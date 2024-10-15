Nienhiser Scores 11th Win of Season to Close 2024

PETERSEN MEDIA

Getting in one final weekend of racing action with MOWA as they invaded Jacksonville Speedway, Paul Nienhiser defended his home turf well as he picked up the Friday night win and earned the Hard Charger on Saturday as he rallied to a sixth place finish.

“We rolled our Schnee car out at the end of the year, and we were strong with it with back to back wins and then the run to sixth from 21st to close the year,” Paul Nienhiser said.

Kicking his season finale week off on Friday night, the Chapin, IL driver lined up on the pole of his heat race. When the race went green, Nienhiser’s MSD box came loose in the cockpit and as he handled that and wrestled his CAM2 Lubricants/Midland Performance/MB Heating and Cooling Inc. No. 9x he slipped back to third.

Getting situated, Nienhiser showcased a strong car on this night as he was able to power his way back into the lead with two laps to go, and with the win he earned a spot in the redraw.

Pulling the five, Nienhiser took the green from the inside of the third row. Taking a couple of laps to figure out the treacherous cushion that had bult up on the famed bullring. With a strong car underneath him, Nienhiser was able to work the cushion, and was even able to get above the cushion and make grip and speed.

Running on the ragged edge, Nienhiser stormed into the race lead on the 15th lap and then used a late restart to leave the field in his wake and pick up his 11th win of the season emphatically.

Back in action on Saturday night for his final scheduled race of the 2024 season, a tough draw saw Nienhiser line up in the ninth starting position of his heat race.

Able to race his way through the field, Nienhiser was up into fourth and making a bid for third when the door was slammed on him sending him into an infield barrier and breaking his steering gear.

Going from the night’s high point guy potentially, Nienhiser found himself in the ‘B’ with a long road to the front of the ‘A’. Making repairs to his mount prior to the semi, Nienhiser went from seventh in the B to picking up the win and locking into the feature event.

With the win, Nienhiser lined up 21st on the field, and continued to pass cars as he did all night long. Racing through the field Nienhiser was into the Top-10 and continuing to gain on the front of the field.

Getting into sixth, Nienhiser made a move for fourth on the last lap, but amidst a wild finish the red was needed and it negated his final pass as he finished with a sixth place finish which netted him Hard Charger honors.

Factoring his heat race before the accident, and then the final pass in the feature, Nienhiser was a passing master. Though officially gaining 15 spots in the feature, including the ‘B’ and his heat he passed a total of 28 cars on this night.

“It was a great year in both cars,” Nienhiser said. “It was tough losing Ralph over the Summer, but I think a lot of us honored him well and put on some great racing. I am thankful for the many people that back my racing efforts and support me, and I am ready to start building for a big 2025.”

Nienhiser would like to thank CAM2 Lubricants, Midland Performance Inc., MB Heating & Cooling Inc., Buffalo Wild Wings, T&K Tree Services, Morrow Brothers Ford Inc., American Rental Center, Signature Signs, The Auringer Family, Matt Bradshaw, Wessler Bros. Agency Inc., Haverfield Construction-Concrete, Dropped Mobile, Mason Sound, AB&C Moving, Maverick Corn Herbicide, Maxim Racing, Engler Machine and Tool, Rider Racing Engines, Simpson Race Products, and Super Shox for their support.

Nienhiser would also like to thank Heartland Trailer Manufacturing, Rockstar Wraps, Kinney Racing Engines, and Stronghurst Collision Center for their support of Scott Bonar’s No. 50 car.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-27, Wins-11, Top 5’s-17, Top 10’s-22

ON TAP: Nienhiser’s 2024 season has come to an end.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Paul Nienhiser by following him on Twitter @Paul_Nienhiser or by clicking over to www.paulnienhiser.com.