Dietrich Wires For Williams Grove Kimmel Win

From Shawn Brouse
MECHANICSBURG, PA (September 13, 2024) — Danny Dietrich wired the field to win the Billy Kimmel Memorial for Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night.
Dietrich’s third win of the season at the track was worth $6,000 and it extended his point lead in the 2024 Hoosier Diamond Series at the oval.
In the Dirty Deeds 25 for the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints, Hanover’s Dylan Norris took the win after getting by Justin Foster mid-race for the $3,000 paycheck.
Dietrich and defending Kimmel winner Troy Wagaman Jr. started on the front row of the 25-lap Kimmel Memorial and Dietrich jetted into command at the start of what would be a non-stop event.
The Gettysburg pilot entered the rear of the field, chased by Wagaman, on lap eight and at first was able to handle the traffic but for several laps during the mid-stages he struggled with a pair of cars racing for position.
However Wagaman too was struggling with his own lapped car, which kept Dietrich’s lead secure.
After finally able to work through the traffic, Dietrich stretched out his lead to 2.288 seconds by the finish.
The victory was the 32nd overall of Dietrich’s career at Williams Grove, tying him with Steve Smith Sr. on the all-time win list at the oval.
Wagaman was second followed by Chase Dietz, TJ Stutts and Tyler Ross.
Sixth through 10th went to Freddie Rahmer, Cameron Smith, Justin Whittall, Lucas Wolfe and Aaron Bollinger.
Heats went to Wagaman, Dietrich and Smith with Jordan Givler taking the consolation race.
Chase Dietz set quick time with a lap of 16.897 seconds.
Devin Borden was the PA Dyno Hard Charger.
Polesitter Chad Criswell took the lead at the start of the Dirty Deeds 25 for the 358 sprints but was slowed on just the second tour when the first caution flag of the race appeared.
Third starter Justin Foster moved into second on the fifth lap just before another yellow flag bunched the field.
Foster chased Criswell for the next few laps before driving to his outside on the seventh tour to net control.
Meanwhile, after starting 13th in the field, Dylan Norris was moving to the front and got into second with 12 laps to go.
And then a final caution flag with 10 laps to go closed the gaps and gave Norris his shot at the lead.
When green replaced the yellow, Norris blasted his No. 6 underneath Foster in the first corner to power into control and drive away to his second win of the year at the track in the division.
He took the win by 3.228 seconds over Criswell.
Doug Hammaker was third with 19th starter Derek Locke finishing fourth.
Foster faded to finish fifth.
Sixth through 10th went to Kyle Spence, Chris Frank, Andy Best, Preston Lattomus and Scott Fisher.
Heats were won by Criswell, Steve Downs and Foster with Locke claiming the last chance race.
Locke was the Dirty Deeds and PA Dyno Hard Charger.
Seth Schnoke was the Dirty Deeds Hard Luck driver.
Williams Grove Speedway
Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania
Friday, September 13, 2024
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. Danny Dietrich
2. Troy Wagaman Jr.
3. Chase Dietz
4. TJ Stutts
5. Tyler Ross
6. Freddie Rahmer
7. Cameron Smith
8. Justin Whittall
9. Lucas Wolfe
10. Aaron Bollinger
11. Devon Borden
12. Dylan Norris
13. Kyle Moody
14. Kody Hartlaub
15. Chad Trout
16. Ricky Peterson Jr.
17. Mike Thompson
18. Jordan Givler
19. Nash Ely
20. JJ Loss
21. Steve Buckwalter
22. Austin Bishop
23. Bryn Gohn
24. Mike Walter II
Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. Dylan Norris
2. Chad Criswell
3. Doug Hammaker
4. Derek Locke
5. Justin Foster
6. Kyle Spence
7. Chris Frank
8. Andy Best
9. Preston Lattomus
10. Scott Fisher
11. Cody Fletcher
12. Steven Downs
13. Chase Gutshall
14. Cole Knopp
15. Nat Tuckey
16. Matt Findley
17. Frankie Herr
18. Joe Timmins
19. Samuel Miller
20. Jake Galloway
21. Zach Newlin
22. Wyatt Hinkle
23. Logan Rumsey
24. Dwight Leppo