Kalib Henry Switches Lanes for Third Fremont Speedway Victory

FREMONT, OH (August 3, 2024) — For 25 laps Kalib Henry and DJ Foos battled for the lead of the 410 sprint car A-main at Fremont Speedway presented by Gill Construction. The duo swapped the top spot several times but a caution with five laps to go and a decision by Henry to change lanes took him to his third win of the year at “The Track That Action Built” on Sandusky County Chamber of Commerce/Sandusky County Visitors Bureau/Sandusky County Economic Development/City of Fremont Night.

Foos led the first 13 laps of the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprint A-main with sixth starter Henry leading laps 14-18. Foos regained the top spot on lap 19 with Henry taking the lead back on lap 21. Foos drove under Henry, who was committed to the top ledge of the track, on lap 24 with Henry back to the point right as the caution flew on lap 25.

On the ensuing restart Henry, from Sacramento, California, opted to drive to the bottom of turns one and two and that was the winning move as he pulled away for the win over Foos, Zane DeVault, Cap Henry and Sean Rayhall. The win pads Henry’s lead in the track’s points.

Cap Henry’s 10th to fourth place run will close the gap on 12th place finisher Cale Thomas’ advantage in the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group.

“I kept seeing DJ poke his nose and I knew I needed to do something different there…I wasn’t sure because I hadn’t been down there the whole race. I kept driving over the edge down in one and two…the cushion rolled up over the top and I knew I had to change something up. I had to change something up on the restart. I can’t thank Jim and Rebecca Muth enough for the opportunity. I know my parents are headed to Knoxville so they’re screaming at the phone driving there. I can’t wait to see them tomorrow,” said Henry beside his Running Boxer Farms, Harris Distributing Company, Valvoline, K1, Berryman Racing Shocks, Chalkstix backed #101.

Fremont’s Jamie Miller has won in 305 winged sprints and dirt trucks at Fremont in 2024. He added a non-wing victory Saturday in a thrilling battle with Aiden Salisbury in the first ever appearance of the American Sprint Car Tour at Fremont Speedway. Salisbury lead the first three laps before Miller, who started third, took over. The pair raced side by side with Miller up top and Salisbury on the bottom. Salisbury retook the lead on lap 21 but Miller moved to the bottom on the race track in turns three and four as they raced to the white flag, and took the lead and 51st career win at Fremont over Salisbury, Tyler Miller, Larry Kingseed and Brian Smith.

“I was good up top but it was starting to get tight and I messed up a couple of times and I knew that allowed him to close a couple of times but I knew he couldn’t get by me or away from me. He left the bottom wide open and on the white flag I said hell with it I’m going to the bottom and it stuck like glue,” said Miller.

The Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks also put on a thrilling feature event. Former track champion Dustin Keegan lead the opening lap before Kent Brewer took over for a lap with fifth starter and current point leader Keith Sorg moving into the lead on lap three. Sorg led until lap nine when Keegan regained the top spot with Sorg battling back to the point on lap 12. On a restart, Keegan moved to the lead once again. Keegan held off several challenges from Sorg the final seven laps to score his second win of 2024 and the 11th of his career at the track. Sorg, Jamie Miller, Shawn Valenti and Brewer rounded out the top five.

“I have two compressed vertebra in my lower back so it’s painful out there. I want to thank my dad, my girlfriend and all the sponsors who help on this truck,” said Keegan beside his Sonny’s Signs, Burmeister Trophy, Jeff Ward Demolition backed #17x.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, Aug. 10 with the first ever appearance of the RPM Flat Track Motorcycles in action.

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024

410 Sprints – Winged 28 Entries

A Feature 1 30 Laps | 00:19:12.391

1. 101-Kalib Henry[6]; 2. 16-DJ Foos[3]; 3. 4-Zane DeVault[1]; 4. 33W-Cap Henry[10]; 5. 14-Sean Rayhall[7]; 6. 15C-Chris Andrews[11]; 7. 29-Zeth Sabo[14]; 8. 22M-Dan McCarron[8]; 9. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4]; 10. 5-Kody Brewer[12]; 11. 4S-Tyler Street[2]; 12. 23-Cale Thomas[13]; 13. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[15]; 14. 5T-Travis Philo[16]; 15. 2+-Brian Smith[17]; 16. 26W-Cody White[18]; 17. 7M-Brandon Moore[20]; 18. 12-Luke Griffith[19]; 19. 19-TJ Michael[9]; 20. 9J-Trey Jacobs[5]

B Feature 1 12 Laps | 00:07:41.656

1. 5T-Travis Philo[2]; 2. 2+-Brian Smith[1]; 3. 26W-Cody White[4]; 4. 12-Luke Griffith[8]; 5. 7M-Brandon Moore[3]; 6. X-Mike Keegan[7]; 7. 11J-David Kalb[10]; 8. 1B-Keith Baxter[5]; 9. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[6]; 10. 5E-Bobby Elliott[13]; 11. 75-Jerry Dahms[11]; 12. 9-Lance Heinberger[9]; 13. 98-Robert Robenalt[12]

