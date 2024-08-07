TOMMY MALCOLM LEADS USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS TO SANTA MARIA

By Lance Jennings

AUGUST 6, 2024… After a break in the schedule, the chase for the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Championship will resume this Saturday, August 10th, at Santa Maria Speedway. When the CRA Sprints last saw action on July 13th at Perris Auto Speedway, Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm earned his third consecutive win over A.J. Bender, “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams, fast qualifier R.J. Johnson, and “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr.

Promoted by the Pombo Family, the eleventh point race will also showcase the IMCA SportMods, NMRA TQ Midgets, and Hobby Stocks. Located 1/4-mile north of the 101/166 interchange at 1900 Hutton Road in Nipomo, California, the pit gates at “The West’s Best Short Track” will open at 1:00pm, front gates open at 4:00pm, time trials at 5:00pm, and racing will begin at 6:00pm. For more information, visit the track’s website at santamariaspeedway.net or call 310.493.4900.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– RULE BOOK: The series rule book is online at usacracing.com, appendix E.

Santa Maria Speedway has been a popular stop for non-winged sprint car racing since their opening night on May 31, 1964 when Hal Minyard took the checkered flags with the original CRA. The 1/3-mile facility has held thirty USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm won the last Santa Maria visit on July 6th’s “Doug Fort Memorial.” “The Demon” Damion Gardner and “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa are tied for the series lead with four victories at “The West’s Best Short Track” and “Bullet” Blake Miller set the 1-lap qualifying record of 13.230 on June 14, 2008. The complete Santa Maria USAC/CRA win list is at the end of this release.

With three consecutive victories, Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm (Yucaipa, California) has regained the point lead by a slim eight point advantage. Piloting Dino Napier’s #5X Indiana Truck Salvage / B&B Powder Coating DRC, Malcolm also has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, two heat race victories, one In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, nine top-10 finishes, and 80 feature laps led on the season. Tommy is tied with “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Levi Jones, Bud Kaeding, “Bullet” Blake Miller, and Jake Swanson with six career triumphs and will be looking to continue his title run with another Santa Maria victory.

R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) ranks second in the USAC/CRA point standings. Driving Ricky and Michele Johnson’s #51 JUGO Superfoods / Avanti Windows & Doors Sherman, Johnson was the fast qualifier and scored fourth at Perris on July 13th. At press time, the multi-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion and 2005 Rookie of the Year has one feature win, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, one semi-main win, nine top-10 finishes, and 23 feature laps led to his credit. R.J. is currently tied with “The People’s Champion” Dave Darland, “Super” Rickie Gaunt, Justin Grant, and “Showtime” Danny Sheridan with eight USAC/CRA wins and will have his sights on the victory at Santa Maria.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Corona, California) sits third in the chase for the championship. Racing Tom & Christy Dunkel’s #17 Inland Rigging / Dunkel Farms DRC, Williams placed third in the July 13th feature at Perris. To date, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has three heat race victories, one In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, seven top-10 finishes, and 11 feature laps led in the campaign. “The Big Game Hunter” is tied with Matt Mitchell with eleven series wins and will be looking for his first victory of the year this Saturday night.

After finishing second to Tommy Malcolm on July 13th, A.J. Bender (San Diego, California) has climbed to fourth in the championship standings. Piloting the family owned #21 Bender Pool & Spa / Matrix Construction Services DRC, the 2022 USAC Western States Midget Rookie of the Year has one feature win, three heat race victories, six top-10 finishes, and 21 feature laps led on the season. A.J. will have his sights on claiming the second USAC/CRA win of his career at Santa Maria.

Logan Williams (Yorba Linda, California) ranks fifth in the USAC/CRA point chase. Racing John McCarthy’s #5W Flowdynamics Incorporated / Drinkpak DRC, Williams scored thirteenth at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds on July 13th. At press time, the 2014 Rookie of the Year has one heat race victory, one In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, eight top-10 finishes, and 21 feature laps led to his credit. Logan will be looking to score his first USAC/CRA victory this Saturday night.

Driving the Kittle Motorsports / Gasper Racing #18 DRC backed by Art Klee and Martin Roofing, David Gasper (Goleta, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Elexa Herrera, Brent Sexton, Braden Chiaramonte, Joey Bishop, Mark Henry, Jon DeWees, Blake Bower, Camie Bell, Tyler Hatzikian, Blake Hendricks, Tom Dunkel, and Aaron Altaffer are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, Eddie Tafoya Jr., Verne Sweeney, “The Gunslinger” Austin Grabowski, Grant Sexton, “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa, Ryan Timmons, “The Rattlesnake” Andrew Sweeney, Kaleb Montgomery, Davey Pombo, Anthony Pombo, Brody Fuson, and more.

Santa Maria Speedway is located 1/4-mile north of the 101/166 interchange at 1900 Hutton Road in Nipomo, California. Adult tickets are $30, Senior, Military, and Student tickets are $28, Kids tickets (6 to 12) are $10, and Children (5 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at santamariaspeedway.net or call 310.493.4900.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner, 2023-Brody Roa.

2024 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Tommy Malcolm-657, 2. R.J. Johnson-649, 3. Austin Williams-616, 4. A.J. Bender-588, 5. Logan Williams-580, 6. Cody Williams-545, 7. David Gasper (R)-539, 8. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-452, 9. Verne Sweeney-413, 10. Austin Grabowski-381, 11. Charles Davis Jr.-354, 12. Elexa Herrera (R)-311, 13. Brent Sexton (R)-297, 14. Matt Mitchell-281, 15. Grant Sexton-256, —. Brody Roa-256, 17. Ricky Lewis-233, 18. Jeff Dyer-230, 19. Matt McCarthy-210, 20. Logan Calderwood-203. The complete point standings can be found at usacracing.com/standings/sprint-cars/cra

2024 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 3-Tommy Malcolm, 2-Matt Mitchell, 1-A.J. Bender, 1-Charles Davis Jr., 1-David Gasper, 1-R.J. Johnson, 1-Kevin Thomas Jr.

SANTA MARIA AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: Blake Miller – 13.230 (06/14/08)

SANTA MARIA AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 4-Damion Gardner, 4-Brody Roa, 3-Ryan Bernal, 2-Max Adams, 2-Rickie Gaunt, 2-Cory Kruseman, 2-Mike Spencer, 2-Austin Williams, 1-Tyler Brown, 1-Nic Faas, 1-Garrett Hansen, 1-Mike Kirby, 1-Tommy Malcolm, 1-Blake Miller, 1-Danny Sheridan, 1-Cody Williams, 1-Rip Williams.