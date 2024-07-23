14th Annual Hockett/McMillin Memorial Entries Open for POWRi 410 & WAR Sprints

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (7/22/24) The prestigious Fourteenth Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial rapidly approaches at Lucas Oil Speedway from September 12th to September 14th with pre-entry open for competitors in the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League and the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League.

Commemorating the lives and legacies of a pair of Show-Me-State racing legends Jesse Hockett and Daniel McMillin, this year’s JHDMM promises to be a thrilling experience for fans and participants alike with pre-entries open and available for both POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints as well as the POWRi WAR Sprint League at https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/registrations/10242.

Now in its fourteenth year, the Hockett/McMillin Memorial has grown into one of the most anticipated premier events on the racing calendar, upping the ante in 2024 by forming an all-POWRi 410-Sprint double-docket of on-track action, Lucas Oil Speedway will witness both Wing and Traditional varieties the same weekend for the first time in venue history. Featuring top-tier sprint car racing, the memorial attracts the best drivers from across the nation, all competing for the coveted titles and a share of the impressive prize purses.

“We are honored to host the Hockett/McMillin Memorial and to celebrate the lives of two incredible individuals who had a profound impact on the world of racing,” said Talin Turner of POWRi. “This three-day event is not only a chance to see some of the best racing talent in action but also an opportunity for the racing community to come together and remember Jesse and Daniel.”

Jesse Hockett, known as “The Rocket,” and his cousin and crew chief Daniel McMillin, both left a remaining legacy in the open-wheel racing world. Hockett was celebrated for his versatility and skill across various racing formats, while McMillin was recognized for his exceptional technical acumen and dedication to the sport. Their untimely passings left a void in the racing community, but their spirit lives on through this annual event at the ‘Diamond of the Dirt Tracks’.

Event Highlights:

• Exciting POWRi Sprint Car Racing: Watch as the nation’s top drivers in wing and non-wing divisions battle it out in high-speed, high-stakes races.

• Memorial Tribute: A special tribute to Jesse Hockett and Daniel McMillin will be held, celebrating their contributions to the sport and their enduring legacy.

• Fan Activities: Enjoy a variety of fan-centric activities, including autograph sessions, meet-and-greets with drivers, and family-friendly entertainment.

Payouts for the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints preliminary nights on Thursday, September 12th & Friday, September 13th will be 1. $3,000, 2. $1,500, 3. $1,300, 4. $1000, 5. $800, 6. $700, 7. $600, 8. $500, 9. $480, 10. $460, 11. $440, 12. $420, 13-24: $400; Non-Qualifiers: $100.

The payout for the Hockett/McMillin Memorial Championship Night Saturday, September 14th for the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints will be 1. $10,000, 2. $5,000, 3. $2,500, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,150, 7. $1100, 8. $1000, 9. $900, 10. $800, 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $550, 14. $525, 15. $500, 16. $475, 17. $450, 18. $425, 19-24: $400; Non-Transfers: $100.

Payout for preliminary nights for POWRi WAR on Thursday, September 12th & Friday, September 13th will be 1. $2,000, 2. $1,000, 3. $600, 4. $500, 5. $400, 6. $325, 7. $300, 8. $275, 9. $250, 10. $230, 11. $225, 12. $220, 13. $225, 14. $210, 15. $205, 16-22: $200; Non-Qualifiers: $50.

The payout for the Hockett/McMillin Memorial Championship Night Saturday, September 14th for the POWRi WAR Sprint League will be 1. $4,077, 2. $1,500, 3. $1,000, 4. $700, 5. $600, 6. $550, 7. $525, 8. $500, 9. $475, 10. $450, 11. $445, 12. $440, 13. $435, 14. $430, 15. $425, 16-22: $400; Non-Transfers: $50.

Future details and information will be released once finalized, continue to monitor the track and series websites and social media accounts for further developments.

Tickets for the Hockett/McMillin Memorial are now on sale and can be purchased through Lucas Oil Speedway at https://www.stubwire.com/venue/lucasoilspeedway/wheatland/3667/ or at the gate.

Join POWRi Racing and Lucas Oil Speedway for a weekend of exhilarating racing and heartfelt remembrance at the Hockett/McMillin Memorial – where the past meets the present, and legends live on.

