifying 2 (99 Laps)

1. X-Mike Keegan, 11.807[5]

2. 31-Jac Nickles, 12.259[6]

3. 11H-Caleb Harmon, 12.378[4]

4. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 12.410[1]

5. 11G-Luke Griffith, 12.502[7]

6. 88N-Frank Neill, 12.528[3]

7. 83-Adam Cruea, 12.705[2]

Qualifying 3 (99 Laps)

1. 23-Devon Dobie, 11.954[2]

2. 17-Jared Horstman, 11.964[1]

3. 66-Chase Dunham, 12.026[6]

4. 85-Dustin Daggett, 12.294[7]

5. 7C-Phil Gressman, 12.349[3]

6. 18-Brian Razum, 12.920[4]

7. 19P-Brady Parmeley, 13.351[5]

Engler Machine Tool Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]

2. 71H-Max Stambaugh[2]

3. 22H-Randy Hannagan[3]

4. 2S-Matt Foos[6]

5. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[5]

6. 37-Noah Dunlap[7]

DNS: 24-Kobe Allison

Howard Johnson Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 31-Jac Nickles[1]

2. 11H-Caleb Harmon[2]

3. 11G-Luke Griffith[5]

4. X-Mike Keegan[4]

5. 49T-Gregg Dalman[3]

6. 88N-Frank Neill[6]

7. 83-Adam Cruea[7]

Ohio Cat The Rental Store Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 85-Dustin Daggett[3]

2. 17-Jared Horstman[1]

3. 66-Chase Dunham[2]

4. 7C-Phil Gressman[5]

5. 23-Devon Dobie[4]

6. 19P-Brady Parmeley[7]

7. 18-Brian Razum[6]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 31-Jac Nickles[2]

2. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]

3. 71H-Max Stambaugh[6]

4. X-Mike Keegan[3]

5. 22H-Randy Hannagan[9]

6. 85-Dustin Daggett[5]

7. 66-Chase Dunham[11]

8. 7C-Phil Gressman[13]

9. 11G-Luke Griffith[10]

10. 2S-Matt Foos[12]

11. 49T-Gregg Dalman[15]

12. 37-Noah Dunlap[16]

13. 17-Jared Horstman[8]

14. 23-Devon Dobie[1]

15. 88N-Frank Neill[17]

16. 24-Kobe Allison[19]

17. 83-Adam Cruea[20]

18. 11H-Caleb Harmon[7]

19. 18-Brian Razum[21]

20. 19P-Brady Parmeley[18]

21. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[14]