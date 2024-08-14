Dylan Westbrook snags another win at Ohsweken

By Brent Otchere

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (August 9, 2024) – Lone Wolf Fireworks and Abate & Associates presented Halloween in August at Ohsweken Speedway on Friday; Dylan Westbrook, Brent Begolo, Dave Bailey, John Lubek, and Ken Schrader took A-Main wins.

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars

Shone Evans and Eric Gledhill brought the field to the green flag for the 360 Sprint Car A-Main. The race had a chaotic start as a massive pile up occurred in the first turn of the race and brought out the red flag immediately. The restart saw yet another red flag come out as the back of the field tripped over themselves and took out more cars. No drivers were harmed during these events.

Evans was able to lead the race after the second restart, only to have Dylan Westbrook take the lead away on lap two. Westbrook had his race set up dialed in as he began to encounter traffic by lap five.

Westbrook once again was lights out, running away with the race and leaving the main battle to heat up for second position between Mike Bowman and Nick Sheridan. Despite being in the middle of his sophomore season of 360 Sprint Car racing, Bowman was driving like a veteran and calculated a spectacular pass on Sheridan for second with three laps to go. Westbrook was able to pick up a convincing win over the field with Bowman finishing in second, Sheridan third, Evans fourth, and Gledhill fifth.

Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars

Larry Gledhill started on pole with Brian Nanticoke next to him for the 20 lap Crate Sprint Car A-Main. Nanticoke led the first lap however Steve Murdock overtook him for the lead on lap three just before a caution flag came out. Murdock successfully led after the restart and started to get into a rhythm as he caught up to traffic on lap seven; two drivers in front of him – Travis Hofstetter and Jonah Mutton – were battling for position when Hofstetter spun and checked up Mutton, causing Murdock to clip him and flip, bringing out the red flag. Murdock pulled himself out of the wreck under his own power, unscathed.

Nanticoke once again assumed the lead after the restart. Brett Stratford gained the lead as the laps ticked down but Brent Begolo was on a torrid pace, overtaking for the lead with just six laps left and going on to win the race. Stratford gathered precious championship points by finishing in second, while Jesse Costa found the final podium spot. Rounding out the top five were Cameron Thomson fourth and Gledhill fifth.

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks

Adam Plazek started on pole alongside Gofast Teeple to take the green flag for the 20 lap Thunder Stock A-Main. Teeple had an amazing start, overtaking Plazek for the lead to complete the first lap. Keith Haine brought out the first caution flag as he spun to a stop. Plazek took advantage of the restart, gaining the lead once more. A succession of caution flags followed which ultimately saw Trevor DeBoer come out on top as the leader of the race.

Dave Bailey eventually came into the picture on lap twelve as he passed DeBoer for the lead. Bailey looked like he had the race in the bag with two laps to go when an untimely caution set up an overtime finish. The restart led to another caution flag though, and set up a second overtime finish. Bailey was able to keep the pressure under control and took the race win. His victory lap was cut short as a red flag came out due to George Grosul flipping on the back stretch after catching a spun out Scott Dunn. No one was harmed in the accident. The rest of the finishers in the top five were Trevor DeBoer in second, Ryan Beagle third, Plazek fourth, and Steve Shaw Sr fifth.

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks

The front row of the grid featured Grayden Lyons and Fabio Olivieri to begin the 15 lap Mini Stock A-Main. The race start was recalled when officials determined that Olivieri jumped the start. The second attempt to start the race was successful as Jason Tolton led the opening laps. Jeff Elsliger brought out the caution flag on lap five as he slowed on the front stretch. Tolton again led the race after the restart, setting an impressive pace.

With four laps left to go John Lubeck could be found challenging for the lead from Tolton. Lubeck bided his time with two laps left to go, setting up the overtake for the lead over Tolton. Tolton then conceded another place to Gillian Hils on the final lap. Lubek went on to win the race with Hils in second, Tolton third, Alex Riley fourth, and Dusty DeBoer fifth.

UMP vs. CDN Modifieds

The 20 lap A-Main had Glenn Styres and former NASCAR Cup driver Ken Schrader start on the front row. Shrader rocketed out ahead, leading the first lap right before a caution flag came out.

The restart bred another caution flag. The second restart saw Styres get the better of Schrader to take the lead. Another caution flag came out, and the restart saw Schrader getting the lead once again.

A succession of caution flags followed, one which saw Schrader and Styres coming together for the lead. The collision caused enough damage to Styres’ car to end his race. Once racing resumed, Schrader and Greg Belyea displayed incredible race craft as the finish came down to the wire with Schrader edging the win by 0.298 seconds. Belyea settled for second while Sean McNally finished in third, Mike Freeman fourth, and Dan Price fifth.

