Andy Forsberg Claims 10th Placerville Speedway Track Championship

Andy Forsberg made a little history on Saturday night at Placerville Speedway as he claimed his 10th Career Track Championship putting him in a tie for most all time with the legendary Brian Crockett.

“It’s kind of surreal to think that I have won this deal 10 times and to now be tied all time with Brian Crockett,” Andy Forsberg said. “I think it means I have just been doing this too long, but it is still fun to me, and it is a grind with a family-based team.”

With 22 cars checked into the pit area for the final points event of the 2024 season, Forsberg timed the Meridian Cameras/Pacific Highway Rentals/Oroville Tax backed No. 92 in fifth fastest in time trials.

Lining up on the front row of the feature event, Forsberg got the all-important jump and settled into the race lead. Leading the way from start to finish, Forsberg earned some valuable points as he picked up the win and moved into the nightly redraw.

Pulling the two, Forsberg lined up on the front row alongside Jodie Robinson to lead the field to green. Making his way into the early lead, a quick yellow flag bunched the field back up.

The ensuing restart saw Forsberg get tripped up in turns one and two and it allowed Robinson to race back by as he slipped to second and then fell back to third as Tony Gomes raced by.

“After that first restart, I knew we were in trouble and it was just a tick too loose for how the track was,” Forsberg said. “At that moment I just told myself not to be a dummy and drive off the track and give up a bunch of spots, so I went into ultra conservative mode.”

Working around the slick bullring, Forsberg continued to handle business as he rode inside the top-five much of the race as he settled in. When the race came to an end, the Auburn, CA driver took the checkered flag sixth, but it was good enough clinch his 10th career Track Championship at Placerville Speedway.

“Brian Crockett is definitely to greatest to ever do it at Placerville Speedway, and to be tied with something he’s done is special,” Forsberg added. “It’s very cool to do this with this team, and now we will turn our attention to the end of the Sprint Car Challenge Tour campaign.”

