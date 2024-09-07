Mihocko Wins at Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, IN (September 6, 2024) — Tye Mihocko won the season championship night feature Friday at Bloomington Speedway. Mihocko, from Peoria, Arizona, traded the lead with Jadon Rogers until taking over the position for good on lap six, leading the remaining 19 circuits for the victory.

Burns, Jack Hoyer, Joey Amantea, and Brent Beauchamp rounded out the top five.

Brayden Fox’s seventh place helped secure the 2024 Bloomington Speedway track championship.

Bloomington Speedway

Bloomington, Indiana

Friday, September 6, 2024

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying (4 Laps)

1. 66-Jadon Rogers, 12.776[6]

2. 11B-Brent Beauchamp, 12.959[5]

3. 28-Brandon Mattox, 13.012[7]

4. 4C-Daylan Chambers, 13.218[2]

5. 22-Brandon Spencer, 13.226[4]

6. 5W-Kyle Willis, 14.778[8]

7. 00W-Noah Whitehouse[1]

8. 88J-Joey Amantea[3]

Qualifying 2 (4 Laps)

1. 53-Brayden Fox, 12.182[8]

2. 24P-Tye Mihocko, 12.196[1]

3. 41-Ricky Lewis, 12.230[6]

4. 7-Travis Thompson, 12.285[7]

5. 11T-Trey Osborne, 12.493[3]

6. 18C-Cindy Chambers, 12.602[4]

7. 26-Matt Thompson, 12.734[5]

8. 39-Justin Mathews, 13.011[2]

Qualifying 3 (4 Laps)

1. 06-Rylan Gray, 11.991[6]

2. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert, 12.056[5]

3. 16B-Harley Burns, 12.143[4]

4. 71H-Sam Hinds, 12.173[7]

5. 11-Jack Hoyer, 12.193[3]

6. 04-Todd Hobson, 12.414[2]

7. 00-Austin Cory, 12.561[1]

8. 4B-Tom Busch[8]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 66-Jadon Rogers[1]

2. 11B-Brent Beauchamp[2]

3. 28-Brandon Mattox[3]

4. 88J-Joey Amantea[8]

5. 22-Brandon Spencer[5]

6. 4C-Daylan Chambers[4]

7. 5W-Kyle Willis[6]

DNS: 00W-Noah Whitehouse

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 24P-Tye Mihocko[2]

2. 41-Ricky Lewis[3]

3. 53-Brayden Fox[1]

4. 7-Travis Thompson[4]

5. 26-Matt Thompson[7]

6. 18C-Cindy Chambers[6]

7. 39-Justin Mathews[8]

DNS: 11T-Trey Osborne

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 06-Rylan Gray[1]

2. 16B-Harley Burns[3]

3. 11-Jack Hoyer[5]

4. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[2]

5. 71H-Sam Hinds[4]

6. 04-Todd Hobson[6]

7. 00-Austin Cory[7]

8. 4B-Tom Busch[8]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 11T-Trey Osborne[9]

2. 4C-Daylan Chambers[1]

3. 04-Todd Hobson[3]

4. 18C-Cindy Chambers[2]

5. 00-Austin Cory[6]

6. 39-Justin Mathews[5]

7. 5W-Kyle Willis[4]

8. 4B-Tom Busch[7]

DNS: 00W-Noah Whitehouse

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 24P-Tye Mihocko[5]

2. 16B-Harley Burns[1]

3. 11-Jack Hoyer[9]

4. 88J-Joey Amantea[10]

5. 11B-Brent Beauchamp[2]

6. 28-Brandon Mattox[7]

7. 53-Brayden Fox[8]

8. 22-Brandon Spencer[13]

9. 26-Matt Thompson[14]

10. 06-Rylan Gray[6]

11. 00-Austin Cory[20]

12. 66-Jadon Rogers[3]

13. 41-Ricky Lewis[4]

14. 04-Todd Hobson[18]

15. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[12]

16. 7-Travis Thompson[11]

17. 18C-Cindy Chambers[19]

18. 4C-Daylan Chambers[17]

19. 71H-Sam Hinds[15]

20. 11T-Trey Osborne[16]