Gastineau Wins Opening Night of the Belleville 305 Nationals

BELLEVILLE, KS (August 2, 2024) — Whit Gastineau won the opening night of the Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals Friday at the Belleville High Banks. Gastineau held off 10th starting Kyle Jones through lapped traffic for the victory. Trevor Serbus, Joey Danley, and Zach Blurton rounded out the top five.
United Rebel Sprint Series
Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals
Belleville High Banks
Belleville, Kansas
Friday, August 2, 2024
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 31-Koby Werkmeister[1]
2. 2J-Zach Blurton[5]
3. 23L-Joshua Lewis[2]
4. 5-Stuart Snyder[7]
5. 88R-Ryder Laplante[9]
6. 11K-Tyler Knight[6]
7. 17H-Wout Hoffmans[4]
8. 37-Jack Hall[3]
9. 97-Jackson Weber[8]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 9-Kyle Jones[1]
2. 83-Carson Dillion[3]
3. 20-Jeremy Huish[4]
4. 24B-Johnny Boos[5]
5. 20B-Kaylee Bryson[7]
6. 1JR-Jamie Manley[8]
7. 23V-Michalob Voeltz[9]
8. 15-Jack Potter[2]
DNS: 47-Kyra Weber
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 8R-Ryker Pace[4]
2. 07-Owen Carlson[8]
3. 10K-Dewayne White[3]
4. 5T-Tanner Anderson[2]
5. 43-Jake Greenwood[5]
6. 0-Steven Richardson[9]
7. 19-Chad Salem[7]
8. 17-Lee Goos Jr[1]
9. 1H-Henry Chambers[6]
Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)
1. 2-Whit Gastineau[6]
2. 10-Trevor Serbus[4]
3. 14-Joey Danley[7]
4. 81-Jon Freeman[8]
5. 32-Trefer Waller[1]
6. 12-Tyler Drueke[9]
7. 10J-Jordan Knight[5]
8. 6-Mason Day[2]
9. 11C-Cole Cloud[3]
Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)
1. 51-Jeremy Campbell[2]
2. 25-Chase Brewer[4]
3. 11-Chad Koch[5]
4. 911-Ty Williams[8]
5. 25P-Gunnar Pike[3]
6. 16-Conner Thomas[7]
7. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden[6]
8. 23-Brandon Bosma[1]
DNS: 4X-Heath Nestrick
B-Main (12 Laps)
1. 12-Tyler Drueke[3]
2. 25P-Gunnar Pike[4]
3. 24B-Johnny Boos[1]
4. 23-Brandon Bosma[12]
5. 0-Steven Richardson[7]
6. 11K-Tyler Knight[5]
7. 23V-Michalob Voeltz[6]
8. 5T-Tanner Anderson[2]
9. 17H-Wout Hoffmans[8]
10. 37-Jack Hall[9]
11. 15-Jack Potter[10]
12. 6-Mason Day[11]
B-Main 2 (12 Laps)
1. 20B-Kaylee Bryson[1]
2. 32-Trefer Waller[4]
3. 16-Conner Thomas[3]
4. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden[7]
5. 10J-Jordan Knight[13]
6. 17-Lee Goos Jr[10]
7. 97-Jackson Weber[9]
8. 1H-Henry Chambers[11]
9. 1JR-Jamie Manley[5]
10. 11C-Cole Cloud[12]
11. 10-Trevor Serbus[8]
12. 43-Jake Greenwood[2]
13. 19-Chad Salem[6]
A-Main (20 Laps)
1. 2-Whit Gastineau[1]
2. 9-Kyle Jones[10]
3. 10-Trevor Serbus[7]
4. 14-Joey Danley[5]
5. 2J-Zach Blurton[4]
6. 5-Stuart Snyder[15]
7. 8R-Ryker Pace[3]
8. 31-Koby Werkmeister[9]
9. 25-Chase Brewer[8]
10. 07-Owen Carlson[2]
11. 88R-Ryder Laplante[16]
12. 81-Jon Freeman[11]
13. 24B-Johnny Boos[23]
14. 16-Conner Thomas[24]
15. 83-Carson Dillion[13]
16. 20B-Kaylee Bryson[20]
17. 51-Jeremy Campbell[6]
18. 32-Trefer Waller[22]
19. 25P-Gunnar Pike[21]
20. 23L-Joshua Lewis[25]
21. 911-Ty Williams[12]
22. 11-Chad Koch[14]
23. 10K-Dewayne White[18]
24. 12-Tyler Drueke[19]
25. 20-Jeremy Huish[17]