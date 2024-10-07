Justin Sanders and Dale Miller Motorsports Keep Winning

PETERSEN MEDIA

Justin Sanders and Dale Miller Motorsports have been streaky good in 2024. Winning their first five races out in 2024, Miller Motorsports and Sanders find themselves amidst another hot streak as the team as now won their last four consecutive races after winning the Cotton Classic on Friday night.

“Dale Miller always fields a car that is capable of winning on any given night, and other than a couple of nights we just started too far back, we have been in contention most nights out this season,” Justin Sanders said. “It’s been a fun ride, and hopefully we can cap the year off in style in couple of weeks.”

Friday night, Sanders and company made the trip to Kings Speedway in Hanford, CA to battle the Sprint Car Challenge Tour at the storied, Cotton Classic.

From the get, Sanders showed that the Anrak/Thompson’s Family of Dealerships/North County Plastering No. 4SA would be the car to beat as he stopped the clocks with the fastest lap in qualifying time trails.

Lining up in the second row of his heat race, Sanders simply needed to earn a transfer to qualify for the Dash. Jumping into third when the heat went green, Sanders settled in and held on to the third place finish.

Locking into both the Dash and the Feature, the seven lined the Aromas, CA driver up in the fourth row of the six-lap shootout. Able to race into fifth in the High Sierra Industries Dash, Sanders took the green flag from the third row for the 30-lap Cotton Classic feature event.

After a quick track prep session before the ‘A’, Sanders hit the central valley speed plant looking for his ninth win of the season with Miller Motorsports.

With the waiving of the green flag Sanders jumped into third, and was into second on the third lap. One in second, Sanders turned is focus on early leader, Dominic Gorden. Just as Sanders did last weekend in Chico, CA, he was very patient as he let the race come to him despite chasing after the leader.

Racing in traffic, Sanders was able to make his winning move on the 21st circuit as he drove by the leader, and found himself out front with just nine markers left in the race.

Keeping Cole Macedo and Gorden in check in the final laps, he went on to capture his 14th career win with the series, and pocketed his fourth consecutive win behind the wheel of the Dale Miller Motorsports No. 4SA.

“The track was great all night long, and that little touch up before the feature really helped us be able to put on a great show,” Sanders added. “Big thanks to Dale and Tara Miller as well as all of their supporters for letting us compete at a high level week in and week out.”

The Dale Miller Motorsports team would like to thank Anrak, Thompson’s Family of Dealerships, North County Plastering, Triple X Race Co., Dale Miller Septic Inc., Smith Titanium, Frank’s Body Shop, Fisher Racing Engines, Walker Performance Filtration, ADCO Custom Driveline and Exhaust, Hair by Lovleen, Factory Kahne Shocks, TJ Forged Wheels, FK Rod Ends, King Racing Products, and A.R.T. Speed Equipment for their support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts- 13, Wins- 9, Top-5’s-13, Top-10’s-13

ON TAP: Dale Miller Motorsports and Justin Sanders return to action in three weeks as they close the 2024 season at Stockton Dirt Track on November 2nd