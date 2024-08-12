Seeding the 2024 Knoxville Nationals: The Results

By T.J. Buffenbarger

(August 12, 2024) — The 2024 Knoxville Nationals are in the books and it’s time to face the music on how well or poorly I did seeding the entire field for the event.

When I first started running the numbers I thought I was way off on most of the picks. Out of all 108 seeds only one finished exactly where I predicted they would run. Once the math was done I was within 10 positions of 41 of the 108 drivers I seeded in the event. 15 of the seeds were 25 spots off or worse. The A-Main starters themselves were not far off as only five of the 24 starters in the A-Main were seeded outside of the top 24 with one not being seeded before the deadline.

Not as good as I hoped, but not as bad as I feared once before getting home.

Here is how all the seedings broke down by finish from Saturday night’ s finale.

Positions 1-10

Finish Driver Seed +/- 1 57-Kyle Larson 2 1 2 18-Giovanni Scelzi 5 3 3 14-Corey Day 4 1 4 41-Carson Macedo 9 5 5 39M-Anthony Macri 20 15 6 21-Brian Brown 18 12 7 7BC-Tyler Courtney 6 -1 8 10-Scott Bogucki 26 18 9 17-Sheldon Haudenschild 16 7 10 1A-Jacob Allen 23 13

It was not difficult to place Kyle Larson, Giovanni Scelzi, and Corey Day near the top of the list. I had some call my seeding of Day that high bold, but I felt he had a real shot at winning the Nationals, which he proved on Saturday.

Brian Brown, Jacob Allen, Anthony Macri, and Scott Bogucki outperformed their seeds significantly. I had Bogucki higher originally but was not sure if the crash at Jackson Motorplex before the Knoxville Nationals would impact their performance.

Positions 11-25

Finish Driver Seed +/- 11 69K-Daryn Pittman 14 3 12 2-David Gravel 1 -11 13 15-Donny Schatz 3 -10 14 1S-Logan Schuchart 8 -6 15 21H-Brady Bacon 57 42 16 13-Justin Peck 13 -3 17 83JR-James McFadden 12 -5 18 17B-Bill Balog 53 35 19 49-Brad Sweet 7 -12 20 27A-Emerson Axsom 21 1 21 19-Brent Marks 27 6 22 2KS-Chase Randall 24 2 23 24R-Rico Abreu 10 -13 24 5-Justin Henderson NS NA 25 3Z-Brock Zearfoss 42 17

Hat shakes to Bill Balog (+35) and Brady Bacon (+42) in the seeding, both making their first Knoxville Nationals A-Main events. Honorable mention to Brock Zearfoss going +17 as well along with Justin Henderson, who was not seeded making the A-Main.

Having David Gravel, Donny Schatz, Brad Sweet and Rico Abreu stumble as high seeds, with Gravel having the overall #1 seed, was rough on my results, all of which were in the top 10.

I did take some grief over my Daryn Pittman seeding, especially after his preliminary night performance. I was surprised by the time Saturday shook out I was only +3 on his seeding.

Positions 26-50

Finish Driver Seed +/- 26 3J-Dusty Zomer 51 25 27 8-Cory Eliason 33 6 28 83-Buddy Kofoid 11 -17 29 5-Spencer Bayston 22 -7 30 21T-Cole Macedo 43 13 31 09-Matt Juhl 48 17 32 9P-Parker Price-Miller 19 -13 33 23-Garet Williamson 25 -8 34 99-Skylar Gee 56 22 35 19s-Hunter Schuerenberg 32 -3 36 48-Danny Dietrich 35 -1 37 55C-Chris Windom 49 12 38 1C-Brenham Crouch 41 3 39 33W-Cap Henry 59 20 40 3G-Ayrton Gennetten 58 18 41 18T-Tanner Holmes 31 -10 42 9-Kasey Kahne 54 12 43 2X-Lynton Jeffrey 28 -15 44 58-Kaleb Johnson 78 34 45 17GP-Cale Thomas 85 40 46 24T-Christopher Thram 75 29 47 6B-Brandon Wimmer 79 32 48 3-Tim Kaeding 62 14 49 22X-J.J. Hickle 64 15 50 27B-Jake Bubak 89 39

This segment of seeds was less than stellar. 42 seedings were off by 10 spots or more in the seeding.

