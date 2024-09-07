Kirkland Wins ASCS Frontier Region Main at Gallatin Speedway

BELGRADE, MT (September 6, 2024) — Trever Kirkland won the ASCS Frontier Region feature Friday night at Galatin Speedway. Kirkland led all 25-laps in route to the victory over fellow front row starter Phil Dietz. Joe Perry, Kory Wermling, and Kelly Miller rounded out the top five.
ASCS Frontier Region
Gallatin Speedway
Belgrade, Montana
Friday, September 6, 2024
Saldana Race Products Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 37-Trever Kirkland[3]
2. 72-Phil Dietz[4]
3. 24M-Ian Myers[5]
4. 35M-Cody Masse[1]
5. 17J-Chris Williams[2]
6. 18-Lydia Skogley[6]
Smith TI Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 28-Joe Perry[3]
2. 9K-Kory Wermling[1]
3. 2JR-Kelly Miller[5]
4. 38B-Bryan Brown[2]
5. 82C-Christian Kinnison[4]
Last Best Place Brewing Company A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 37-Trever Kirkland[2]
2. 72-Phil Dietz[1]
3. 28-Joe Perry[4]
4. 9K-Kory Wermling[5]
5. 2JR-Kelly Miller[8]
6. 35M-Cody Masse[7]
7. 24M-Ian Myers[3]
8. 82C-Christian Kinnison[9]
9. 18-Lydia Skogley[11]
10. 17J-Chris Williams[10]
11. 38B-Bryan Brown[6]