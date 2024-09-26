Hurricane Helene Postpones World Short Track Challenge to Oct. 18-19

By Spence Smithback

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (September 26, 2024) – With the safety of traveling fans and teams in mind, officials from the ASCS, USCS and Riverside International Speedway have agreed to postpone this weekend’s World Short Track Challenge to Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18-19.

The decision was made with guidance from Precision Weather Service, who has been tracking Hurricane Helene and expects it to bring heavy, continuous rain and high winds to the Memphis area this weekend.

The American Sprint Car Series National Tour will return to action in two weeks at Benton Speedway on Friday, Oct. 11, and Paducah International Raceway on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Seth Bergman leads the championship standings with eight races remaining as he chases his first National Tour title. Sitting 111 points behind him is Sam Hafertepe Jr., who is aiming for his sixth Series championship.

The American Sprint Car Series was founded in 1992, comprised of regional races primarily in the Southwest region. It then went national in 1993 and has become the premier 360 Sprint Car Series in the country, while still sanctioning nine regional series that include 360 Sprint Cars, 410 Sprint Cars and Non-Wing Sprint Cars. ASCS is supported by DIRTVision, Hoosier Racing Tire, Racing Electronics and VP Racing.