Up Next at Ohsweken Speedway

Blastall Equipment and Club 54 Racing present the Gale’s Auto Aftermarket Cash Blast 50 on Friday, August 16, featuring the Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, HRW Automotive Mini Stocks, Late Model Open, and UMP vs. CDN Modifieds. Visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca for more information.

________________________

Ohsweken Speedway Statistical Report

Friday, August 9, 2024

Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada

Sponsors: Lone Wolf Fireworks and Abate & Associates

Total Entries: 127

________________________

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars (23 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 25 laps – NT

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[4]; 2. 71-Mike Bowman[5]; 3. 45-Nick Sheridan[3]; 4. 87X-Shone Evans[1]; 5. 7-Eric Gledhill[2]; 6. 17X-Cory Turner[9]; 7. 88H-Josh Hansen[18]; 8. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[6]; 9. 19D-Allan Downey[19]; 10. 5-DJ Christie[21]; 11. 9-Liam Martin[11]; 12. 0-Glenn Styres[8]; 13. 68-Aaron Turkey[23]; 14. 49L-Lucas Smith[7]; 15. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[20]; 16. 21-John Burbridge Jr[22]; 17. 94X-Scott Hall[16]; 18. (DNF) 11-Jamie Turner[14]; 19. (DNF) 12DD-Darren Dryden[13]; 20. (DNF) 15-Ryan Turner[15]; 21. (DNF) 46-Kevin Pauls[17]; 22. (DNF) 77T-Tyeller Powless[10]; 23. (DNF) 84L-Mike Lichty[12]

Hard Charger – Josh Hansen +11

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – 1:56.117

1. 45-Nick Sheridan[8]; 2. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[1]; 3. 9-Liam Martin[3]; 4. 84L-Mike Lichty[4]; 5. 12DD-Darren Dryden[6]; 6. 46-Kevin Pauls[7]; 7. 19D-Allan Downey[5]; 8. 21-John Burbridge Jr[2]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[1]; 2. 71-Mike Bowman[3]; 3. 7-Eric Gledhill[7]; 4. 17X-Cory Turner[6]; 5. 15-Ryan Turner[5]; 6. 11-Jamie Turner[8]; 7. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[2]; 8. (DNF) 5-DJ Christie[4]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 87X-Shone Evans[1]; 2. 0-Glenn Styres[2]; 3. 49L-Lucas Smith[4]; 4. 77T-Tyeller Powless[6]; 5. 94X-Scott Hall[5]; 6. (DNF) 88H-Josh Hansen[3]; 7. (DNS) 68-Aaron Turkey

________________________

Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars (34 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps – NT

1. 71-Brent Begolo[9]; 2. BS39-Brett Stratford[3]; 3. 52-Jesse Costa[7]; 4. 28T-Cameron Thomson[6]; 5. 14-Larry Gledhill[1]; 6. 53-Logan Shwedyk[14]; 7. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[2]; 8. 16X-Keegan Baker[18]; 9. 20-Johnny Miller[8]; 10. 88-Lance Erskine[13]; 11. 777A-Tyler Willard[17]; 12. 72-Tanner Podwinski[21]; 13. 74-Rob Neely[23]; 14. 29W-Tyler Ward[25]; 15. 5-Tom Pellezari[10]; 16. 51-Trevor Young[22]; 17. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[5]; 18. 97-Sheldon Bender[12]; 19. 4B-Darrell Pelletier[15]; 20. 24K-Kiana Teal[26]; 21. 14B-Broden Weiler[20]; 22. 38-Melissa Miller[11]; 23. 99-Joshua Hill[28]; 24. 2-Travis Hofstetter[24]; 25. 94-Ryan Fraser[16]; 26. (DNF) 777-Cameron Olm[19]; 27. (DNF) 2M-Steve Murdock[4]; 28. (DNF) 98-Jonah Mutton[27] 72-Tanner Podwinski[27]; 19. 777O-Cameron Olm[14]; 20. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[13]; 21. 24A-AJ Lewis[20]; 22. 1V-Josh Verne Jr[26]; 23. MK8-Matt Hill[17]; 24. 38-Melissa Miller[12]; 25. (DNF) 52RHR-Matt Billings[8]; 26. (DNF) 24K-Kiana Teal[9]; 27. (DNF) 14-Larry Gledhill[28]; 28. (DNF) 2M-Steve Murdock[24]

