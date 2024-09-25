USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS RETURN TO KEVIN HARVICK’S KERN RACEWAY

By Lance Jennings

SEPTEMBER 24, 2024… After a torrid battle at Perris, the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will head to The Dirt Track at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway this Saturday, September 28th. The “Bakersfield Bash” will be the third and final appearance of the season for USAC/CRA at the fast 1/3-mile oval. Located at 13500 Raceway Boulevard in Bakersfield, California, the Spectator Gates will open at 5:00pm, Hot Laps are scheduled for 5:30pm, followed by Time Trials, with Racing scheduled at 7:00pm. For more event information and advance tickets, visit the track’s website at kernraceway.com or call 661.835.1264.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– MUFFLERS: Mufflers ARE NOT REQUIRED at The Dirt Track at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway.

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– RULE BOOK: The series rule book is online at usacracing.com, appendix E.

– TIRES & FUEL: Tires and fuel will be available at the track on race day. It is recommended that teams pre-order tires through Hoosier Tire West at 559-485-4612.

Since March 12, 2021, The Dirt Track at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway has held five USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and five different drivers have claimed victory. R.J. Johnson won the “Golden Empire Clash” on June 8th and Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm topped the “Bob Vermeer and Narcie Ferreira Classic” on August 31st. The 1-lap track record of 14.106 was set by 10-Time Champion, “The Demon” Damion Gardner at the Kern debut and the track’s complete USAC/CRA win list is at the end of this release.

After finishing second to “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. last Saturday at Perris, R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) has taken over the point lead. Driving Ricky and Michele Johnson’s #51 JUGO Superfoods / Avanti Windows & Doors Sherman, Johnson has a slim 3-point lead over the competition. At press time, the multi-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion has two feature wins, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, one semi-main win, fourteen top-10 finishes, and 46 feature laps led on the season. R.J. is currently tied with “The Macho Man” Brady Bacon, “Dynamite” David Cardey, and Richard Vander Weerd with nine feature wins to his credit. The 2005 Rookie of the Year will be looking to extend his point lead with another win at The Dirt Track at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway.

Heading to the sixteenth point race, Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm (Yucaipa, California) is second in the point standings. Racing Dino Napier’s #5X Indiana Truck Salvage / B&B Powder Coating Maxim, Malcolm ran fourth last Saturday at Perris Auto Speedway. To date, Tommy “Thunder” has four feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, four heat race victories, one In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, fourteen top-10 finishes, and 86 feature laps led in the campaign. Tommy is tied with Robert Ballou, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., and “KTJ” Kevin Thomas Jr. with seven series wins. The veteran driver will have his sights on gaining valuable points with the Saturday night victory.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, California) ranks third in the chase for the championship. Piloting Tom & Christy Dunkel’s #17W Inland Rigging / Dunkel Farms DRC, Williams raced from seventh to third at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds. At press time, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has five heat race victories, two In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Awards, eleven top-10 finishes, and 11 feature laps led on the year. “The Big Game Hunter” is tied with Matt Mitchell with eleven series wins and will have his sights on his first victory of the season.

Logan Williams (Yorba Linda, California) is fourth in the championship point standings. Driving John McCarthy’s #5W Flowdynamics Incorporated / Drinkpak DRC, Williams finished tenth in last Saturday’s 30-lap feature. To date, the 2014 Rookie of the Year has one heat race victory, one In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, twelve top-10 finishes, and 21 feature laps led to his credit. Logan will have his sights on earning the first USAC/CRA victory of his career at The Dirt Track at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway.

A.J. Bender (San Diego, California) is tied for fourth in the battle for the USAC/CRA championship. Racing the family owned #21 Bender Pool & Spa / Matrix Construction Services DRC, Bender scored a seventh place finish last Saturday night. At press time, the former 360 Sprint Car Turkey Night Grand Prix Winner has one feature win, six heat race victories, ten top-10 finishes, and 44 feature laps led in the campaign. The 2022 USAC Western States Midget Rookie of the Year will be looking for the second USAC/CRA win of his career on Saturday.

Driving the Kittle Motorsports / Gasper Racing #18 DRC backed by Art Klee and Martin Roofing, David Gasper (Goleta, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Elexa Herrera, Brent Sexton, Blake Bower, Braden Chiaramonte, Jon DeWees, Joey Bishop, Mark Henry, Tyler Hatzikian, Camie Bell, Aaron Altaffer, Jacob Tuttle, Heath Holdsclaw, Blake Hendricks, and Tom Dunkel are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, Verne Sweeney, “The Gunslinger” Austin Grabowski, Eddie Tafoya Jr., “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Grant Sexton, Logan Calderwood, “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa, Kaleb Montgomery, Ryan Timmons, “Flash” Jordan Hermansader, and more.

The Dirt Track at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway is located at 13500 Raceway Boulevard in Bakersfield, California. To get to the speedway, take Interstate-5 and exit at Enos Lane (CA 43, Exit 246) and drive to Raceway Blvd. The track is on the west side of the interstate. Adult tickets are $25, Kids Tickets (6-12) are $10, and Children (5& Under) are FREE. For more event information and advance tickets, visit kernraceway.com or call 661.835.1264.

The Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks BillsJerky.net, Factory Wraps, Flowdynamics Incorporated, The Gardner Family (In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner), In Honor of Wiley Miller Sr. and Wiley Miller II, Sexton Fire Protection, WC Friend Company, and Woodland Auto Display, for their support.

For more information on the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner, 2023-Brody Roa.

2024 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. R.J. Johnson-998, 2. Tommy Malcolm-995, 3. Austin Williams-915, 4. Logan Williams-869, –. A.J. Bender-869, 6. David Gasper (R)-820, 7. Cody Williams-786, 8. Verne Sweeney-651, 9. Austin Grabowski-646, 10. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-613, 11. Charles Davis Jr.-576, 12. Elexa Herrera (R)-458, 13. Brent Sexton (R)-423, 14. Grant Sexton-344, 15. Logan Calderwood-329, 16. Matt Mitchell-328, 17. Brody Roa-307, 18. Matt McCarthy-254, 19. Ricky Lewis-233, 20. Jeff Dyer-230. The complete point standings can be found at usacracing.com.

2024 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 4-Tommy Malcolm, 2-Charles Davis Jr., 2-Matt Mitchell, 2-R.J. Johnson, 1-A.J. Bender, 1-Braden Chiaramonte, 1-David Gasper, 1-Kevin Thomas Jr., 1-Cody Williams.

KERN AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: Damion Gardner – 14.016 (03/12/21)

KERN AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 1-Max Adams, 1-R.J. Johnson, 1-Tommy Malcolm, 1-Brody Roa, 1-Ryan Timmons.