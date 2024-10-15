Tanner Carrick surges to initial Thunderbowl victory with SCCT

By Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA…Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick shot out front early and cruised to his first ever Thunderbowl Raceway triumph with the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour on Saturday night.

It marked the fourth SCCT victory of Carrick’s career, placing him in a tie for sixth place all-time with Rico Abreu. His win during the annual Chris & Brian Faria Memorial came aboard the familiar California Waterfowl/ TC Guide Service No. 83T.

“Thunderbowl Raceway is always one of those challenging tracks so it’s a special moment when you can get a win here,” Carrick said after the race. “I really have to thank my entire team for working hard all night while running two cars. We had a lot of speed right up top in the SCCT main event and that gives me a ton of confidence going into the Trophy Cup next week.”

After winning the High Sierra Industries Dash, Carrick blasted into the lead at the waving of the Darryck Fairbanks’ green flag in the main event. The 22-year-old pulled away to a large lead throughout the course of the race shortened 25-lap feature.

Several slow downs occurred, but Carrick never faltered up front and drove away from everybody to claim the checkered flag. Fresno’s Caeden Steele put together a solid outing to cross the stripe in second, followed by San Jose’s Tim Kaeding, who continued his impressive string of races.

Aromas’ Justin Sanders made a cameo appearance in the Snow Racing No. 7 and brought home a fourth-place result, while Hanford’s DJ Netto earned his second straight top-five finish in Sprint Car Challenge Tour competition by crossing the line in fifth.

Completing the top-10 in the SCCT finale were Pit Stop USA Hard Charger Colby Thornhill, who rocketed through the pack from 23rd to sixth, followed by Ashton Torgerson, Joey Ancona, Dylan Bloomfield and 22nd starter Sean Becker.

A total of 36 cars competed at the Faria Memorial/ Trophy Cup tune-up. Suisun City’s Chance Grasty began the evening by earning his first Sierra Foothills Wine Services fast time of the year by clocking a 13.607 around the Thunderbowl Raceway.

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour returns to action on Saturday November 2nd at the Stockton Dirt Track. The 41st annual Tribute to Gary Patterson marks the season finale for the SCCT 360s.

Results

Sprint Car Challenge Tour

Faria Memorial

Thunderbowl Raceway

October 12, 2024

360 Sprints – 36 Entries

A Feature 30 Laps

1. 83T-Tanner Carrick[1]; 2. 121-Caeden Steele[5]; 3. 0-Tim Kaeding[12]; 4. 7-Justin Sanders[4]; 5. 88N-DJ Netto[3]; 6. 19-Colby Thornhill[23]; 7. 02-Ashton Torgerson[16]; 8. 88A-Joey Ancona[8]; 9. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[17]; 10. 7B-Sean Becker[22]; 11. 2A-Austin Wood[14]; 12. 92-Andy Forsberg[11]; 13. 53-Kaleb Montgomery[21]; 14. 61-Travis Labat[19]; 15. 72W-Kurt Nelson[20]; 16. X1-Chance Grasty[7]; 17. 25S-Seth Standley[24]; 18. 41-Dominic Scelzi[2]; 19. 21X-Gauge Garcia[15]; 20. 9-Dustin Freitas[18]; 21. 10-Dominic Gorden[10]; 22. 21T-Cole Macedo[9]; 23. 94-Greg Decaires V[13]; 24. 38N-Kyle Rasmussen[6]

B Feature 10 Laps

1. 53-Kaleb Montgomery[1]; 2. 7B-Sean Becker[4]; 3. 19-Colby Thornhill[7]; 4. 25S-Seth Standley[3]; 5. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[6]; 6. 21-Shane Hopkins[5]; 7. 50-Bryce Eames[2]; 8. 99T-Tanner Boul[13]; 9. 17C-Chris Bullock[11]; 10. 21E-Evan Burrola[9]; 11. 5R-Ryan Rocha[12]; 12. 21M-Michael Ing[10]; 13. (DNS) 94R-Corbin Rueschenberg