Hard Charger – Tyler Ward +11

B-Main [Started] 12 laps – 3:14.235

1. 72-Tanner Podwinski[2]; 2. 51-Trevor Young[1]; 3. 74-Rob Neely[3]; 4. 2-Travis Hofstetter[5]; 5. 29W-Tyler Ward[10]; 6. 24K-Kiana Teal[8]; 7. 98-Jonah Mutton[9]; 8. 99-Joshua Hill[7]; 9. 69K-Ken Hamilton[13]; 10. 27-Niko Hansen[6]; 11. 11W-Brennen Hagar[12]; 12. (DNS) 85C-Cam MacKinnon; 13. (DNS) 45-Curtis Gartly; 14. (DNS) MK8-Matt Hill

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 2M-Steve Murdock[2]; 2. 38-Melissa Miller[1]; 3. 71-Brent Begolo[5]; 4. 97-Sheldon Bender[6]; 5. 777-Cameron Olm[3]; 6. 51-Trevor Young[9]; 7. 74-Rob Neely[8]; 8. 29W-Tyler Ward[7]; 9. (DNF) 69K-Ken Hamilton[4]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. BS39-Brett Stratford[4]; 2. 52-Jesse Costa[5]; 3. 53-Logan Shwedyk[1]; 4. 28T-Cameron Thomson[8]; 5. 16X-Keegan Baker[6]; 6. (DNF) 85C-Cam MacKinnon[2]; 7. (DNF) 24K-Kiana Teal[3]; 8. (DNF) 45-Curtis Gartly[7]; 9. (DNS) MK8-Matt Hill

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps – 2:05.493

1. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[2]; 2. 14-Larry Gledhill[4]; 3. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[6]; 4. 777A-Tyler Willard[3]; 5. 94-Ryan Fraser[7]; 6. 27-Niko Hansen[1]; 7. 99-Joshua Hill[5]; 8. 98-Jonah Mutton[8]

Heat Race 4 [Started] 8 laps – 2:06.710

1. 20-Johnny Miller[4]; 2. 5-Tom Pellezari[2]; 3. 4B-Darrell Pelletier[1]; 4. 88-Lance Erskine[5]; 5. 14B-Broden Weiler[3]; 6. 72-Tanner Podwinski[8]; 7. 2-Travis Hofstetter[7]; 8. 11W-Brennen Hagar[6]

________________________

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks (29 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps – NT

1. 49-Dave Bailey[17]; 2. 23-Trevor DeBoer[8]; 3. 84RK-Ryan Beagle[19]; 4. 41-Adam Plazek[1]; 5. 96-Steve Shaw Sr[13]; 6. 97-Ron Loggie[14]; 7. 108-Zach Bleich[7]; 8. 93K-Mike Klazinga[12]; 9. 24-Blake Bomberry Jr[15]; 10. 13-Kacey Huffman[3]; 11. 07-Scott McPhail[16]; 12. 28-Jim Lampman[10]; 13. 427-Tim Phalen[11]; 14. 69G-Brian General[24]; 15. 8-Ryan Dinning[4]; 16. 28D-Donny Lampman[5]; 17. 11-Gofast Teeple[2]; 18. (DNF) 65-John Dunn[20]; 19. (DNF) 03-George Grosul[22]; 20. (DNF) 19-Kyle Wert[18]; 21. (DNF) 55-Mike Thorne[6]; 22. (DNF) 26-Keith Haine[28]; 23. (DNF) 327-Shawn Jones[23]; 24. (DNF) 37-Robert Hoskins[9]; 25. (DNF) 61-Steve Johnson[26]; 26. (DNF) 43-Kyle Andress[27]; 27. (DNF) 88L-Logan Ferguson[29]; 28. (DNF) 5G-Gord Grant[21]; 29. (DNS) 88-Aidan Nigh

Hard Charger – Dave Bailey +16

Heat Race 1 [Started] 10 laps – 3:16.399 NTR

1. 49-Dave Bailey[11]; 2. 8-Ryan Dinning[4]; 3. 28D-Donny Lampman[5]; 4. 108-Zach Bleich[6]; 5. 96-Steve Shaw Sr[9]; 6. 37-Robert Hoskins[7]; 7. 84RK-Ryan Beagle[13]; 8. 24-Blake Bomberry Jr[10]; 9. 427-Tim Phalen[8]; 10. 11-Gofast Teeple[3]; 11. 5G-Gord Grant[12]; 12. 327-Shawn Jones[14]; 13. 88-Aidan Nigh[15]; 14. 43-Kyle Andress[1]; 15. (BF) 88L-Logan Ferguson[2]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 10 laps – NT

