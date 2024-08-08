Photo Gallery: Wednesday at the 2024 Knoxville Nationals _Front Page News, Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville Raceway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Justin Peck (13) and Giovanni Scelzi (18) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Donny Schatz (Serena Dalhamer photo) Justin Peck (Serena Dalhamer photo) Giovanni Scelzi celebrates his victory Wednesday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) (L to R) T.J. Buffenbarger, Daryl Turford, Sam Hafertepe Jr, J.J. Hickle, Carson McCarl, and Dominic Scelzi over zoom hosting a fan forum at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum. (Action Photo) Giovanni Scelzi (#18) racing with Scott Bogucki (#10) Wednesday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Brent Marks (#19), Giovanni Scelzi (#18), and Scott Bogucki (#10) Wednsday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Dave Argabright, Brad Doty, and Tony Bokhoven discuss the 25th anniversary of Doty’s autobiography “Still Wide Open” penned by Argabright. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Jamie Ball (#4) racing with Blake Hahn (#52) Wednesday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Giovanni Scelzi (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jacob Allen (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brock Zearfoss (#3Z) racing with Aaron Reutzel (#87) Wednesday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Blake Hahn (52) and Jacob Allen (1A) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Sammy Swindell. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Jacob Allen Wednesday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Brent Marks (#19) racing with Giovanni Scelzi (#18) Wednesday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) John Carney II (#J2) racing with Garet Williamson (#23) Wednesday a Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Giovanni Scelzi. (Mark Funderburk Photo) John Carney II (#J2) racing with Donny Schatz (#15) Wednesday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk PHoto) Giovanni Scelzi (Serena Dalhamer photo) Aaron Reutzel (87) and John Carney II (J2) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jamie Ball (#4) racing with Brandon Wimmer (#6) Wednesday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) racing with Anthony Macri (#39M) Wednesday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Justin Peck (#13) racing with Giovanni Scelzi (#13) Wednsday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Parker Price-Miller (#9P) racing with Danny Dietrich (#48) Wednesday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Jamie Ball (#4) inside of Matt Juhl (#09) Wednesday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Giovanni Scelzi after winning Wednesday preliminary feature during the 2024 Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Kasey Kahne (#9) racing with Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) Wednesday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Giovanni Scelzi in victory lane Wednesday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Carson McCarl (27) and Jimmy Light (23L) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Aaron Reutzel (#87) racing with Jamie Ball (#4) Wednesday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) (L to R) T.J. Buffenbarger, Daryl Turford, Sam Hafertepe Jr, J.J. Hickle, Carson McCarl, and Dominic Scelzi over zoom hosting a fan forum at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum. (Action Photo) Giovanni Scelzi (#18) racing with Brent Marks (#19) Wednesday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Action Photo) Jacob Allen (#1A), Chase Randall (#9), Brent Marks (#19), and Justin Peck (#13) during the parade lap prior to Wednesday night’s preliminary feature at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) (L to R) Dave Argabright, Brad Doty, and Tony Bokhoven. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Jacob Allen (1A) and Justin Peck (13) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Anthony Macri (#39M) with Blake Hahn (#52) Wednesday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) (l to r) Second place Jacob Allen, winner Giovanni Scelzi, and third place Justin Peck following Wednesday night’s feature at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Jacob Allen, Giovanni Scelzi and Justin Peck (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brian Brown serving up Casey’s pizza at the Great Southern Bank Kid Zone during the Knoxville Nationals. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Justin Peck (13) and Giovanni Scelzi (18) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Giovanni Scelzi. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Justin Peck. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Matt Juhl. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) (l to r) Second place Jacob Allen, winner Giovanni Scelzi, and third place Justin Peck following Wednesday night’s feature at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Scott Bogucki (#10), Skylar Gee (#99), and Matt Juhl (#09) during opening ceremonies Wednesday night at the Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Parker Price Miller (Serena Dalhamer photo) Donny Schatz (#15) racing with Matt Juhl (#09) Wednesday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Sam Hafertepe Jr (15H), Donny Schatz (15), John Carney II (J2) and Matt Juhl (09) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Blake Hahn (#52) racing with Parker Price-Miller (#9P) Wednesday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Justin Peck (#13) and Ian Madsen (#18) racing for second position during the feature Wednesday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Parker Price-Miller. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Justin Peck. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Giovanni Scelzi in victory lane Wednesday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Matt Juhl (Serena Dalhamer photo) A large crowd at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum on hand to hear Dave Argabright, Brad Doty, and Tony Bokhoven discuss the 25th anniversary of Doty’s autobiography “Still Wide Open” penned by Argabright. (T.J. 