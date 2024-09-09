Fremont Speedway’s Jim Ford Classic richest weekend in track’s history

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – The 17th Annual Jim Ford Classic at Fremont Speedway Presented by Gill Construction, slated for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13 and 14, will be the richest paying event in the 73 year history of “The Track That Action Built.”

“When Jim Ford resurrected Fremont Speedway nearly 25 years ago, he saved the tradition of exciting entertainment that has been around for nearly a century. It’s appropriate we honor his legacy with the richest paying event in the history of this great track,” said Rich Farmer, Fremont Speedway Promoter.

On Kistler Engines Night, Friday, there will be double features for the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints. The $10,000-to-win make up feature from Ohio Sprint Speedweek (there were three laps completed before the rains came) will be contested followed by a regular night’s show. Both events will be operated under the Ti-22 Performance FAST On Dirt Series format. The FAST regular event on Friday will pay $5,000 to win, $1,000 for 10th and $600 to start with a total A-main purse of $25,000.

Also on Friday, the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks will run the “double down” format with two 15-lap feature events only. The top 18 qualifiers will be locked into the twin features, with six being added from the last chance race. The first feature will be lined up straight up from times with the second feature being inverted based on a dice roll of 2-12. It will be a full weekly purse for each feature event.

The Gill Construction/All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Night, Saturday for the 410-sprints will feature a $20,000-to-win, $1,000 for 10th, $600 to start with a total purse of $50,000! Saturday will be a qualifying/heat passing points format similar to what the track used during the 305 fair race event. Twenty-two cars will make the A-main from the heats and B-main with two provisionals added – the highest All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group that didn’t transfer and the highest in Fremont weekly points that did not transfer.

The format is as follows for the 410 sprints:

• 2 laps of single car time trials – 1~2 cars at a time.

• Late for Qualifying: (1) lap at the end and only receive 75% of qualifying points.

• Qualifying Points awarded: 150 for 1st, 147 for 2nd …… down by 3 per position.

• Passing points for heats

• A-main lined straight up by combined points

• B-main transfers (6) will tag the tail of the A-main by finish.

• Any ties in points will be broken by actual qualifying time.

• 23rd starter. – Highest in AFCS Points not yet in the feature

• 24th starter. – Highest in Fremont Track Points not yet in the feature

Also on Saturday the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints will run the “double down” format with the top 18 going to the 20-lapA-mains and taking 6 from the last chance race. The first feature is straight up from times with the second feature being inverted via a dice roll of 2-12. It will be a full weekly purse for each feature event.

The race fans and crews will also have some fun. Friday night after the races in the campground across from the track race driver Jamie Miller will host karaoke. Following the races Saturday night in the campground there will be a band featuring racer Bryan Sebetto on the drums!

Also Saturday at noon in the Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame the 2025 royalty contest will be held and all are welcome to attend.

About Gill Construction – https://kgcpc.com

Owned and operated by Ray Brooks, and headquartered in nearby Port Clinton, Ohio, Gill Construction specializes in an array of land and water services, utilizing over five decades of experience to build an extensive repertoire which includes site excavation, site utilities, demolition, trenching, and marina service. Gill Construction boasts a dynamic, diverse, and experienced workforce, guaranteed to perform and complete any task with the utmost customer satisfaction.

About Kistler Engines – www.kistlerengines.com

Kistler Engines was established in 1993 and builds lightweight, high performance racing engines with a commitment to quality. Kistler Engines prides itself in high tech, innovative designs, producing highly competitive engines for sprint cars (410 c.i., 360 c.i. and 305 c.i.), as well as, late models and midgets. Kistler Engines has also earned a great reputation for our service among professional race teams due to our quick turnaround time on engine rebuilds. Kistlers uses of state-of-the art equipment, the highest standard quality parts and invests in constant research and development. Customers powered by Kistler engines have set numerous quick times, track records and have also won on the local level as well as on national traveling series such as the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, High Limit Racing Series and USAC.

About All Pro Heads – www.allproheads.com

All Pro Heads is based in Johnstown, Ohio and is owned by Bob and Suzie Williams. All Pro is the industry leader in small block Chevy aluminum cylinder heads, catering to the hard core racer always looking for the perfect design for a specific application. Whether it’s Sprints, Super Late Models, Drag Racing, Off-Road, Marine or Road Racing, you can count on All Pro. For engine builders and racers seeking a distinct advantage give All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads a call!

Past Jim Ford Classic winners:

2008-Dale Blaney, Hartford, Ohio

2009-Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa.

2010-Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa.

2011-Bryan Sebetto, Fremont, Ohio

2012-Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, Pa.

2013-Dale Blaney, Hartford, Ohio

2014-Dale Blaney, Hartford, Ohio

2015-Ryan Smith, Kunkletown, Pa.

2016-Rained Out

2017-Byron Reed, Monclova, Ohio

2018-Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa, PA

2019-Christopher Bell, Norman, OK

2020-Aaron Reutzel, Clute Texas

2021-Cole Macedo, Lemoore, Calif.

2022- Cole Duncan, Circleville, Ohio

2023-Zeb Wise, Angola, Indiana

2024-?