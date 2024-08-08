2024 Knoxville Nationals Event Schedule for Thursday, August 8, 2024

Thursday, August 8, 2024 – Toyota Qualifying Night #2

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

8:00 AM-12:00 PM: All you can eat pancakes at the National Guard Armory

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM: Breakfast at Checkered Flag Concessions south window near the ticket office

9:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum General Meeting on the second floor

10:00 AM: Trade show opens in the Skate Pit Building

10:00 AM: Vendors open in the Fan Zone

10:00 AM: Knoxville Nationals trophies on display at the Main Grandstand Entrance

10:00 AM: Big Wheel Races for kids ages 10 & younger in the credentials building north of racetrack

10:00 AM: “Knoxville Raceway Track Champions” with host Mike Roberts, Shane Carson, Danny Lasoski, Randy Smith, and guests in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Second Floor Theater

10:00 AM-3:00 PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tower Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

10:00 AM-3:00 PM: Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale at the Knoxville Public Library 213 E. Mongomery Knoxville, Iowa 50148

11:00 AM-8:00 PM: Marion County Cattleman Stand Serving Food

11:00 AM: “Members Only VIP Reception” with host Dave Argabright and Rico Abreu at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum second floor theater

11:00 AM: Tony Stewart, Tanner Holmes, Garet Williamson, Blake Hahn, and Jack Hewitt signing autographs in the Trostle Garage at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

12:00 PM: Food vendors open

12:00 PM: Music at the Sage Fruit Stage

12:00 PM: World of Outlaws Racing with John Gibson and guests in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Theater

1:00 PM: Chase Randall, Kerry Madsen, Jamie Ball, and Anthony Macri signing autographs in the Trostle Garage at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

1:30 PM: “Sprint Car Racing State of the Union” with host Larry Boos with Mike Hess, Jason Reed, Steve Sinclair, and guest at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum second floor

2:00 PM: Pit gate opens

2:00 PM: 50/50 sales open

2:00 PM: Busch Light tent opens near the sage fruit stage

3:00 PM: Iowa Beer Bus opens near the Sage Fruit Stage

3:00 PM: Two-C Racing 2025 announcement with Wayne Johnson and guests at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Second Floor Theater

3:00 PM: Buddy Kofoid, Corey Day, Bryce Lucius, and Parker Price-Miller signing autographs in the Trostle Garage at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

4:00 PM: Fan contest on the Sage Fruit Stage for a pace truck ride for four

5:00 PM: Grandstands open

5:00 PM: Race Nights Live on 94.3/95.3 KNIA

5:00 PM: Sage Fruit Knoxville Nationals Live Pre-Race Show hosted by Tony Bockhoven on the Sage Fruit Stage

5:00 PM: Jersey Freeze Ice Cream Party in the Great Southern Bank Kid Zone inside of the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavilion (Old to the public)

6:30 PM: DIRTvision broadcast begins

6:45 PM: Hot laps

7:00 PM: Live audio race coverage from 94.3/95.3 KNIA

Post Race: Driver’s press conference in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavilion

Post Race – Live Music with the Punching Pandas on the Sage Fruit Stage

Post Race – 55th Annual Rube’s Chicken Feed outside the Pit Shack Sponsored by Bush’s Chicken and the Marion County Fair Association