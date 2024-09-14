Dietrich Wires For Williams Grove Kimmel Win

From Shawn Brouse

MECHANICSBURG, PA (September 13, 2024) — Danny Dietrich wired the field to win the Billy Kimmel Memorial for Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night.

Dietrich’s third win of the season at the track was worth $6,000 and it extended his point lead in the 2024 Hoosier Diamond Series at the oval.

In the Dirty Deeds 25 for the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints, Hanover’s Dylan Norris took the win after getting by Justin Foster mid-race for the $3,000 paycheck.

Dietrich and defending Kimmel winner Troy Wagaman Jr. started on the front row of the 25-lap Kimmel Memorial and Dietrich jetted into command at the start of what would be a non-stop event.

The Gettysburg pilot entered the rear of the field, chased by Wagaman, on lap eight and at first was able to handle the traffic but for several laps during the mid-stages he struggled with a pair of cars racing for position.

However Wagaman too was struggling with his own lapped car, which kept Dietrich’s lead secure.

After finally able to work through the traffic, Dietrich stretched out his lead to 2.288 seconds by the finish.

The victory was the 32nd overall of Dietrich’s career at Williams Grove, tying him with Steve Smith Sr. on the all-time win list at the oval.

Wagaman was second followed by Chase Dietz, TJ Stutts and Tyler Ross.

Sixth through 10th went to Freddie Rahmer, Cameron Smith, Justin Whittall, Lucas Wolfe and Aaron Bollinger.

Heats went to Wagaman, Dietrich and Smith with Jordan Givler taking the consolation race.

Chase Dietz set quick time with a lap of 16.897 seconds.

Devin Borden was the PA Dyno Hard Charger.

Polesitter Chad Criswell took the lead at the start of the Dirty Deeds 25 for the 358 sprints but was slowed on just the second tour when the first caution flag of the race appeared.

Third starter Justin Foster moved into second on the fifth lap just before another yellow flag bunched the field.

Foster chased Criswell for the next few laps before driving to his outside on the seventh tour to net control.

Meanwhile, after starting 13th in the field, Dylan Norris was moving to the front and got into second with 12 laps to go.

And then a final caution flag with 10 laps to go closed the gaps and gave Norris his shot at the lead.

When green replaced the yellow, Norris blasted his No. 6 underneath Foster in the first corner to power into control and drive away to his second win of the year at the track in the division.

He took the win by 3.228 seconds over Criswell.

Doug Hammaker was third with 19th starter Derek Locke finishing fourth.

Foster faded to finish fifth.

Sixth through 10th went to Kyle Spence, Chris Frank, Andy Best, Preston Lattomus and Scott Fisher.

Heats were won by Criswell, Steve Downs and Foster with Locke claiming the last chance race.

Locke was the Dirty Deeds and PA Dyno Hard Charger.

Seth Schnoke was the Dirty Deeds Hard Luck driver.

Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Friday, September 13, 2024

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. Danny Dietrich

2. Troy Wagaman Jr.

3. Chase Dietz

4. TJ Stutts

5. Tyler Ross

6. Freddie Rahmer

7. Cameron Smith

8. Justin Whittall

9. Lucas Wolfe

10. Aaron Bollinger

11. Devon Borden

12. Dylan Norris

13. Kyle Moody

14. Kody Hartlaub

15. Chad Trout

16. Ricky Peterson Jr.

17. Mike Thompson

18. Jordan Givler

19. Nash Ely

20. JJ Loss

21. Steve Buckwalter

22. Austin Bishop

23. Bryn Gohn

24. Mike Walter II

Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. Dylan Norris

2. Chad Criswell

3. Doug Hammaker

4. Derek Locke

5. Justin Foster

6. Kyle Spence

7. Chris Frank

8. Andy Best

9. Preston Lattomus

10. Scott Fisher

11. Cody Fletcher

12. Steven Downs

13. Chase Gutshall

14. Cole Knopp

15. Nat Tuckey

16. Matt Findley

17. Frankie Herr

18. Joe Timmins

19. Samuel Miller

20. Jake Galloway

21. Zach Newlin

22. Wyatt Hinkle

23. Logan Rumsey

24. Dwight Leppo