Logan Wagner Wins the Labor Day Classic at Port Royal

From Brad Strawser

PORT ROYAL, PA (September 2, 2024) — Labor Day racing can always prove tricky on a daylight surface, but Logan Wagner was able to find his way around the Speed Palace for 25 laps to claim his 5th victory of the year and his first Labor Day Classic title.

The town of Port Royal was challenged through the week with over 7 inches of rainfall over a short 4 hour period on Thursday night that caused flash flooding throughout the county. Many local families were affected and the track itself was no exception. Flooding throughout the grounds, and onto the track as well as humid temperatures the following day made it difficult for the Port Royal Speedway team to get the track in top shape.

Once the Weikert Livestock 410 sprint cars finally rolled onto the track Monday afternoon, the teams were faced with a tricky surface that they weren’t often accustomed to.

Logan Wagner and Danny Dietrich would make up the front row of the 25 lap A-main event with Wagner taking the early advantage.

Dietrich would trail Wagner for the opening 10 laps, with Dietrich closing the gap in lap traffic. With 15 laps remaining however, Dietrich would succumb to a flat right rear tire brining out the caution flag and cutting the tension in the battle for the lead.

Wagner, in clean air, would wire the field the rest of the way to pick up his 5th win at Port Royal in 2024 and pocketed $7,300 courtesy of Foss Jewelers of Lewistown.

In Zimmerman Truck Repair Limited Late Model competition, Trent Brenneman was able to lead from flag to flag to claim his first Butch Renninger Memorial title as well as his first Port Royal Speedway track championship.

“I don’t know what the future holds as life seems to get busier outside of racing,” said Brenneman in victory lane, “I don’t even have the words to describe it.”

Justin Williamson would pick up the win in the FWD 4-cylinders A-main.

Port Royal Speedway will be back in action for 3 days as a part of the Tuscarora 50 weekend with Kubota High Limit Racing on Thursday September 5th which will also feature Penns Valley Meat Market 305 sprint cars.

Michael Walter, Dylan Cisney, and Jeff Halligan rounded out the top five.

73rd Annual Labor Day Classic presented by Foss Jewelers Inc. of Lewistown

Port Royal Speedway

Port Royal, Pennsylvania

Monday, September 2, 2024

410 Qualifying Flight A

1. 45-Jeff Halligan, 17.908[3]

2. 23-Devon Borden, 18.016[6]

3. 17K-Kyle Keen, 18.095[8]

4. 1-Chase Dietz, 18.125[9]

5. 24B-Dustin Baney, 18.453[10]

6. 11Z-Zach Newlin, 18.592[5]

7. 35-Austin Bishop, 18.742[1]

8. 11T-Mike Thompson, 18.886[2]

9. 11P-Aaron Ott, 18.921[4]

10. 18J-JT Ferry, 18.940[7]

410 Qualifying Flight B

1. 48-Danny Dietrich, 18.219[8]

2. 11-TJ Stutts, 18.574[5]

3. 77-Michael Walter, 18.583[1]

4. 25-Tyler Bear, 18.755[3]

5. 69X-Kassidy Kreitz, 18.931[9]

6. 33-Gerard McIntyre Jr, 18.995[7]

7. 22P-Jonathan Preston, 18.995[2]

8. 10-Jake Waters, 19.241[4]

9. 75-Kenny Edkin, 20.056[10]

DNS: 29-Dan Shetler

410 Qualifying Flight C

1. 69K-Logan Wagner, 18.473[1]

2. 5-Dylan Cisney, 18.814[3]

3. 88-Lance Dewease, 18.857[6]

4. 95-Garrett Bard, 18.879[10]

5. 55M-Domenic Melair, 18.888[2]

6. 22E-Nash Ely, 19.302[8]

7. 00-Chris Frank, 19.756[5]

8. 77K-Derek Locke, 19.763[4]

9. 2C-Vince Snyder, 19.991[9]

10. 12J-Tyler Esh, 20.238[7]