Dash 6 Laps

1. 83T-Tanner Carrick[2]; 2. 41-Dominic Scelzi[1]; 3. 88N-DJ Netto[4]; 4. 7-Justin Sanders[8]; 5. 121-Caeden Steele[3]; 6. 38N-Kyle Rasmussen[6]; 7. X1-Chance Grasty[5]; 8. 88A-Joey Ancona[7]

Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 88N-DJ Netto[1]; 2. 21T-Cole Macedo[3]; 3. 94-Greg Decaires V[2]; 4. X1-Chance Grasty[4]; 5. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[6]; 6. 50-Bryce Eames[7]; 7. (DNF) 9L-Luke Hayes[5]; 8. (DNF) 94R-Corbin Rueschenberg[8]

Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 41-Dominic Scelzi[1]; 2. 92-Andy Forsberg[2]; 3. 83T-Tanner Carrick[4]; 4. 21X-Gauge Garcia[6]; 5. 61-Travis Labat[3]; 6. 7B-Sean Becker[7]; 7. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[5]; 8. 21M-Michael Ing[8]; 9. 5R-Ryan Rocha[9]

Heat 3 8 Laps

1. 7-Justin Sanders[1]; 2. 10-Dominic Gorden[2]; 3. 88A-Joey Ancona[4]; 4. 2A-Austin Wood[6]; 5. 9-Dustin Freitas[3]; 6. 53-Kaleb Montgomery[5]; 7. 21-Shane Hopkins[7]; 8. 21E-Evan Burrola[9]; 9. 99T-Tanner Boul[8]

Heat 4 8 Laps

1. 38N-Kyle Rasmussen[2]; 2. 0-Tim Kaeding[3]; 3. 121-Caeden Steele[4]; 4. 02-Ashton Torgerson[1]; 5. 72W-Kurt Nelson[6]; 6. 25S-Seth Standley[5]; 7. 19-Colby Thornhill[7]; 8. 17C-Chris Bullock[8]

Qualifying 1 2 Laps

1. X1-Chance Grasty, 00:13.607[2]; 2. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 00:13.659[1]; 3. 88N-DJ Netto, 00:13.775[7]; 4. 41-Dominic Scelzi, 00:13.777[3]; 5. 94-Greg Decaires V, 00:13.819[13]; 6. 92-Andy Forsberg, 00:14.002[11]; 7. 21T-Cole Macedo, 00:14.016[16]; 8. 61-Travis Labat, 00:14.048[4]; 9. 9L-Luke Hayes, 00:14.062[9]; 10. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte, 00:14.065[15]; 11. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield, 00:14.099[17]; 12. 21X-Gauge Garcia, 00:14.139[8]; 13. 5-Cole Danell, 00:14.147[14]; 14. 7B-Sean Becker, 00:14.206[18]; 15. 94R-Corbin Rueschenberg, 00:14.257[6]; 16. 21M-Michael Ing, 00:14.279[12]; 17. 50-Bryce Eames, 00:14.416[10]; 18. 5R-Ryan Rocha, 00:14.461[5]

Qualifying 2 2 Laps

1. 88A-Joey Ancona, 00:13.805[4]; 2. 121-Caeden Steele, 00:13.870[18]; 3. 7-Justin Sanders, 00:13.911[7]; 4. 02-Ashton Torgerson, 00:13.941[11]; 5. 10-Dominic Gorden, 00:13.942[10]; 6. 38N-Kyle Rasmussen, 00:14.005[17]; 7. 9-Dustin Freitas, 00:14.009[5]; 8. 0-Tim Kaeding, 00:14.073[16]; 9. 53-Kaleb Montgomery, 00:14.136[15]; 10. 25S-Seth Standley, 00:14.151[1]; 11. 2A-Austin Wood, 00:14.164[12]; 12. 4-Jonathan Allard, 00:14.171[14]; 13. 21-Shane Hopkins, 00:14.210[8]; 14. 19-Colby Thornhill, 00:14.223[6]; 15. 99T-Tanner Boul, 00:14.370[3]; 16. 72W-Kurt Nelson, 00:14.403[9]; 17. 21E-Evan Burrola, 00:14.531[2]; 18. 17C-Chris Bullock, 00:14.720[13]