There were several people that outperformed their seeding by a significant margin. I did not put much faith in Cale Thomas teaming up with Mike Dutcher for the Knoxville Nationals, but the Thomas/Dutcher pairing improved every time they hit the racetrack and outperformed my seeding for them by 40 positions.

Positions 51-75

51 35-Zach Hampton 61 10 52 42-Sye Lynch 50 -2 53 1M-Don Droud Jr. 70 17 54 36-Jason Martin 86 32 55 7S-Landon Crawley 40 -15 56 70-Kraig Kinser 60 4 57 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr. 36 -21 58 Ryan Timms NS NA 59 13JR-Mark Dobmeier 69 10 60 22-Riley Goodno 77 17 61 55-Kerry Madsen 39 -22 62 91-Kyle Reinhardt 68 6 63 88-Austin McCarl 17 -46 64 52-Blake Hahn 47 -17 65 26-Zeb Wise 34 -31 66 24D-Danny Sams III 74 8 67 45X-Jace Park 73 6 68 44-Chris Martin 72 4 69 14J-Jack Dover 88 19 70 6-Kelby Watt 63 -7 71 6W-Dustin Selvage 81 10 72 23R-Ryan Roberts 100 28 73 11N-Kasey Jedrezek 87 14 74 74-Xavier Doney 90 16 75 53-Jessie Attard 84 9

This group of drivers was not as far off as the previous one with most of the picks in the single digits or teens from their seeding. There were some misses with drivers that outperformed their seeds by a wide margin such as Jason Martin (+32) and Ryan Roberts (+28) and a handful that did not perform as well in Austin McCarl (-46), Zeb Wise (-31), Kerry Madsen (-22), and Sam Hafertepe Jr. (-21).

Positions 76-95

76 95-Tyler Drueke 92 16 77 3P-Sawyer Phillips 52 -25 78 19H-Joel Myers, Jr. 71 -7 79 88T-Tanner Thorson 30 -49 80 1-Sammy Swindell 66 -14 81 23-Jimmy Light 106 25 82 15JR-Cole Mincer 99 17 83 14T-Brooke Tattnell 65 -18 84 1-Tasker Phllips 29 -55 85 87-Aaron Reutzel 15 -70 86 3N-Jake Neuman 82 -4 87 65-Jordan Goldeberry 94 7 88 49J-Josh Schneiderman 83 -5 89 J2-John Carney II 91 2 90 2K-Kevin Ingle 102 12 91 9H-Landon Hansen 93 2 92 23M-Lance Moss 104 12 93 27w-Weston Olson 103 10 95 10V-Brian Paulus 97 2 95 G5-Gage Pulkrabek 95 0

Jimmy Light was the star in this group, and why he was featured after the Friday program, by improving 25 positions on being seeded last. Cole Mincer (+17) and Tyler Drueke (+16) also did a good job moving forward.

Aaron Reutzel made the biggest drop in the seedings at -70. Tasker Phillips (-55), and Tanner Thorson (-49) were among the biggest misses in the entire seeding for me.

Gage Purkabek was the only seed I predicted correctly at 95.

DNS from Saturday



Finish Driver Seed +/- DNS 27-Carson McCarl 37 NA DNS 101-Kalib Henry 44 NA DNS 25-Daison Pursley 45 NA DNS 4W-Jamie Ball 46 NA DNS 49X-Tim Shaffer 55 NA DNS 55T-McKenna Haase 67 NA DNS 73-Scotty Thiel 76 NA DNS 2M-Ryan Giles 80 NA DNS 8H-Jacob Hughes 96 NA DNS 15J-Jack Potter 98 NA DNS 44X-Scotty Johnson 101 NA DNS 28-Joe Perry 105 NA DNS 24-Terry McCarl 38 NA

This group of drivers did not participate in Saturday’s finale. The highest seed not active in the finale was Terry McCarl at 38. Most in this group ran into serious issues at the Knoxville Nationals, and out of respect did not go back through and place the based on preliminary finishes.