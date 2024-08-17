Armstrong Wins USAC Silver Crown Feature at Gateway

USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: August 16, 2024 – World Wide Technology Raceway – Madison, Illinois – 1.25-Mile Paved Oval – Ranken Technical College Silver Crown Showdown Presented By Welsch Heating & Cooling
HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. Kody Swanson, 77, Doran/Binks-30.239 (New Track Record); 2. Bobby Santos, 98, DJ-30.577; 3. C.J. Leary, 6, Klatt-30.704; 4. Dakoda Armstrong, 5, C & A-30.721; 5. Logan Seavey, 22, Rice/Abacus-30.865; 6. Kaylee Bryson, 26, Pierce-31.176; 7. Justin Grant, 91, Hemelgarn-31.270; 8. Nathan Byrd, 40, Legacy/Wilson-31.300; 9. Mario Clouser, 60, Legacy/Wilson-31.348; 10. Davey Hamilton Jr., 14, Hamilton-31.600; 11. Kyle Steffens, 08, Steffens-31.711; 12. Patrick Lawson, 2, Lawson-32.039; 13. Bryan Gossel, 06, Gossel-32.384; 14. Gregg Cory, 32, Williams/Cory-33.731; 15. Dave Berkheimer, 31, Berkheimer-36.731; 16. Nathan Moore, 48, Thomas/Moore-37.125.
FEATURE: (60 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Dakoda Armstrong (3), 2. Justin Grant (6), 3. Kaylee Bryson (5), 4. C.J. Leary (2), 5. Bobby Santos (14), 6. Mario Clouser (8), 7. Nathan Byrd (7), 8. Logan Seavey (4), 9. Kyle Steffens (10), 10. Bryan Gossel (12), 11. Patrick Lawson (11), 12. Kody Swanson (1), 13. Gregg Cory (13), 14. Davey Hamilton Jr. (9), 15. Nathan Moore (16), 16. Dave Berkheimer (15). 46:58.536
FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-41 Dakoda Armstrong, Laps 42-58 Kody Swanson, Laps 59-60 Dakoda Armstrong.
USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kody Swanson-541, 2-Justin Grant-511, 3-Logan Seavey-486, 4-C.J. Leary-486, 5-Bobby Santos-366, 6-Kaylee Bryson-357, 7-Kyle Steffens-357, 8-Dakoda Armstrong-337, 9-Gregg Cory-306, 10-Trey Osborne-304.
USAC NATIONAL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Daison Pursley-147, 2-Logan Seavey-139, 3-Robert Ballou-126, 4-C.J. Leary-109, 5-Kyle Cummins-105, 6-Justin Grant-101, 7-Chase Stockon-99, 8-Joey Amantea-92, 9-Brady Bacon-90, 10-Kevin Thomas Jr.-90.
NEXT USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: August 17, 2024 – Illinois State Fairgrounds – Springfield, Illinois – 1-Mile Dirt Oval – 61st Bettenhausen 100
CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:
Dirt Draft Practice Fastest Driver: Kody Swanson (30.626)Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: Kody Swanson (30.239)
Hard Charger: Bobby Santos (14th to 5th)
Inferno Armor Fire Move of the Race: Kaylee Bryson