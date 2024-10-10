World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, World of Outlaws Late Models, Super DIRTcar Series Bringing Exciting Championship Battles to World Finals

From World of Outlaws

CONCORD, NC (Oct. 9, 2024) – Dirt racing’s three premier series are set to bring close championship battles to the World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte, Nov. 6-9.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series and Super DIRTcar Series will be on track for four straight days with qualifying on Wednesday (Nov. 6) and Feature action Thursday through Saturday (Nov. 7-9).

All three series have championships up for grabs and history to be made with each one. For the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, David Gravel currently leads the charge with Carson Macedo in tow – both looking for their first World of Outlaws championship. However, they still have five more races before making the trek to Charlotte.

The World of Outlaws Late Models have a three-way battle for the title with Brandon Sheppard leading, looking for a record fifth series title, Bobby Pierce in second (-44 points) looking for his second straight title and Nick Hoffman in third (-50 points) looking for his first title in his second full-time season.

Super DIRT Week 52 will set the stage for the Super DIRTcar Series title fight, currently led by 10-time Series champion Matt Sheppard. Mat Williamson is behind him by 27 points. An 11th title for Sheppard would give him the most all time. And for Williamson, it would be his second Series title. He won his first in 2019 – beating Sheppard.

The World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and Super DIRTcar Series will run their normal World Finals programs with qualifying on Wednesday for Thursday and Friday’s events. They’ll collect points those two days to line up the Heat Races on Saturday.

But the Late Models will utilize the “every lap matters” format where drivers will earn points for where they qualify, where they finish in their Heat Race, where they finish in the Last Chance Showdown (if they don’t make the Feature) and where they finish in the Feature – Thursday and Friday only. That will determine which 16 Late Model drivers are locked into Saturday’s Feature (based on their best points finish between the two nights). Two Dashes will determine how the top 16 drivers start in Saturday’s Feature.

Along with the on-track action, fans will be treated to a plethora of activities and entertainment throughout the week.

Wednesday kicks off the fun with a Fan Fest party at noon in the midway. The Sage Fruit Stage will feature pre-race shows and music all week long.

Friday will feature one of the most unique visuals in all of motorsports with the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, World of Outlaws Late Models and Big Block Modifieds on track together for the 3X4 parade lap.

And before the start of the event, fans can watch their favorite team haulers parade into the track (in front of the ZMax Dragway) on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 4 p.m.

Opening ceremonies is schedule for 4:45 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday and then will start at 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. For the full World of Outlaws World Finals schedule, click here.

TICKETS – Available HERE.

HOW TO WATCH – Can’t make it? Watch every lap live on DIRTVision.

