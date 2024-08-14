Night Before The Mile Race

Lincoln Speedway
Friday, August 16th
Divisions:
MOWA Sprint Cars
DIRTcar Pro Late Model
DIRTcar Modified
MARA Midgets
Crown Vics
Times:
Pits: 4:00
Stands: 5:00
Local Pill Draw Ends: 5:50
Hotlaps: 6:00
Racing: 7:00
Grandstand Pricing:
Adults – $20
Children 11 & Under – Free
Tickets as well as all pit passes will be sold at track on raceday
Hotels:
Hampton By Hilton – Lincoln, IL
(217) 732-6729
Comfort Inn & Suites – Lincoln, IL
(217) 735-5800
Call the hotel and mention the Lincoln Speedway discount