Joel Myers Jr Parks Hayward Motorsports In Victory Lane at Jacksonville Speedway

Continuing to race around the Midwest with Hayward Motorsports, Joel Myers Jr earned his first career win at the famed Jacksonville Speedway on Friday night in Jacksonville, IL.

“I am having so much fun running at all of these different tracks with this Hayward Motorsports team,” Joel Myers Jr said. “I definitely think we get a get baseline the first time we visit places, and it puts us in great spots when we come back a second time and more. As a team it helps, and I know for a fact from my perspective as a driver it helps.”

Checking in at the Illinois bullring on Friday night to battle with the Midwest Open Wheel Association, Joel Myers Jr had a tough start to the night as a high pill draw lined the Shiti Coolers/Eddie Gilstrap Motors/Byrd Racing backed No. 19 up in the fourth row of his heat race.

Taking the green flag from seventh, Myers Jr was impressive on the bullring as he wasted no time earning valuable points with each and every pass he made. Thrilling onlookers, the Sebastopol, CA driver worked his way forward and was third when the checkered flag was displayed to the field.

Earning the front row of the feature event alongside Paul Nienhiser, Myers Jr settled into second as he chased after the decorated veteran who has established quite the resume at Jacksonville Speedway.

Keeping Nienhiser in his crosshairs, Myers Jr continued to pound the curb and give chase. Taking advantage of a misstep in traffic by Nienhiser on the ninth lap, Myers Jr pounced and took over the race lead.

Out in front, the 18-year-old reigning NZ Champion was able to keep the field at bay and race on to his 11th win of the calendar year dating back to his January success in NZ.

“We were in a good spot in the feature, and luckily we were there to pounce when the leader had an issue,” Myers said. “It is a fun track, and it is cool to park this car in victory lane there. We have some great partners that do a ton for us, so it’s great to get them another win, as well as Brodie Hayward and his family.”

Joel Myers Jr and Hayward Motorsports would like to thank Shiti Coolers, Eddie Gilstrap Motors, Byrd Racing, RPM Chassis, Factory Kahne Shocks, and Al Parker Engines for their continued support.

Joel Myers Jr Racing would like to thank All About Fire Protection, Hi-Plains Building Division, DirtDudes Excavating, Carbon Safety, System 1 Ignition, Weld, FK Rod Ends, Blud Lubricants, Smith Ti, Culvert Ops, Economy Plumbing, Cartronics, NorCal Powersports, Y2K Gaming, Shark Racing Engines, Lucas Oil, Vaider, Walker Performance Filtration, ShopRico.Com, Tiner Hirst Enterprise, Kaeding Performance, Triple X Race Co., and Ogio, for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts- 46, Wins-11, Top-5’s- 20, Top-10’s-26

ON TAP: Joel Myers Jr and Hayward Motorsports will make a return trip to Eldora Speedway this Friday and Saturday as they will battle with High Limit Racing.

