Night Before The Mile Race

By Adam Mackey



Lincoln Speedway

Friday, August 16th

Divisions:

MOWA Sprint Cars

DIRTcar Pro Late Model

DIRTcar Modified

MARA Midgets

Crown Vics

Times:

Pits: 4:00

Stands: 5:00

Local Pill Draw Ends: 5:50

Hotlaps: 6:00

Racing: 7:00

Grandstand Pricing:

Adults – $20

Children 11 & Under – Free

Tickets as well as all pit passes will be sold at track on raceday

Hotels:

Hampton By Hilton – Lincoln, IL

(217) 732-6729

Comfort Inn & Suites – Lincoln, IL

(217) 735-5800

Call the hotel and mention the Lincoln Speedway discount