410 Qualifying Flight D

1. 55-Mike Wagner, 18.599[5]

2. 67-Justin Whittall, 18.682[2]

3. 6-Ryan Smith, 18.945[3]

4. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 19.178[6]

5. 33H-Derek Hauck, 19.198[4]

6. 47K-Kody Lehman, 19.703[9]

7. 85-Ricky DiEva, 19.978[1]

8. 33W-Mike Walter, 20.381[8]

9. 22-Tanner Brown, 20.577[7]

10. 86-Ron Aurand, 21.171[10]

410 Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 1-Chase Dietz[3]

2. 17K-Kyle Keen[2]

3. 45-Jeff Halligan[4]

4. 18J-JT Ferry[10]

5. 35-Austin Bishop[7]

6. 24B-Dustin Baney[5]

7. 11T-Mike Thompson[8]

8. 11Z-Zach Newlin[6]

9. 23-Devon Borden[1]

DNS: 11P-Aaron Ott

410 Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 77-Michael Walter[2]

2. 11-TJ Stutts[1]

3. 48-Danny Dietrich[4]

4. 33-Gerard McIntyre Jr[6]

5. 25-Tyler Bear[3]

6. 22P-Jonathan Preston[7]

7. 29-Dan Shetler[10]

8. 69X-Kassidy Kreitz[5]

9. 10-Jake Waters[8]

10. 75-Kenny Edkin[9]

410 Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 69K-Logan Wagner[4]

2. 5-Dylan Cisney[1]

3. 95-Garrett Bard[3]

4. 55M-Domenic Melair[5]

5. 22E-Nash Ely[6]

6. 77K-Derek Locke[8]

7. 2C-Vince Snyder[9]

8. 12J-Tyler Esh[10]

DNS: 88-Lance Dewease

DNS: 00-Chris Frank

410 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 67-Justin Whittall[1]

2. 6-Ryan Smith[2]

3. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[3]

4. 55-Mike Wagner[4]

5. 33H-Derek Hauck[5]

6. 47K-Kody Lehman[6]

7. 33W-Mike Walter[8]

8. 85-Ricky DiEva[7]

9. 22-Tanner Brown[9]

10. 86-Ron Aurand[10]

410 B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 23-Devon Borden[1]

2. 24B-Dustin Baney[2]

3. 22P-Jonathan Preston[3]

4. 77K-Derek Locke[4]

5. 47K-Kody Lehman[5]

6. 11T-Mike Thompson[6]

7. 29-Dan Shetler[7]

8. 2C-Vince Snyder[8]

9. 11Z-Zach Newlin[10]

10. 69X-Kassidy Kreitz[11]

11. 75-Kenny Edkin[18]

12. 10-Jake Waters[14]

13. 86-Ron Aurand[20]

14. 33W-Mike Walter[9]

15. 12J-Tyler Esh[12]

16. 85-Ricky DiEva[13]

17. 88-Lance Dewease[15]

18. 22-Tanner Brown[16]

19. 11P-Aaron Ott[17]

20. 00-Chris Frank[19]

410 A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 69K-Logan Wagner[1]

2. 1-Chase Dietz[6]

3. 77-Michael Walter[4]

4. 5-Dylan Cisney[7]

5. 45-Jeff Halligan[3]

6. 67-Justin Whittall[8]

7. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[13]

8. 55-Mike Wagner[5]

9. 23-Devon Borden[21]

10. 48-Danny Dietrich[2]

11. 95-Garrett Bard[12]

12. 55M-Domenic Melair[16]

13. 11-TJ Stutts[10]

14. 33-Gerard McIntyre Jr[15]

15. 18J-JT Ferry[14]

16. 6-Ryan Smith[11]

17. 22E-Nash Ely[19]

18. 35-Austin Bishop[17]

19. 33H-Derek Hauck[20]

20. 17K-Kyle Keen[9]

21. 77K-Derek Locke[24]

22. 25-Tyler Bear[18]

23. 24B-Dustin Baney[22]

24. 22P-Jonathan Preston[23]