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:10:43.705

1. 101-Kalib Henry[4]; 2. 4S-Tyler Street[1]; 3. 9J-Trey Jacobs[2]; 4. 33W-Cap Henry[3]; 5. 23-Cale Thomas[5]; 6. 7M-Brandon Moore[7]; 7. 1B-Keith Baxter[9]; 8. 12-Luke Griffith[8]; 9. 5T-Travis Philo[6]; 10. 5E-Bobby Elliott[10]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:04:17.984

1. 16-DJ Foos[1]; 2. 14-Sean Rayhall[4]; 3. 19-TJ Michael[2]; 4. 15C-Chris Andrews[3]; 5. 29-Zeth Sabo[5]; 6. 26W-Cody White[6]; 7. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[7]; 8. 9-Lance Heinberger[9]; 9. 75-Jerry Dahms[8]

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:05:08.827

1. 35-Stuart Brubaker[2]; 2. 22M-Dan McCarron[1]; 3. 4-Zane DeVault[4]; 4. 5-Kody Brewer[3]; 5. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[6]; 6. 2+-Brian Smith[5]; 7. X-Mike Keegan[7]; 8. 11J-David Kalb[8]; 9. 98-Robert Robenalt[9]

Qualifying 1 | 00:00:13.139

1. 101-Kalib Henry, 00:12.339[6]; 2. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:12.511[12]; 3. 4-Zane DeVault, 00:12.542[7]; 4. 33W-Cap Henry, 00:12.592[8]; 5. 15C-Chris Andrews, 00:12.622[27]; 6. 5-Kody Brewer, 00:12.659[21]; 7. 9J-Trey Jacobs, 00:12.686[13]; 8. 19-TJ Michael, 00:12.725[23]; 9. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 00:12.761[25]; 10. 4S-Tyler Street, 00:12.762[11]; 11. 16-DJ Foos, 00:12.792[14]; 12. 22M-Dan McCarron, 00:12.827[2]; 13. 23-Cale Thomas, 00:12.855[16]; 14. 29-Zeth Sabo, 00:12.893[20]; 15. 2+-Brian Smith, 00:13.000[17]; 16. 5T-Travis Philo, 00:13.011[19]; 17. 26W-Cody White, 00:13.014[26]; 18. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 00:13.116[24]; 19. 7M-Brandon Moore, 00:13.139[1]; 20. 7DK-Dylan Kingan, 00:13.267[15]; 21. X-Mike Keegan, 00:13.397[22]; 22. 12-Luke Griffith, 00:13.408[28]; 23. 75-Jerry Dahms, 00:13.457[5]; 24. 11J-David Kalb, 00:13.525[10]; 25. 1B-Keith Baxter, 00:13.582[18]; 26. 9-Lance Heinberger, 00:13.817[4]; 27. 98-Robert Robenalt, 00:13.823[9]; 28. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 00:15.622[3]

American Sprint Car Tour – Nonwing – 17 Entries

A Feature 1 25 Laps | 00:17:22.804

1. 3X-Jamie Miller[3]; 2. 18S-Aiden Salisbury[1]; 3. 67-Tyler Miller[4]; 4. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[5]; 5. 29-Brian Smith[7]; 6. 46-Anthony Leohr[14]; 7. 28-Shawn Valenti[6]; 8. 5M-Mike Moore[17]; 9. 77-Dave Peperak[12]; 10. 34-Judson (Jud) Dickerson[11]; 11. 88-Jimmy McCune Jr[10]; 12. 17-Greg Baer[15]; 13. 37-Dave Gross[16]; 14. 18-Landon Butler[8]; 15. 27-Steve Thomas[13]; 16. 48-Michael Burkin[9]; 17. 1-Shane Butler[2]

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:05:03.535

1. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[3]; 2. 1-Shane Butler[1]; 3. 3X-Jamie Miller[4]; 4. 18-Landon Butler[2]; 5. 48-Michael Burkin[7]; 6. 34-Judson (Jud) Dickerson[6]; 7. 27-Steve Thomas[8]; 8. 17-Greg Baer[9]; 9. (DNS) 5M-Mike Moore

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:06:00.415

1. 28-Shawn Valenti[1]; 2. 18S-Aiden Salisbury[3]; 3. 29-Brian Smith[2]; 4. 67-Tyler Miller[4]; 5. 88-Jimmy McCune Jr[6]; 6. 77-Dave Peperak[7]; 7. 46-Anthony Leohr[5]; 8. 37-Dave Gross[8]

