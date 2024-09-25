World of Outlaws Return to Riverside For October Doubleheader

By Alex Nieten

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (Sept. 25, 2024) – For the first time since 2018, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will make the trek to Arkansas for a doubleheader weekend at Riverside International Speedway.

The World of Outlaws Bullring Blitz will be Friday-Saturday, Oct. 25-26, paying $12,000 to win both nights. It’ll be the final weekend of the 2024 season before the championship finale at The Dirt Track at Charlotte during the World of Outlaws World Finals (Nov. 6-9).

When the Series last visited the 1/4-mile track in 2018, Daryn Pittman held off attacks from Sheldon Haudenschild and Brad Sweet to score the victory – his second at the dirt track.

Of active full-time drivers, 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz is currently the only World of Outlaws driver with a victory at Riverside. However, that win came in 2008.

Both nights will be crucial for championship contenders David Gravel, Carson Macedo and Schatz. With World Finals looming, a good or bad night could make or break a championship run.

EVENT INFO

Date – Friday-Saturday, Oct. 25-26

Location – West Memphis, AR

Track Record – 11.060 sec. by Jason Solwold on May 5, 2007

Times (CT) –

Pit Gate Opens: 2 p.m.

Grandstands Open: 5 p.m.

Hot Laps & Qualifying: 6:30 p.m.

-Opening ceremonies & racing to follow

Tickets – Available HERE.

How to Watch – Can’t make it? Watch every lap live on DIRTVision.

Last Race Video Recap (April 20, 2018) –



Previous World of Outlaws winners at Riverside –

2018 – Daryn Pittman on April 20

2009 – Tim Kaeding on April 24

2008- Donny Schatz on July 5

2007- Daryn Pittman on May 5

1981 – Sammy Swindell on March 27, Steve Kinser on March 28, Doug Wolfgang on May 29, Sammy Swindell on August 1

1980 – Rick Ferkel on April 4, Tim Green on April 5, Doug Wolfgang on September 15, Terry Gray on September 16

1979 – Ron Shuman on April 7, Sammy Swindell on August 25, Steve Kinser on August 26

