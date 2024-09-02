Tyler Thompson Wins the 2024 International Classic at Oswego

OSWEGO, N.Y. (September 1, 2024) — For the second time in his career Tyler Thompson is an Budweiser International Classic champion.

Thompson from Oswego New York took the lead from Otto Sitterly on lap 101 and drove away for the victory in the 200-lap event on Sunday. Dave Sullick Jr. tried to chase down Thompson in the later stages of the event, but had to settle for runner up honors. Sitterly, Bobby Santos III, and Michael Barnes rounded out the top five.

Jeffrey Battle won the feature for the winged 350 super modifieds while Shaun Gosselin won the small block supermodified feature.

68th Budweiser International Classic

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, New York

Sunday, September 1, 2024

Supermodifieds

A-Main (200 Laps)

1. 98T-Tyler Thompson[6]

2. 95-Dave Shullick Jr[3]

3. 7-Otto Sitterly[1]

4. 1-Bobby Santos III[12]

5. 68-Michael Barnes[2]

6. 52-Dave Danzer[8]

7. O2-Brandon Bellinger[7]

8. 29-Mike McVetta[4]

9. 94-Logan Rayvals[30]

10. OO-Joe Gosek[13]

11. 22-Mike Bruce[10]

12. 78-Mark Sammut[22]

13. 90-Jack Patrick[19]

14. O1-Dan Connors Jr[5]

15. 41-Russ Wood Sr[25]

16. 20-Nick Snyder[23]

17. 14-Joey Payne[18]

18. 55-Mike Netishen[11]

19. 54-Camden Proud[15]

20. 11-Ben Seitz[17]

21. 0-Tim Snyder[21]

22. 15-Michael Muldoon Jr[14]

23. 75-Brian Osetek[20]

24. 88-Josh Sokolic[28]

25. 99-Jerry Curran[29]

26. O5-Jeff Abold[9]

27. 83-Lou LeVea Jr[16]

28. 70-Dave McKnight Jr[24]

29. 66-Lou LeVea Sr[27]

30. 27-Aric Iosue[26]

350 Supermodifieds

A-Main (50 Laps)

1. 14-Jeffrey Battle[6]

2. 21-Ryan Battle[1]

3. 47-Jim Storace[2]

4. 9-Griffin Miller[4]

5. 31-Nick Barzee[5]

6. 50-Dave Cliff[13]

7. 12-John Leonard[17]

8. 73-Noah Ratcliff[14]

9. 5-Joey Scanlon[16]

10. 20-Kyle Perry[11]

11. 91-Barry Kingsley[19]

12. 79-Talen Hawksby[3]

13. 6-Josh Sokolic[8]

14. 87-Matt Demyan[21]

15. 97-Vern LaFave[12]

16. 40-Sawyer Stout[18]

17. 19-Bailey Groves[20]

18. 32-Dan Kapuscinski[15]

19. 69-AJ Miller[22]

20. 45-Dawson Hawksby[7]

21. 75-Brendan Young[9]

22. 98T-Tyler Thompson[10]

Small Block Supermodifieds

A-Main (60 Laps)

1. 29-Shaun Gosselin[6]

2. 77-Cameron Rowe[3]

3. 31-Matt Magner[11]

4. 23-Dan Kapuscinski[12]

5. 41-Alex Hoag[10]

6. 35-Anthony Larkin[13]

7. 55-Carter Gates[14]

8. 20-Tessa Crawford[15]

9. 66-Darrick Hilton[20]

10. 47-Matt Matteson[17]

11. 88-Brad Haynes[1]

12. 22-Ryan Gunther[16]

13. 90-Greg O’Connor[4]

14. 73-Noah Ratcliff[5]

15. O4-Rob Wirth[9]

16. 72-Drew Pascuzzi[8]

17. 27-Steven Bradshaw[18]

18. 15-James Babcock[22]

19. 10-Mike Fowler[21]

20. 24-Tony DeStevens[2]

21. 62-DJ Shuman[7]

22. 87-Cameron Rowe Jr[19]