Qualifying 1 | 00:01:12.588

1. 3X-Jamie Miller, 00:15.403[11]; 2. 67-Tyler Miller, 00:15.659[17]; 3. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 00:15.664[5]; 4. 18S-Aiden Salisbury, 00:15.730[1]; 5. 18-Landon Butler, 00:15.912[7]; 6. 29-Brian Smith, 00:16.066[4]; 7. 1-Shane Butler, 00:16.105[15]; 8. 28-Shawn Valenti, 00:16.136[16]; 9. 5M-Mike Moore, 00:16.246[14]; 10. 46-Anthony Leohr, 00:16.504[9]; 11. 34-Judson (Jud) Dickerson, 00:16.508[13]; 12. 88-Jimmy McCune Jr, 00:16.578[8]; 13. 48-Michael Burkin, 00:16.614[6]; 14. 77-Dave Peperak, 00:17.091[12]; 15. 27-Steve Thomas, 00:17.230[10]; 16. 37-Dave Gross, 00:17.513[2]; 17. 17-Greg Baer, 00:18.823[3]

Dirt Trucks 25 Entries

A Feature 1 20 Laps | 00:28:58.352

1. 17X-Dustin Keegan[1]; 2. 8-Keith Sorg[5]; 3. 4M-Jamie Miller[7]; 4. 7B-Shawn Valenti[6]; 5. 8KB-Kent Brewer[3]; 6. 99H-Art Howey Jr[13]; 7. 9-Curt Inks[15]; 8. P51-Dave Golembiewski[9]; 9. 34-Todd Warnick[14]; 10. 99-Eric Potridge[18]; 11. 20-Caleb Shearn[16]; 12. 51-Dave Bankey[20]; 13. 9S-Tony Parker[19]; 14. 32H-Dan Hennig[2]; 15. X-Andy Keegan[4]; 16. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[10]; 17. 1M-Scott Milligan[17]; 18. 35-Ron Miller[12]; 19. 28-Cody Laird[11]; 20. 95-Steve Miller[8]

B Feature 1 8 Laps | 00:11:17.689

1. 20-Caleb Shearn[3]; 2. 1M-Scott Milligan[1]; 3. 99-Eric Potridge[6]; 4. 9S-Tony Parker[5]; 5. 51-Dave Bankey[9]; 6. 7XP-Cyle Poole[4]; 7. 57MS-Mason Stull[8]; 8. 18S-Randy Swiecicki[10]; 9. 00-Robbie Bohrer[7]; 10. (DNS) 26-Kyle Lagrou

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:04:37.000

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[4]; 2. 95-Steve Miller[3]; 3. 8KB-Kent Brewer[1]; 4. 5S-Bradley Stuckey[5]; 5. 99H-Art Howey Jr[8]; 6. 20-Caleb Shearn[7]; 7. 99-Eric Potridge[6]; 8. 51-Dave Bankey[9]; 9. 1M-Scott Milligan[2]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:13:05.000

1. 17X-Dustin Keegan[2]; 2. P51-Dave Golembiewski[3]; 3. 8-Keith Sorg[4]; 4. 28-Cody Laird[1]; 5. 34-Todd Warnick[6]; 6. 7XP-Cyle Poole[8]; 7. 00-Robbie Bohrer[7]; 8. 26-Kyle Lagrou[5]

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:06:36.000

1. 4M-Jamie Miller[3]; 2. 32H-Dan Hennig[4]; 3. X-Andy Keegan[2]; 4. 35-Ron Miller[1]; 5. 9-Curt Inks[5]; 6. 9S-Tony Parker[7]; 7. 57MS-Mason Stull[8]; 8. (DNS) 18S-Randy Swiecicki

Qualifying 1 | 00:01:17.000

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti, 00:17.194[4]; 2. 8-Keith Sorg, 00:17.248[20]; 3. 32H-Dan Hennig, 00:17.298[3]; 4. 95-Steve Miller, 00:17.317[15]; 5. P51-Dave Golembiewski, 00:17.605[16]; 6. 4M-Jamie Miller, 00:17.675[5]; 7. 1M-Scott Milligan, 00:17.712[23]; 8. 17X-Dustin Keegan, 00:17.756[14]; 9. X-Andy Keegan, 00:17.815[11]; 10. 8KB-Kent Brewer, 00:17.907[17]; 11. 28-Cody Laird, 00:18.032[18]; 12. 35-Ron Miller, 00:18.062[9]; 13. 5S-Bradley Stuckey, 00:18.121[19]; 14. 26-Kyle Lagrou, 00:18.131[22]; 15. 9-Curt Inks, 00:18.322[10]; 16. 99-Eric Potridge, 00:18.349[6]; 17. 34-Todd Warnick, 00:18.354[7]; 18. 18S-Randy Swiecicki, 00:18.420[24]; 19. 20-Caleb Shearn, 00:18.613[1]; 20. 00-Robbie Bohrer, 00:18.626[12]; 21. 9S-Tony Parker, 00:18.746[13]; 22. 99H-Art Howey Jr, 00:19.140[21]; 23. 7XP-Cyle Poole, 00:19.195[25]; 24. 57MS-Mason Stull, 00:20.215[8]; 25. 51-Dave Bankey, 00:20.371[2]