1. 97-Ron Loggie[9]; 2. 23-Trevor DeBoer[6]; 3. 19-Kyle Wert[11]; 4. 41-Adam Plazek[2]; 5. 55-Mike Thorne[5]; 6. 28-Jim Lampman[7]; 7. 93K-Mike Klazinga[8]; 8. 07-Scott McPhail[10]; 9. 13-Kacey Huffman[3]; 10. 65-John Dunn[14]; 11. 03-George Grosul[4]; 12. 69G-Brian General[12]; 13. 61-Steve Johnson[13]; 14. 26-Keith Haine[1]

________________________

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks (31 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 15 laps – NT

1. 14L-John Lubeck[6]; 2. 32-Gillian Hils[12]; 3. 1-Jason Tolton[4]; 4. 17-Alex Riley[18]; 5. 23-Dusty DeBoer[10]; 6. 16-Fabio Olivieri[2]; 7. 9-Tim DeBoer[17]; 8. 4-Wayde Thorne[11]; 9. 01-Tristan DaSilva[15]; 10. 4A-Mason Anderson[7]; 11. 32L-Grayden Lyons[1]; 12. 21X-Mark Bazuin[20]; 13. 6X-Mike Sarantakos[27]; 14. 66X-Martin Schroder[9]; 15. 46-Spencer Riddell[19]; 16. 15-Mark Thorne[23]; 17. 5K-Ken Hair[8]; 18. 54-Christopher French[22]; 19. 76-Shawn Taylor[5]; 20. 1RJR-Sierra Robison[24]; 21. 265-Mike Evers[26]; 22. 1A-Ashton Dickie[14]; 23. 79-Steve Miller[28]; 24. X-Jeremy Cooper[16]; 25. 2-Matt Nuell[21]; 26. (DNF) 11-Mike Giberson[25]; 27. (DNF) 51-Jesse McDonald[13]; 28. (DNF) 11J-Jeff Elsliger[3]

Hard Charger – Alex Riley +14

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 11J-Jeff Elsliger[3]; 2. 14L-John Lubeck[6]; 3. 17-Alex Riley[13]; 4. 5K-Ken Hair[7]; 5. 4-Wayde Thorne[9]; 6. 32L-Grayden Lyons[2]; 7. 46-Spencer Riddell[14]; 8. X-Jeremy Cooper[12]; 9. 51-Jesse McDonald[10]; 10. 21X-Mark Bazuin[16]; 11. 2-Matt Nuell[5]; 12. 1RJR-Sierra Robison[15]; 13. 6X-Mike Sarantakos[4]; 14. 265-Mike Evers[11]; 15. 79-Steve Miller[1]; 16. (DNF) 64-Nick Erskine[8]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 16-Fabio Olivieri[2]; 2. 1-Jason Tolton[4]; 3. 4A-Mason Anderson[6]; 4. 9-Tim DeBoer[12]; 5. 23-Dusty DeBoer[8]; 6. 32-Gillian Hils[9]; 7. 01-Tristan DaSilva[11]; 8. 1A-Ashton Dickie[10]; 9. 66X-Martin Schroder[7]; 10. 76-Shawn Taylor[5]; 11. 54-Christopher French[3]; 12. 20J-Nathan Joyner[14]; 13. 11-Mike Giberson[1]; 14. 15-Mark Thorne[15]; 15. (DNF) 12-Don Deagle[13]

B-Main [Started] 6 laps – 02:08.691

1. 2-Matt Nuell[1]; 2. 54-Christopher French[2]; 3. 15-Mark Thorne[8]; 4. 1RJR-Sierra Robison[3]; 5. 11-Mike Giberson[6]; 6. 265-Mike Evers[7]; 7. 6X-Mike Sarantakos[5]; 8. 79-Steve Miller[9]; 9. (DNS) 20J-Nathan Joyner; 10. (DNS) 12-Don Deagle; 11. (DNS) 64-Nick Erskine

________________________

UMP vs CDN Modifieds (10 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps – NT

1. 9-Ken Schrader[2]; 2. 25-Greg Belyea[9]; 3. 8-Sean McNally[3]; 4. 51-Mike Freeman[4]; 5. 09-Dan Price[6]; 6. 11-Kyle Vilaranda[7]; 7. 14-Mario Toniolo[8]; 8. (DNF) 0-Glenn Styres[1]; 9. (DNF) 09D-Joel Dick[10]; 10. (DNF) 31-Chase Smith[5]

Hard Charger – Greg Belyea +7

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps – NT

1. 0-Glenn Styres[9]; 2. 9-Ken Schrader[5]; 3. 8-Sean McNally[6]; 4. 51-Mike Freeman[10]; 5. 31-Chase Smith[3]; 6. 09-Dan Price[7]; 7. 11-Kyle Vilaranda[1]; 8. 14-Mario Toniolo[2]; 9. (DNF) 25-Greg Belyea[8]; 10. (DNF) 09D-Joel Dick[4]

________________________

