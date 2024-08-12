Yellow Breeches Series Returns To Williams Grove August 16

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Friday night, August 16 will be Seifert Concrete EMMR Night at Williams Grove Speedway, featuring a full racing program of Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprint cars.

The 410 sprints will be competing in another Yellow Breeches 500 race, paying $5,000 to win and $500 just to start the race.

A display of restored and classic, vintage race cars will be on display in the infield for the night, courtesy of the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing.

Action gets underway at 7:30 pm.

When the track last raced on August 2, TJ Stutts scored over the 410 sprint car field for the second Friday in a row, taking what was also a Yellow Breeches event.

It was his third win of the season at Williams Grove in the division.

In 358 sprint action on August 2, Preston Lattomus of Lewes, Delaware, scored his first career oval checkers, holding of Seth Schnoke.

For over 60 years, event sponsor Seifert Concrete of Dillsburg has been providing concrete construction services to general contractors and owners in South Central Pennsylvania.

Serving both the residential and commercial sector, learn more about Seifert Concrete at seifertconcrete.com and reach them at 717.432.5020.

Adult general admission for Friday night is $20 with students ages 13-20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Williams Grove will present the York Building Products 42nd annual Jack Gunn Memorial for 410 sprints as part of the 2024 Hoosier Diamond Series on August 23.

The Gunn Memorial will pay $8,000 to the winner of the 30-lap main.

The night will also include twin 20s for the winged and wingless sportsman as part of the Sportsman Showdown.

Keep up with all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Facebook, Instagram and X.