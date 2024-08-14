Night Before The Mile Race

_Front Page News, Lincoln Speedway (IL), Midwest Open Wheel Association
IL Lincoln Speedway 2017 Top Story Logo

By Adam Mackey
IL Lincoln Speedway 2017 Top Story Logo

Lincoln Speedway
Friday, August 16th

Divisions:
MOWA Sprint Cars
DIRTcar Pro Late Model
DIRTcar Modified
MARA Midgets
Crown Vics

Times:
Pits: 4:00
Stands: 5:00
Local Pill Draw Ends: 5:50
Hotlaps: 6:00
Racing: 7:00

Grandstand Pricing:
Adults – $20
Children 11 & Under – Free

Tickets as well as all pit passes will be sold at track on raceday

Hotels:
Hampton By Hilton – Lincoln, IL
(217) 732-6729

Comfort Inn & Suites – Lincoln, IL
(217) 735-5800

Call the hotel and mention the Lincoln Speedway discount