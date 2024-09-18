MUST SEE LIGHTS POINTS BATTLE HEATING UP HEADING INTO LORAIN

From Must See Racing

September 17, 2024 – Holly, Michigan – The Must See Racing Maxima Racing Oils Midwest Lights Series is in the thick of the tightest late season points battle in the history of the five-year series. Three drivers are currently separated by a mere twelve points for the series points lead.

The series makes a return visit to Lorain Raceway Park in South Amherst, Ohio this Saturday night September 21 for the next to last race on the 2024 MSR Lights calendar. LRP has become the unofficial home of the series as no track has played host to more MSR Lights Series events in its five-year history.

Inaugural series champion JJ Henes currently holds a slim two-point lead over two-time and defending series champion Cody Gallogly. Andrew Bogusz, on the heels of two straight series wins, has put himself in position for a title run sitting only ten points behind Gallogly.

LRP has featured entertaining MSR Lights events in the past due to the multi -groove racing the track features when the 602-winged crate cars come to town. The track is near perfect for the cars and Saturday’s race is expected to be the same as past events.

Saturday’s event will be run in honor of Steve Sexton, a car owner and father of current competitor Joshua Sexton, who passed away unexpectedly last fall. Sexton was a very popular figure among open wheel teams and drivers in the Northern Ohio area. Saturday’s Steve Sexton Memorial will be part of the three-day Halloween Festival of Speedway that will see multiple classes competing over the entire weekend.

As Henes holds a slim lead towards a second championship, Gallogly is looking to claim his third title in as many years. Bogusz is looking for his first series championship. The 2024 championship will be decided at the series finale at Sandusky Speedway on October 19.

The Sexton family will be providing a $51 bonus to each MSR Lights heat winners Saturday night. In addition, a $51 bonus will be given to every driver who starts the feature event. Hot laps are at noon Saturday with racing at 6pm.

For more info on the MSR Midwest Lights Series, like and follow us on Facebook and Instagram or visit http://www.mustseeracing.com